Did Jamie Lynn Spears Throw Shade At Estranged Sister Britney Over Mental Well-Being?

By Nikki Schuster
 2 days ago
Jamie Lynn Spears appears to be re-sparking her feud with her older sister after sharing a poignant quote about cognitive dissonance.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, September 18, posting a Frantz Fanon quote on her Story about people who cannot accept evidence that works against their own beliefs, which may have been a reference to Britney Spears ' views on her estranged family.

"Sometimes people hold a core belief that is very strong. When they are presented with solid evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted," the quote read. "It would create a feeling that is very uncomfortable, called cognitive dissonance. And because it is so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore and even deny anything that doesn't fit in with the core belief."

BRITNEY SPEARS CLARIFIES RECENT BODY SHAMING POST, CLAIMS SHE WASN'T 'BEING CRITICAL' OF CHRISTINA AGUILERA'S DANCERS

As defined by Merriam-Webster dictionary, cognitive dissonance is defined as a "psychological conflict resulting from incongruous beliefs and attitudes held simultaneously."

Britney and Jamie Lynn's relationship has been strained for years, with it worsening after the Zoey 101 star released a memoir in which she aired out the famous sisters' dirty laundry.

After Jamie Lynn painted her sister in a negative light in her memoir , published in January, calling Britney "erratic, paranoid and spiraling" during their younger years, the "Toxic" songstress insisted her sister was telling "crazy lies."

Britney didn't stop there, accusing Jamie Lynn of using her to make book sales and calling her "scum," though she later apologized for the latter.

"It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad. People are just counting down the seconds until I do something wrong, you come out and literally say hurtful things about me lying. It’s kind of insane," Britney said of her sister's interviews ahead of the memoir release. "I’m honestly wondering if this is all a joke and you’re testing me because this is so far from you it’s not even funny ."

Given that Britney claimed Jamie Lynn did nothing to help her get out of the near-14-year-long conservatorship her dad, Jamie Spears , controlled as her conservator, it's no wonder the Grammy Award winner decided not to invite her to her June wedding to Sam Asghari .

BRITNEY SPEARS ADMITS SHE DOESN'T WANT TO SEE HER 2 SONS 'UNTIL I FEEL VALUED': 'I'M SORRY IF I EVER HURT YOU'

Meanwhile, Britney's relationships with her other family members have also been far from perfect.

As her attorney, Mathew Rosengart , is working to reach a settlement with her controversial dad over their financial dispute, as OK! reported, Britney and her estranged sons have been going at it over her parenting duties , with the teenagers throwing their support behind their grandfather.

Daily Mail reported on Jamie Lynn's post.

