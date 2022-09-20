ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Locomotive’s Dylan Mares earns Team of the Week Honor for Week 28

By El Paso Locomotive FC
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rk8Vt_0i3YZJWx00

El Paso Locomotive FC (12-12-7, 43 points, West-5) and the USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 28 of the 2022 regular season on Tuesday. El Paso’s dynamic Midfielder Dylan Mares earned a spot in the starting XI after a comprehensive road win against LA Galaxy II this past Sunday. The three points on the road lifted El Paso into the number five position in the Western Conference with the postseason rapidly approaching.

Mares earned the first goal of the night for Locomotive in the 3-2 victory over LA. In the 5 minute of the match Midfielder Ricardo Zacarias fought for a loose ball in LA’s defensive half and came up with it as he moved towards goal. Moving into the 18-yard box he found Forward Lucho Solignac with a precise pass off the outside of his right foot. Solignac took a few touches towards the near post before sending it across the face of the opposing goal where Mares was primed to put it away. Mares would finish the night with a goal, four tackles, two clearances and an interception, all while completing 87 percent of his passes

For the full USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 28, see below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PNIhi_0i3YZJWx00

GK – Yannik Oetll, Hartford Athletic FC: Oetll posted a five-shutout in his team’s 3-0 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC, including on a shot from point-blank range in the second half that would have halved Las Vegas’ deficit.

D – Patrick Seagrist, Memphis 901 FC: Seagrist had a strong all-around game in Memphis’ 5-0 win over the Charleston Battery, helping to keep a clean sheet and tallying one assist off two chances created at the offensive end.

D – Sean Totsch, Louisville City FC: Totsch set a new USL Championship single-season scoring record for defenders with his ninth goal of the season in a 4-2 win over Loudoun United FC. Totsch also completed more than 90 percent of his passes and tallied three clearances.

D – Duke Lacroix, Sacramento Republic FC: Lacroix completed 84 passes at 98 percent accuracy, while contributing to a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over Orange County SC. He also added three tackles and an interception.

M – Enzo Martinez, Birmingham Legion FC: Martinez scored and assisted as his team overturned a halftime deficit against a close rival in the standings.

M – Damia Viader, Sacramento Republic FC: Viader recorded a goal and an assist in a lopsided win over Orange County, while completing 87 percent of his passes and creating a pair of chances.

M – Sam Gleadle, Monterey Bay FC: Gleadle racked up a goal and a pair of assists as Monterey Bay F.C. cruised to a 5-0 win over the Indy Eleven.

M – Dylan Mares, El Paso Locomotive FC: Mares scored a goal and recorded four tackles, two clearances and an interception, all while completing 87 percent of his passes in a 3-2 road win over Los Angeles Galaxy II.

F – Phillip Goodrum, Memphis 901 FC: Goodrum scored twice in the opening 12 minutes of the match and later added an assist in a comprehensive victory over Charleston.

F – Maalique Foster, Sacramento Republic FC: Foster scored a pair of goals and created two chances in a runaway win.

F – Ariel Martinez, Hartford Athletic: Martinez scored twice from three shots as his side eased past Las Vegas.

Team of the Week Bench

Antony Siaha (MB), Jackson Kasanzu (SD), Edgardo Rito (OAK), Jack Blake (SD), Christian Pinzon (RGV), Brian Ownby (LOU), Keko (SAC)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Chihuahuas defeat OKC Dodgers 3-2, take 2-game lead in PCL East

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso starter Jay Groome pitched eight innings in the Chihuahuas’ 3-2 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers Thursday night. The Chihuahuas have won two in a row, seven of their last nine and 16 of their last 20 games. El Paso is in first place by two games in the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

The 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is 100 days away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Time flies when you are having fun and that is something Bernie Olivas, the Executive Director of the Sun Bowl Association, can tell you as the 89th Annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is 100 days away. “Time flies when you are having fun and I’ll tell you we are […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas suffer 16-1 loss to Dodgers in series opening game

The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit five home runs in their 16-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The two teams are tied for first place in the East Division with five head-to-head games remaining in the series and eight total games remaining in the season for each team. El […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Chihuahuas complete comeback effort to grab 9-8 win over the Dodgers

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 7-1 in the fourth inning Wednesday afternoon but came back to win 9-8 over the Oklahoma City Dodgers. The Chihuahuas are now in first place by one game over the Dodgers with four head-to-head games remaining in the series and seven games left in the regular season for both teams. […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
Memphis, TX
KTSM

Shay Smith named Class 6A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Franklin High School junior quarterback Shay Smith was named the Class 6A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week for week four of the 2022 season on Thursday. Smith was 24 of 26 and totaled almost 400 yards and five touchdowns in the Cougars’ win over […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Thursday Night Football: Eastlake edges out Americas, 24-22

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thursday night high school football was headlined by an exciting game between Eastlake and Americas at the SISD Student Activities Complex. The Falcons grabbed a 24-22 over the Trail Blazers after four quarters of play. Eastlake now moves on to a 4-1 overall record and 3-0 record in District 1-6A […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP looks to address scoring struggles

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Scoring touchdowns has been a struggle for UTEP football this season. Through their first four games of the season the Miners have only found the back of end zone five times. The only game where UTEP has scored more than one touchdown was against New Mexico State in week three. […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Goodrum
Person
Jack Blake
Person
Brian Ownby
Person
Dylan Mares
Person
Sam Gleadle
Person
Duke Lacroix
KTSM

Restaurant week hosted by Downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Starting Friday, Sept. 23 through Sept. 30, participating restaurants in Downtown El Paso will have special menus and pricing for a chance to try something new. This is an annual event for all foodies of El Paso. It is recommended to make a reservation at one of the participating restaurants, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body remains discovered at Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez. Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Lights Fc#Loudoun United Fc#El Paso Locomotive#The Usl Championship#La Galaxy Ii#The Western Conference#Locomotive
KTSM

Las Cruces meeting on possible outdoor cannabis consumption

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The City of Las Cruces is holding a public meeting on Thursday about the potential of outdoor cannabis consumption at licensed facilities. The public is invited to come to the meeting at the Council Chambers at City Hall from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. There is also the option to […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Academy Sports + Outdoors giving back to Borderland Community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month by donating thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment to a local organization. Academy Sports + Outdoors through October 15 will be selecting several Hispanic-led youth organizations to donate to. On Wednesday, the El Paso Border Youth Athletic Association […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Murder shakes up Las Cruces as domestic violence cases grow

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Was the tragedy preventable if there were previous reports of domestic violence? Dona Ana County Sheriff speaks on domestic violence cases in the county and systemic issues. Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart explained that domestic violence cases in the county are a great issue and while they don’t make […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

New Baby Alert! El Paso Zoo welcomes Mongolian horse

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The newborn Przewalski horse also known as the Mongolian horse, is the third of its kind born at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens. “We are excited for the birth of our new Przewalski’s horse and the fact that we are contributing to the conservation and survival of the […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
KTSM

Could the Red Flag Law have prevented a tragedy in Las Cruces?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the murder of Las Cruces restaurant owner Kimberly Yacone allegedly killed by her husband Robert Yacone, questions arise whether there was any way to prevent it with New Mexico’s Red Flag Law. Robert Yacone is being charged with first degree murder of […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Bel Air HS assistant principal to participate in Texas Tech fellowship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vania Reyes, assistant principal at Bel Air High School, has been selected to participate in the 2022-23 Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program (TX-EPFP), a Texas Tech University initiative designed to help education professionals deepen their knowledge and develop skills in leadership and public policy. Reyes is a Ysleta ISD graduate, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy