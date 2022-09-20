The Black List has finalized the names of the six writers that will be part of their 2022 Feature Lab and will partake in a hybrid workshop that will include virtual sessions culminating in an in-person weekend intensive in Los Angeles. Each writer will workshop one screenplay through peer groups and one-on-one sessions with working professional screenwriting mentors, including Kiwi Smith (Legally Blonde), David Rabinowitz (Blackkklansman), Jonathan Stokes (El Gringo), Natalie Krinsky (The Broken Hearts Gallery), Phil Hay (The Invitation), Guinevere Turner (American Psycho), Michael Mitnick (The Current War), and Scott Myers of Go Into The Story. The Black List has also...

