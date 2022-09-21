ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex Day 2022 is a smash hit

By By Ben Terzi
Over the weekend, residents from all over southeastern Baltimore County gathered on the 400 and 500 blocks of Eastern Boulevard for this year’s Essex Day Festival.

With the main road closed off, it gave way to Clydesdale horses, souped-up cars, rows of vendors and tons of space for attendees to take in the last major festival of the summer season.

