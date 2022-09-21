ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

2 corrections officers assaulted handcuffed inmate, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville corrections officers have been charged with battery after an internal investigation revealed they assaulted a handcuffed inmate at the Duval County jail, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Wednesday. Burgos said the investigation revealed that Corrections Officers Olayemi O. Lipede and Micah P. Magwood were escorting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com

Candlelight vigil honors father of 4 killed in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS and others from the community gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday night in honor of a Jacksonville father who was shot and killed in Arlington. According to the group, 37-year-old Erik Fountano leaves behind a wife and four children. Thursday night’s...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Christ
News4Jax.com

Woman found shot multiple times in Jacksonville motel parking lot dies of injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday night after she was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of a motel, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Youngerman Circle just before 7:30 p.m. He said officers and crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found the woman on the ground of the parking lot of the Baymont by Wyndham.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

3 children died in single day after being in hot cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three children died after being in hot cars on Tuesday, including a baby girl in Jacksonville, according to Kids and Car Safety. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road on the city’s Northside. Police said the initial investigation shows the child’s father came to do some work, parked his car and left his daughter in the vehicle for approximately an hour before he remembered she was in the back seat, ran to get her, pulled the child out, began CPR and called 911. Officers said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Infant dies after being left in hot car, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An infant girl died Tuesday after she was left in a hot car outside a residence on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Silcox, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road in reference to an unresponsive child. Silcox said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville neo-Nazi group named in Anti-Defamation League report

A report from the Anti-Defamation League shows the state of Florida is home to what is described as an “extensive” network of white supremacists and other extremists. The report highlights a group known as NatSoc Florida or NSF for short. The ADL says it’s based in Duval County and is a neo-Nazi organization.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed Saturday at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Jacksonville. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey and Jacksonville City Council member Michael Boylan will take place at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School — located at 10600 Hornets Nest Road — on Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Human remains found in wooded area, Columbia County deputies say

Human remains were found Monday afternoon in Columbia County near the Baker County line, authorities said. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a wooded area along Southeast County Line Road after someone who had been walking in the area called around 4:15 p.m. to report finding human remains. When deputies arrived, they said, they confirmed the discovery of “suspected human skeletal remains.”
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Judge tosses part of lawsuit by Murray Hill residents against Jacksonville perfume plant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys for a Jacksonville-area perfume plant argued successfully Wednesday to have a portion of a lawsuit filed against the plant dismissed. Murray Hill homeowners behind the suit argue that strong smells they believe are coming from the Westside facility make life unbearable, but International Flavors and Fragrances Chemical Holdings said the lawsuit had no merit because the homeowner’s claims do not legally meet the standard of being a nuisance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

