Real Deals: Howse building in Bentonville sells for $6.2 million
A 39,652-square-foot office/warehouse building in Bentonville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $6.2 million. The purchase price equals $156.36 per square foot. Burk Utah 243-253 LLC, a California entity whose members include Gary Burk, bought the commercial building at 2714 S.E. Otis Corley Drive. Jay Howard, through his Howse Retail LLC, was the seller.
progressivegrocer.com
Sam’s Club Unveils Plans for Design Studio in Arkansas
In today’s ever-changing retail landscape, companies are increasingly pressed to offer shoppers innovative new experiences while also maintaining their bottom line. Sam’s Club is taking a giant leap in that direction with its newly announced Design Studio, which will be located on its Bentonville, Ark., campus and will offer associates a dedicated space for innovating, creating and collaborating.
Tesoro Beach in Springdale brings Mexican and Salvadoran flavors together
SPRINGDALE, Ark — Established in 2006, Ever Galdamez says his father Entimo with the help of his mother Ana opened Tesoro Beach. It combines Mexican and Salvadoran flavors with years of experience in every dish. "He was just always determined to be his own boss. That was his dream....
Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Plans for south Fayetteville hotel receive committee approval
FAYETTEVILLE — A plan to include a new hotel on the former Farmers Cooperative site took another step forward last week. The city’s Subdivision Committee on Thursday voted to recommend approval of large-scale development plans for the project. It’s now up to the Planning Commission to make the final decision.
Popular place to pickup alcohol and tobacco, moving 3 blocks and adding gas pumps
DUQUESNE, Mo. — A popular place to pick up alcohol and tobacco is moving just down the street and adding gas pumps. Discount Smoke and Liquor, 3702 E 7th, will move to 7th and Duquesne. The former location of many gas stations in the past. They are building a...
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up almost 13% in September reports
The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas again saw big gains in sales tax revenue. The September report totaled $8.859 million, up 12.74% from a year ago and the best September report on record. The cumulative revenue reported this calendar year through September totals $76.73 million, up 14.05% from the...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Missouri
Here's where you can find it and what to order.
One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville
PINEVILLE, Mo. — One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
Bentonville, Siloam Springs school districts alter bus routes
School bus routes in Bentonville and Siloam Springs were altered on September 22.
KYTV
Branson Mo., Humane Society staff rescue pack of abandoned chihuahuas near Cape Fair, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Staff at the Branson Humane Society recently rescued a pack of chihuahuas dumped near Cape Fair. A total of 17 chihuahuas were rescued and returned to the humane society. Unfortunately, staff says one dog did test positive for parvo. ”We’re going to isolate those animals and...
Bentonville parents whose child was left on bus ask for change
The Bentonville parents of a kindergartner who was left on a school bus for hours addressed the school board Tuesday.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings
McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
Tips to save as utility bills increase
Many have noticed a higher utility bill since last year. According to a study by the National Energy Assistance Directors' Association, utility bills have gone up 15 percent since 2021.
talkbusiness.net
Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died
Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Format festival arrives this weekend with the goal of connecting NWA to the world (and vice versa)
The first thing attendees of the first-ever Format festival will see is the entrance gate, of course. It’s a piece of custom art being built to give festival guests a taste of the installations inside, and its design is credited to local artist Athen Brandon. Once attendees enter the...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Rescued bobcat settling in at Turpentine Creek in Eureka Springs
A 12-year-old bobcat now has a new home in the Ozarks after a 500-mile road trip.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: FORMAT Festival, Nightmare on Block
Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Bentonville will be home to a new music festival, featuring acts like The Flaming Lips, Phoenix and Fatboy Slim. According to the festival’s website, FORMAT, or “for music art and technology” will feature two traditional stages to anchor the festival alongside a series of unconventional settings, designed in collaboration with visual artists and architects.
