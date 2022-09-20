El Paso Locomotive’s Dylan Mares earns Team of the Week Honor for Week 28

El Paso Locomotive FC (12-12-7, 43 points, West-5) and the USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 28 of the 2022 regular season on Tuesday. El Paso’s dynamic Midfielder Dylan Mares earned a spot in the starting XI after a comprehensive road win against LA Galaxy II this past Sunday. The three points on the road lifted El Paso into the number five position in the Western Conference with the postseason rapidly approaching.

Mares earned the first goal of the night for Locomotive in the 3-2 victory over LA. In the 5 minute of the match Midfielder Ricardo Zacarias fought for a loose ball in LA’s defensive half and came up with it as he moved towards goal. Moving into the 18-yard box he found Forward Lucho Solignac with a precise pass off the outside of his right foot. Solignac took a few touches towards the near post before sending it across the face of the opposing goal where Mares was primed to put it away. Mares would finish the night with a goal, four tackles, two clearances and an interception, all while completing 87 percent of his passes

For the full USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 28, see below:

GK – Yannik Oetll, Hartford Athletic FC: Oetll posted a five-shutout in his team’s 3-0 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC, including on a shot from point-blank range in the second half that would have halved Las Vegas’ deficit.

D – Patrick Seagrist, Memphis 901 FC: Seagrist had a strong all-around game in Memphis’ 5-0 win over the Charleston Battery, helping to keep a clean sheet and tallying one assist off two chances created at the offensive end.

D – Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC: Totsch set a new USL Championship single-season scoring record for defenders with his ninth goal of the season in a 4-2 win over Loudoun United FC. Totsch also completed more than 90 percent of his passes and tallied three clearances.

D – Duke Lacroix, Sacramento Republic FC: Lacroix completed 84 passes at 98 percent accuracy, while contributing to a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over Orange County SC. He also added three tackles and an interception.

M – Enzo Martinez, Birmingham Legion FC: Martinez scored and assisted as his team overturned a halftime deficit against a close rival in the standings.

M – Damia Viader, Sacramento Republic FC: Viader recorded a goal and an assist in a lopsided win over Orange County, while completing 87 percent of his passes and creating a pair of chances.

M – Sam Gleadle, Monterey Bay FC: Gleadle racked up a goal and a pair of assists as Monterey Bay F.C. cruised to a 5-0 win over the Indy Eleven.

M – Dylan Mares, El Paso Locomotive FC: Mares scored a goal and recorded four tackles, two clearances and an interception, all while completing 87 percent of his passes in a 3-2 road win over Los Angeles Galaxy II.

F – Phillip Goodrum, Memphis 901 FC: Goodrum scored twice in the opening 12 minutes of the match and later added an assist in a comprehensive victory over Charleston.

F – Maalique Foster, Sacramento Republic FC: Foster scored a pair of goals and created two chances in a runaway win.

F – Ariel Martinez, Hartford Athletic: Martinez scored twice from three shots as his side eased past Las Vegas.

Team of the Week Bench

Antony Siaha (MB), Jackson Kasanzu (SD), Edgardo Rito (OAK), Jack Blake (SD), Christian Pinzon (RGV), Brian Ownby (LOU), Keko (SAC)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.