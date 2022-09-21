Murder Mystery show to go on despite residents' outrage about similarities to Murdaugh

The Murder Mystery Masquerade Ball planned for the community arts center in Hampton County, the epicenter of the Alex Murdaugh crime saga, has drawn outraged protests from locals despite the fact that organizers say the event is not based on nor depicts tragic, real-life recent events.

And local officials say the show will go on.

The Murder Mystery Masquerade Ball, scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Stanley Arts Center in Hampton, is based on a murder mystery kit, complete with a script, that was purchased by the Hampton County Arts Council and its nonprofit affiliate, Hampton Friends of the Arts, for use in their Halloween events, according to Heather Bruemmer, executive director of the groups.

Art imitates life in the Lowcountry

Upon receiving the kit, officials at the arts groups discovered that the murder-mystery storyline has some interesting similarities to current events in the Lowcountry. The story has a prominent person accused of wrongdoing in a scandal that divides the community — but arts officials say parallels to real current events are purely coincidental and not intentional.

Murdaugh, the disbarred attorney whose family traces ancestral and legal roots back more than a century in Hampton County, is connected in some way with five deaths in three Lowcountry counties, according to investigators, and he's been charged in the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul.

Jailed in Richland County’s Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $7 million bond, Murdaugh is also facing more than 90 financial crime and drug charges and 11 lawsuits.

The scandal, described by Circuit Judge Daniel Hall as “potentially the most reactionary and publicized proceedings in the history of the South Carolina judiciary and legal system,” continues to impact and divide Hampton County.

Hampton County community expresses anger over Murdaugh Murder Mystery

After hearing from scores of angry citizens in the area — both on social media and in person — the arts groups considered canceling next month's show but have since told The Hampton County Guardian that it will proceed as planned on the Saturday night before Halloween.

Heather Bruemmer, executive director of the Hampton Friends of the Arts, issued the following written statement on Sept. 19:

“The negative response from a vocal minority of local citizens is unfortunate. Certainly, nobody wants to be the source of any controversy. We planned a pretty simple masquerade ‘whodunit.’ The idea was shared with several local business people before we advertised it and everyone seemed excited about it. The best analogy for what we have planned is the board game Clue, with no violence or gore. The script we are working with was written in 2007.

“Unfortunately, some people will not be convinced that nothing we had planned related in any way to current events. This was supposed to be a campy evening of Halloween fun, which has now taken on a life of its own. At our most recent Arts Council meeting I asked everyone if they thought we should cancel. The answer from the council was a resounding no, because if we cancel now most of the public will be left with the impression that we intended to do some heinous imitation of real events."

What prompted controversy over Murder Mystery Masquerade Ball?

When announcing the event in The Hampton County Guardian last week, Bruemmer attempted to explain the circumstances with this statement:

"People are asking me if our masquerade is based on the actual events that occurred in the Murdaugh case. It's not. We would never make light of what happened to the victims or attempt to reenact a real crime like that. Where art imitates life here is the way in which this murder mystery addresses the aftermath of a big scandal in a small community. In our fictional Frampton County, everyone is pointing fingers, making accusations about who in the government was complicit; they're mad at the press. That's something that has really happened here. However, once all the dust settles, we're still a small place and we're still all going to have to live together..."

That didn't satisfy some local residents.

Outraged, offended residents of Hampton County react to plans for show

The reaction to plans for the show was quick and intense online — and almost totally negative. Within two days of posting a link to a story about the event` on The Hampton County Guardian’s Facebook page, the newspaper’s post received more than 100 comments and over 100 shares with additional comments — far more than typical for the local weekly newspaper in the rural Lowcountry.

As can be the case on social media, angry comments ranged from the crude and vulgar to the well-written and eloquent. Here are some of the latter.

“It is hard to believe that anyone thought this would be a great idea,” wrote Stephanie Googe Cochran. “I am all for the Arts and I love murder mysteries but this isn’t the time and not the place for anything remotely similar to the situation that is going on in Hampton County. Those wounds are still open and this is like pouring salt on the wounds. I hope they reconsider this and table it for the good of the community and the families.”

“Perhaps the intent was good, but the actual event must be very hurtful to the family and friends of all involved,” wrote Melissa Anderson. “Despite becoming national news, there are real Hampton County people involved on all sides of this tragedy with feelings and emotions. Should we all want to pursue real justice, expose unethical behavior and stop any corruption? Of course. But a classy, respectfully manner of conduct is what Hampton County needs.”

“It’s bad on all accounts for all the families,” wrote Lauren Breland. “I am friends with some if the Murdaughs and just because there is one bad apple doesn’t mean they all are bad.”

Calls for Hampton County's award-winning arts director to be fired

Last week, many locals on social media called for Bruemmer’s termination and the “canceling” of the entire arts council, despite the fact that Bruemmer and her group have arguably changed the face of the arts in Hampton County's rural landscape and made great strides of improvement for the area.

“Absolutely terrible. Distasteful. Disrespectful,” wrote Leah Stanley. “And this from a director and organization who wants to ‘better’ our community. This is just inappropriate.”

Since taking the helm of a defunct arts council and a shuttered theater in 2019, Bruemmer and her fellow council members have expanded arts opportunities and facilities, bringing a wide diversity of programming to a wider audience, along with a new way of thinking about rural opportunities.

For her efforts, Bruemmer was named the Hampton County Chamber of Commerce’s Person of the Year in 2021.

Since 2019, Bruemmer has lobbied for increased arts funding at the local, state and national level, transformed the Stanley Arts Center from a blighted former retail space to a vibrant community venue, and even added a new arts venue, Studio 111. She was recognized for her work on recent projects with a commendation from U.S. Senator Tim Scott.

As executive director of Hampton Friends of the Arts Bruemmer has helped raised the necessary funds to bring movies back to the historic Palmetto Theater. The movie theater has been open since August 2021, and movie revenues are expected to help support the programming of Friends of the Arts, which presents contemporary art, music, theater and film in the community.

In consideration of her working relationship with the community, and to hopefully alleviate some local concerns, Bruemmer and the arts council plan to release more information, and possibly a video trailer, to help people understand the concept of the mystery ball before its scheduled date.

"It's clear to us that the nature of our event was widely misinterpreted," said Bruemmer. "We are going to be putting out some more information to give people a better idea of what was planned."