KETV.com
Crash on JFK causes major delays early Thursday
OMAHA, Neb. — A crash on the Kennedy Freeway early Thursday morning caused major backups. The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Q Street around 6:30 a.m. No injuries had been reported as of 6:41 a.m. KETV NewsWatch 7 skycams captured the line of cars that didn't appear...
KETV.com
Omaha man the second victim of a pedestrian & vehicle accident at one intersection
OMAHA, Neb. — A new, upgraded street light has been put in at the intersection of 45th and Leavenworth Streets following two accidents this week in which pedestrians were hit. The family of Rick Gustin, one of the individuals hit by a vehicle, tells KETV he is a "very...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
After just over a year on the road, Omaha's only protected bike lane will soon be removed. Nebraska Rep. Flood calling for Chinese tech investigation. A Nebraska congressman is trying to find out if some cell towers in the state could be a national security risk. OPS battles learning loss...
WOWT
Construction on JFK south of Interstate 480 entering final stages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a slow summer of setbacks for drivers heading to and from Bellevue on the JFK. Construction projects on the bridges at Highway 370, Chandler, and J Street have all resulted in significant impacts for drivers. The change in the seasons brings a new phase to work on the road and good news for beleaguered travelers.
WOWT
Omaha streetcar route creates business challenges
Omaha police say a big reward is available for tips in the shooting that put three people in the hospital last night. Omaha's plan for a streetcar is facing new scrutiny, could it be a roadblock for emergency vehicles racing to the hospital?. 6 News Exclusive: International players coping with...
WOWT
Crews quickly put out fire in vacant building near Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a building fire that happened Tuesday night is under investigation. Crews went to a vacant building near 26th Street and Center and declared a working fire when seeing smoke on the first floor according to the release. The fire was put out within...
WOWT
Three shot outside grocery store in Omaha
Business owners along the Omaha streetcar route asked questions. Omaha police make a quick arrest after a man was stabbed at the Siena Francis homeless shelter. A serious crash is under investigation near Plattsmouth.
WOWT
MLK Pedestrian Bridge closes in October, undergoing repairs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A popular bridge is undergoing repairs and will be closed until next year. The Martin Luther King Jr. Pedestrian Bridge serves as an access point between the CHI Health Center and the Missouri Riverfront. The bridge is often used by runners, walkers, and bicyclists to travel...
WOWT
Black Hawk helicopter makes precautionary landing in field near Lincoln airport
6 News On Your Side: College application advice for high school seniors. Right now, many high school seniors are busy deciding where they will spend the next four years. 6 On Your Side: Public meeting Wednesday night on Douglas County property tax increases. Updated: 11 hours ago. A first-of-its-kind public...
doniphanherald.com
$290,000 worth of marijuana found during Omaha traffic stop
Two 23-year-old California residents were arrested Wednesday after about $290,000 worth of marijuana was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. A sergeant with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office stopped a 1998 Infiniti that was speeding near eastbound I-80 and 72nd Street, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
WOWT
Thursday Sept. 22 COVID-19 update: Iowa deaths surpass 10,000
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Nebraska data snapshot. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services provides COVID-19 data updates...
WOWT
Omaha Streetcar Authority ensures emergency vehicles, ambulances are not disrupted
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following Monday’s approval of the route for Omaha’s new streetcar, there’s a laundry list of tasks for the Omaha Streetcar Authority and their design team to tackle. “Now we have to go to work to determine what will physically fit, what kind of...
Why is Omaha getting so many car washes?
There’s a new one on every corner now. It makes no sense to me.
News Channel Nebraska
LifeNet called after motorcycle hits trailer
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an injury accident Tuesday morning after a motorcycle hit a turning semi-trailer. A sheriff’s office press release says a Mack truck pulling a side-dump trailer attempted to turn from Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue. Investigators say the front end of the...
WOWT
Military helicopter makes emergency landing in field near Lincoln Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pilots flying a Nebraska Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter made an emergency landing in a field near the Lincoln Airport Wednesday afternoon. According to MAJ Scott Ingalsbe with the Nebraska National Guard, the crew detected an aircraft malfunction and decided to land the helicopter as a precaution around 3 p.m.
klkntv.com
Parts of 27th Street in Lincoln will be closed this week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Monday that two portions of North 27th Street will close for utility work. The southbound lanes from Vine to T Streets will be closed Tuesday. The southbound lanes from Holdrege to Y Streets will be closed Wednesday. Both...
WOWT
Dodge County authorities investigating body found on Highway 275
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities in Dodge County on Thursday afternoon were investigating a fatality on Highway 275 near Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that construction crews discovered a body on the highway south of Morningside Road. “This incident is currently under investigation...
News Channel Nebraska
Millard North student arrested with gun after fight off campus
OMAHA, Neb. -- An unidentified student from Millard North High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon after getting involved in a fight off campus. In a letter to parents Wednesday, Principal Aaron Bearinger said the incident happened after school was dismissed Tuesday. An off-duty officer saw a fight involving three students...
WOWT
Adorable Photo Alert: NSP Trooper rescues cat
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day in the life of a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper is unpredictable, and in the case of Trooper K. McaAcy, his Thursday involved “pawsing” some of his duties to rescue a stranded kitten. The agency took to twitter to share two sweet photos...
WOWT
WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Police released body-camera images from a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, that left a man dead in southwest Omaha. Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:06 PM...
