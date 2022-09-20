ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WPFO

Power returns to Portland's Franklin Towers

PORTLAND (WGME)— After nearly a month without power, residents of Franklin Towers can turn their lights back on. As CBS 13 reported back in August, a powerful storm led to a power outage due to the sustained damages on the power equipment. According to the Portland Housing Authority, the...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Portland opens search for perfect Monument Square tree

PORTLAND (WGME) – It's not even fall yet, but the city of Portland is looking ahead to the holiday season already. It's on the hunt for the perfect tree for Monument Square. A nomination form is now live. Here's the criteria:. An evergreen, spruce or fir tree between 45...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Waterstone Properties breaks ground Rock Row Research & Medical Campus

WESTBROOK (WGME) -- Waterstone Properties broke ground on the Rock Row Research & Medical Campus in Westbrook on Wednesday. Waterstone Properties says the campus will be about 200,000 square-feet. Tenants will include New England cancer specialists as well as RAYUS Radiology, Saco Bay Physical Therapy, and others. The group says...
WESTBROOK, ME
WPFO

Maine Med nurses vote to ratify first union contract

Registered nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland ratified their first-ever union contract that they say will provide patient care protections and strong standards to improve retention and recruitment, according to the Maine State Nurses Association. They voted on the three-year agreement on Wednesday and Thursday. Maine Med nurses first...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Plans continue for riverfront development in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- Some coveted land on Main Street in Auburn will soon be the site of so much more. "This is probably one of the last great riverfront locations in Southern Maine," says Mayor Jason Levesque. "I'm most excited about really adding to the vibrancy of downtown Auburn." Plans...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Former Falmouth, UNE hockey star signs with Maine Mariners

FALMOUTH (WGME) – Former Falmouth and UNE hockey star Alden Weller has signed a contract to play for the Maine Mariners. Weller, who played last season with the Rapid City Rush, is a lock-down defensemen who's excited to continue his pro career right in his own backyard. "Yeah, it's...
FALMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Read-Out held at Brunswick library during Banned Books Week

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The battle over banning books continues with one Midcoast library getting vocal about it... literally. A read-out was held at the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick on Wednesday. Twenty-four community members each read aloud a five-minute passage from a banned book of their choice. With book banning...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

New sign brings 'Hopeful' message to Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A new sign to stay hopeful was installed in Augusta Monday. The 25-foot sign was designed by artist Charlie Hewitt. The sign may look familiar, as there are already others throughout the state. On his website, Hewitt says, "Maine is a dark place in the winter...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Sebago Brewing in Gorham receives makeover

GORHAM (WGME) – A longtime restaurant in a historic building has now gotten a makeover. Those behind the project to renovate Sebago Brewing in Gorham raised a pint to the project Tuesday. The restaurant is in a building that was originally built as a railroad station in 1853. Sebago...
GORHAM, ME
WPFO

Topsham emergency clinic to close

TOPSHAM (WGME) – A Topsham emergency clinic is closing its doors. Central Maine Healthcare, which owns "Maine Urgent Care," says it will close at the end of the month. A spokesperson for the company says they will close and consolidate the Topsham location with their Lewiston location. They say...
TOPSHAM, ME
WPFO

Official Maine comfort dog Baxter meets state dispatchers

AUGUSTA (WGME) – A five-month-old chocolate lab named Baxter is Maine's first official comfort dog. Baxter got to meet some of his new co-workers Tuesday at the Augusta Regional Communications Center. He'll be working in the Department of Public Safety to help ease the stress of emergency dispatchers. Baxter...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Portland School Board votes to limit high school choice Tuesday

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Portland school board has voted 5 to 2 to limit high school choice. Portland's School Board voted on a plan to balance attendance and diversity between Portland and Deering High Schools, which may mean taking away a child's choice. For years, eighth grade students have...
PORTLAND, ME

