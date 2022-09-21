Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Golf carts allowed on Orange Park streets? Town Council discussing possible ordinanceJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Brianna Williams: sentenced to life in prison for 2019 starvation death of daughterLavinia ThompsonJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Police report provides more details about driving school instructor accused of molesting student
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An instructor at a Jacksonville driving school accused of molesting a 16-year-old student appeared back in court Thursday morning for his arraignment. Cody Satornino, 31, co-owner of My E-Z Pass Driving and Traffic School, pleaded not guilty to sexual battery and soliciting a child on the internet charges.
News4Jax.com
Ex-Illinois officer charged in 2020 deadly shooting of man who was Jacksonville native
WAUKEGAN, Ill. – A former suburban Chicago police officer who was fired after he shot into a car two years ago, killing a man and seriously wounding his girlfriend, has been charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. A grand jury returned indictments on Wednesday against former Waukegan police...
News4Jax.com
2 corrections officers assaulted handcuffed inmate, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Jacksonville corrections officers have been charged with battery after an internal investigation revealed they assaulted a handcuffed inmate at the Duval County jail, Undersheriff Nick Burgos announced Wednesday. Burgos said the investigation revealed that Corrections Officers Olayemi O. Lipede and Micah P. Magwood were escorting...
News4Jax.com
Area of Youngerman Circle and Blanding Boulevard has seen shootings and drug issues over the years
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday after she was found shot multiple times in an area of Jacksonville near the Clay County border that has seen gun violence, drugs issues, homelessness and panhandling over the years. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called just before 7:30...
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: New audio recordings added to lawsuits against doctor accused of botched surgeries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has an I-TEAM update on an investigation into Dr. David Heekin — formerly at Ascension St. Vincent’s — who is accused of botching hundreds of surgeries from 2016 to 2020 while suffering a progressive neurological condition that caused him to lose his balance and slur his speech.
News4Jax.com
Hearing held in eviction dispute between Celebration Church, founding pastors
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM has an update on the legal battle between Celebration Church and its former pastors, Stovall and Kerri Weems. There was a court hearing Thursday regarding the church’s attempt to evict the Weemses from their home because they resigned and are no longer affiliated with Celebration.
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
News4Jax.com
Candlelight vigil honors father of 4 killed in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The crime-fighting group MAD DADS and others from the community gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday night in honor of a Jacksonville father who was shot and killed in Arlington. According to the group, 37-year-old Erik Fountano leaves behind a wife and four children. Thursday night’s...
News4Jax.com
Woman found shot multiple times in Jacksonville motel parking lot dies of injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Wednesday night after she was found shot multiple times in the parking lot of a motel, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cayenne, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were called to the scene on Youngerman Circle just before 7:30 p.m. He said officers and crews from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department found the woman on the ground of the parking lot of the Baymont by Wyndham.
News4Jax.com
Group of Naval Station Mayport volunteers practice daily to perform funeral services
MAYPORT, Fla. – Sailors at Naval Station Mayport on Thursday demonstrated how they’re giving back to those who have spent their lives serving our nation. The base funeral detail provides free funeral honors for veterans and services Jacksonville and beyond. And a group of sailors practice daily to do it right.
News4Jax.com
3 children died in single day after being in hot cars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three children died after being in hot cars on Tuesday, including a baby girl in Jacksonville, according to Kids and Car Safety. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said police were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road on the city’s Northside. Police said the initial investigation shows the child’s father came to do some work, parked his car and left his daughter in the vehicle for approximately an hour before he remembered she was in the back seat, ran to get her, pulled the child out, began CPR and called 911. Officers said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
News4Jax.com
Infant dies after being left in hot car, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An infant girl died Tuesday after she was left in a hot car outside a residence on the Northside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Silcox, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police and members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to the scene on Newberry Road near Broward Road in reference to an unresponsive child. Silcox said the child was taken to a hospital where she died.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville neo-Nazi group named in Anti-Defamation League report
A report from the Anti-Defamation League shows the state of Florida is home to what is described as an “extensive” network of white supremacists and other extremists. The report highlights a group known as NatSoc Florida or NSF for short. The ADL says it’s based in Duval County and is a neo-Nazi organization.
News4Jax.com
Food to be distributed Saturday at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Jacksonville. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey and Jacksonville City Council member Michael Boylan will take place at Mandarin Oaks Elementary School — located at 10600 Hornets Nest Road — on Saturday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
News4Jax.com
DCPS disputes report that nearly 200 books have been banned from libraries, says books were never on shelves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A group that advocates for freedom of expression said it found more than 2,500 instances of individual books being banned from school library shelves across the country. According to PEN America, that included 176 requests to ban books in Duval County, a number that would be...
News4Jax.com
Human remains found in wooded area, Columbia County deputies say
Human remains were found Monday afternoon in Columbia County near the Baker County line, authorities said. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a wooded area along Southeast County Line Road after someone who had been walking in the area called around 4:15 p.m. to report finding human remains. When deputies arrived, they said, they confirmed the discovery of “suspected human skeletal remains.”
News4Jax.com
Italian was off the menu for a few nights when more than a dozen violations shut down this downtown restaurant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A downtown eatery was forced to close for a few days—after inspectors found more than a dozen health violations. Inspectors had to make four trips to the Italian restaurant before things were up to par. The inspector found living and dead roaches on counters and...
News4Jax.com
Judge tosses part of lawsuit by Murray Hill residents against Jacksonville perfume plant
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys for a Jacksonville-area perfume plant argued successfully Wednesday to have a portion of a lawsuit filed against the plant dismissed. Murray Hill homeowners behind the suit argue that strong smells they believe are coming from the Westside facility make life unbearable, but International Flavors and Fragrances Chemical Holdings said the lawsuit had no merit because the homeowner’s claims do not legally meet the standard of being a nuisance.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Fiona, incoming cold front churn up dangerous beach conditions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ocean Rescue lifeguards at Jacksonville Beach have issued a Beach Safety Alert through the weekend due to dangerous and life-threatening beach conditions from Hurricane Fiona and an incoming cold front. The warning expires on Monday, so until then, people must stay out of the water. It’s...
News4Jax.com
JEA CEO explains raises & bonuses while customers get high bills & disconnections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Disconnections resumed Wednesday JEA customers behind on payments, after a seven-week moratorium. According to JEA - 482 households were supposed to have power shut off Wednesday morning. 358 of those families were able to make arrangements to keep the electricity on, but 124 homes are now left in the dark.
