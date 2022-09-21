ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, MO

talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Howse building in Bentonville sells for $6.2 million

A 39,652-square-foot office/warehouse building in Bentonville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $6.2 million. The purchase price equals $156.36 per square foot. Burk Utah 243-253 LLC, a California entity whose members include Gary Burk, bought the commercial building at 2714 S.E. Otis Corley Drive. Jay Howard, through his Howse Retail LLC, was the seller.
BENTONVILLE, AR
progressivegrocer.com

Sam’s Club Unveils Plans for Design Studio in Arkansas

In today’s ever-changing retail landscape, companies are increasingly pressed to offer shoppers innovative new experiences while also maintaining their bottom line. Sam’s Club is taking a giant leap in that direction with its newly announced Design Studio, which will be located on its Bentonville, Ark., campus and will offer associates a dedicated space for innovating, creating and collaborating.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Plans for south Fayetteville hotel receive committee approval

FAYETTEVILLE — A plan to include a new hotel on the former Farmers Cooperative site took another step forward last week. The city’s Subdivision Committee on Thursday voted to recommend approval of large-scale development plans for the project. It’s now up to the Planning Commission to make the final decision.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up almost 13% in September reports

The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas again saw big gains in sales tax revenue. The September report totaled $8.859 million, up 12.74% from a year ago and the best September report on record. The cumulative revenue reported this calendar year through September totals $76.73 million, up 14.05% from the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. —  One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
PINEVILLE, MO
Travel Maven

This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
PRAIRIE GROVE, AR
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings

McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
talkbusiness.net

Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died

Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: FORMAT Festival, Nightmare on Block

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Bentonville will be home to a new music festival, featuring acts like The Flaming Lips, Phoenix and Fatboy Slim. According to the festival’s website, FORMAT, or “for music art and technology” will feature two traditional stages to anchor the festival alongside a series of unconventional settings, designed in collaboration with visual artists and architects.
BENTONVILLE, AR
