Tuscarawas County, OH

Garaway superintendent touts report cards scores

 2 days ago
Garaway Board of Education

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Garaway Superintendent James Millet shared an update on the state report card.

DISCUSSION: Millet said the district’s cumulative rating places them at the top of Tuscarawas County.

“We were the only school in the county that exceeded pre-pandemic academic achievement. Overall academic achievement exceeded state standards rating of four stars,” Millet said. “Our attendance and graduation rate remain among the best in the state. The graduation rate was highest at five stars and the gap closing also received five stars. The gap closing component shows how well schools are meeting the performance expectations in English language, math and graduation.”

More: State report card coverageSee how all Tuscarawas County school districts performed

“I am proud of our teachers’ hard work, dedication and caring. Those ratings reflect the special environment within Garaway schools,” Millet said.

In another matter the board entered into a contract with M. Miller Construction for the Baltic bus garage ceiling project. The cost will be $6,262, which includes framing of the ceiling and installing new lights. The work is being done so heat can be installed in the bus garage.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Accepted $40,000 from Bureau of Workers' Compensation safety grant; $5,000 Gerber and Son for wall padding and $5,000 from Pomerene Hospital for the video scoreboard in the high school gym; $3,000 for basketball poles and mats for the gaga pit at Dundee Elementary; $2,625 to the 7-12 principal’s fund from the Class of 2022; $2,000 from the 2022 Class to the 2023 Class; $700 anonymous donation for a LifeVac choking rescue device to Dundee Elementary; $680 Donors Choose grant to the elementary music classes for eight keyboard pianos: $500 from Pirate Cove Café to the district flower fund; donations of new U.S. flags from the American Legion Post 494 and repair the flag pole with help from Belden Brick Maintenance Department and a new rope at estimated value of $372; $300 from Robin Industries to Baltic Elementary principal’s fund.
  • Entered into a contract with TRIAD Deaf Services for American Sign Language Interpreting services for the 2022-23 school year.
  • Approved the Appalachian trail hike trip, March 28-31, 2023, and two school vans to be used for transportation to Damascus, Virginia.
  • Agreed to a contract with Midland Brightwood for bathroom stall dividers at the high school for $5,435.
  • Rescinded the contract of Mason Miles-Heath, building and grounds department, effective Sept. 2.
  • Granted one-year supplemental contracts to Susan Schlabach, freshman class adviser; Brian Gibson, head teacher, Garaway Alternative Learning; Mechelle Gross and Jamie Neal, fall play co-directors; Heidi Troyer, fall play assistant director.
  • Issued one-year coaching contracts to Kyle Dunn, middle school cross country, Clay Honigford. middle school football, Laiken Wallick, freshman volleyball.

FOR YOUR INFO: Recognized August athletes of the month Sydney Prysi and Trace Gibson.

UP NEXT: Meets at 6 p.m. Oct. 17 in the high school library.

— Barb Limbacher

#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#English Language#Linus Elementary#Report Card#M Miller Construction#Pomerene Hospital
