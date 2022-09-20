Read full article on original website
Power returns to Portland's Franklin Towers
PORTLAND (WGME)— After nearly a month without power, residents of Franklin Towers can turn their lights back on. As CBS 13 reported back in August, a powerful storm led to a power outage due to the sustained damages on the power equipment. According to the Portland Housing Authority, the...
'It's just been dragging on:' Construction timeline still unclear on Portland's Free St.
PORTLAND (WGME) -- It's a construction project some fear will never end, as part of Portland's Free Street has remained blocked off for months as the city reconfigures Congress Square. The road was supposed to reopen to traffic in early summer, but the city says significant delays have now pushed...
Portland opens search for perfect Monument Square tree
PORTLAND (WGME) – It's not even fall yet, but the city of Portland is looking ahead to the holiday season already. It's on the hunt for the perfect tree for Monument Square. A nomination form is now live. Here's the criteria:. An evergreen, spruce or fir tree between 45...
'Roadblocked': Dogfish Bar & Grille in Portland closing after more than 20 years
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Dogfish Bar & Grille, a popular Portland restaurant and music venue, said it will be closing until further notice starting on Friday. The restaurant announced the closure on Facebook, citing “roadblocks” in their way. “This was not an easy decision and there have been...
Maine warden, K-9 find missing New Hampshire woman in woods in South Berwick
SOUTH BERWICK (WGME) – A Maine game warden and his K-9 found a 35-year-old New Hampshire woman, who had been missing since Wednesday, in the woods in South Berwick early Thursday morning. The Maine Warden Service says South Berwick Police found an unattended vehicle at Vaughan Woods State Park...
Waterstone Properties breaks ground Rock Row Research & Medical Campus
WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Waterstone Properties broke ground on the Rock Row Research & Medical Campus in Westbrook on Wednesday. Waterstone Properties says the campus will be about 200,000 square-feet. Tenants will include New England cancer specialists as well as RAYUS Radiology, Saco Bay Physical Therapy, and others. The group says...
Maine Med nurses vote to ratify first union contract
Registered nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland ratified their first-ever union contract that they say will provide patient care protections and strong standards to improve retention and recruitment, according to the Maine State Nurses Association. They voted on the three-year agreement on Wednesday and Thursday. Maine Med nurses first...
Maine farm stand that relies on honor system being targeted by thief
BOWDOINHAM (WGME) -- A Midcoast farmer who relies on an honor system is being forced to re-think his strategy. He says someone is stealing money from his farmstand. He says the thief hit other farms in the area as well. Ian Jerolmack, the owner of Stonecipher Farm in Bowdoinham, started...
Plans continue for riverfront development in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- Some coveted land on Main Street in Auburn will soon be the site of so much more. "This is probably one of the last great riverfront locations in Southern Maine," says Mayor Jason Levesque. "I'm most excited about really adding to the vibrancy of downtown Auburn." Plans...
Former Falmouth, UNE hockey star signs with Maine Mariners
FALMOUTH (WGME) – Former Falmouth and UNE hockey star Alden Weller has signed a contract to play for the Maine Mariners. Weller, who played last season with the Rapid City Rush, is a lock-down defensemen who's excited to continue his pro career right in his own backyard. "Yeah, it's...
Read-Out held at Brunswick library during Banned Books Week
BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The battle over banning books continues with one Midcoast library getting vocal about it... literally. A read-out was held at the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick on Wednesday. Twenty-four community members each read aloud a five-minute passage from a banned book of their choice. With book banning...
New sign brings 'Hopeful' message to Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A new sign to stay hopeful was installed in Augusta Monday. The 25-foot sign was designed by artist Charlie Hewitt. The sign may look familiar, as there are already others throughout the state. On his website, Hewitt says, "Maine is a dark place in the winter...
Jay mill set to close in first quarter of 2023, 230 employees to be affected
JAY (WGME) -- Pixelle Specialty Solutions announced Tuesday that it will be closing the mill in Jay during the first quarter of 2023. The mill currently employs 230 people who will be affected by the closure. “The dedicated and skilled paper making employees in our mill in Jay, Maine have...
Sea Dogs to take on Somerset Patriots in game 2 of divisional championship
Portland Sea Dogs and the Somerset Patriots will meet in game 2 of the divisional championship. The game will be held Thursday in New Jersey. The Sea Dogs need a win to force a game 3 which would be played on Friday night. The Sea Dogs had a 3-0 lead...
Sebago Brewing in Gorham receives makeover
GORHAM (WGME) – A longtime restaurant in a historic building has now gotten a makeover. Those behind the project to renovate Sebago Brewing in Gorham raised a pint to the project Tuesday. The restaurant is in a building that was originally built as a railroad station in 1853. Sebago...
Topsham emergency clinic to close
TOPSHAM (WGME) – A Topsham emergency clinic is closing its doors. Central Maine Healthcare, which owns "Maine Urgent Care," says it will close at the end of the month. A spokesperson for the company says they will close and consolidate the Topsham location with their Lewiston location. They say...
'It's another kick in the gut:' 230 employees to be affected by Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- Hundreds of employees and their families trying to figure out their next steps after learning the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will shut down next year. The owner of the mill, Pixelle Specialty Solutions, announced Tuesday that it will be closing the mill in Jay during the first quarter of 2023.
Official Maine comfort dog Baxter meets state dispatchers
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A five-month-old chocolate lab named Baxter is Maine's first official comfort dog. Baxter got to meet some of his new co-workers Tuesday at the Augusta Regional Communications Center. He'll be working in the Department of Public Safety to help ease the stress of emergency dispatchers. Baxter...
Windham leaders talking trash: Proposal aims to switch to automated system
WINDHAM (WGME) -- Windham leaders are talking trash. The days of “pay as you throw” may be coming to an end. The town is looking for a less expensive and less frustrating system. Residents currently buy rolls of blue bags, which helps pay for trash removal. When the...
Portland School Board votes to limit high school choice Tuesday
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Portland school board has voted 5 to 2 to limit high school choice. Portland's School Board voted on a plan to balance attendance and diversity between Portland and Deering High Schools, which may mean taking away a child's choice. For years, eighth grade students have...
