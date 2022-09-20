Read full article on original website
A new generation of narcos is rising in Mexico, and they're bringing a new style of music to celebrate their exploits
A new generation of narcos are taking over in some of Mexico's most powerful criminal groups. They're bringing some changes to the drug trade, including new music to celebrate their exploits. Their "narco-corridos" are now defined by Trapteño, a hybrid of US-origin trap and Mexican norteño. Culiacán, México...
Talking With Tami
Former First Lady Michelle Obama Going On Book Tour
Congratulations are in order for Former First Lady Michelle Obama! She will be traveling across the United States for a tour for her latest new book, The Light We Carry”. Obama just made the announcement where she will be on a six-city tour! She will kick off the tour starting November 15, in Washington D.C. then heading to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles!
Elias Zayat, Giant of Middle Eastern Modernism, Dies at 87
Elias Zayat, a Syrian painter who helped formulate a kind of modernism specific to his home country, has died at 87. Dubai’s Green Art Gallery, which mounted an exhibition of his art in 2015, announced his passing on Monday. In a statement, Green Art Gallery called Zayat “one of [the] country’s most significant artists of the 20th century, and a key founder of Syria’s modern art movement.” Zayat, who spent portions of his career abroad, synthesized styles derived from European modernism with early Christian iconography and Sufi imagery. Often, the result was richly hued paintings in which mystical beings appeared to emerge...
The Black List Announces Feature Lab Participants & Mentors, Launches Musical Film Fellowship
The Black List has finalized the names of the six writers that will be part of their 2022 Feature Lab and will partake in a hybrid workshop that will include virtual sessions culminating in an in-person weekend intensive in Los Angeles. Each writer will workshop one screenplay through peer groups and one-on-one sessions with working professional screenwriting mentors, including Kiwi Smith (Legally Blonde), David Rabinowitz (Blackkklansman), Jonathan Stokes (El Gringo), Natalie Krinsky (The Broken Hearts Gallery), Phil Hay (The Invitation), Guinevere Turner (American Psycho), Michael Mitnick (The Current War), and Scott Myers of Go Into The Story. The Black List has also...
The Adventures in The Life of America's Youngest President
Theodore Rosevelt Jr., better known as Teddy or T.R, was the 26th and youngest President in the history of the United States. He served his time in the Oval Office from 1901 to 1909, after the unexpected assassination of William McKinley (R-Ohio).
'U.S. and the Holocaust' co-director talks documentary, WWII misconceptions
Co-director Lynn Novick joined KMOX’s “The Show” to talk about the new documentary series, “U.S. and the Holocaust,” that she produced alongside Ken Burns.
