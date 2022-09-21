ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Skagit Breaking

Sedro-Woolley Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on SR20 near Lyman

Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound State Route 20 at Lyman-Hamilton Highway around 8:35 a.m. on September 21st, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Hunter Lake of Sedro-Woolley, had been traveling Westbound State Route...
LYMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bellingham, WA
Education
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Football
Local
Washington Education
Bellingham, WA
Football
City
Bellingham, WA
City
Sedro-woolley, WA
Bellingham, WA
Sports
whatcom-news.com

Roadwork scheduled on Slater and Hannegan Roads this weekend

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The City of Ferndale and Whatcom County Public Works departments have announced roadwork projects on Saturday and Sunday that are expected to impact traffic on main arterials. Motorists on Slater Road will be detoured around a half-mile road closure between LaBounty Drive and Rural Avenue...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff

SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
SEQUIM, WA
KUOW

Western WA is covered by smoke again. But for how long?

There’s smoke in the air again this week, thanks to winds from the east that are bringing smoke from the Bolt Creek fire into the Puget Sound region. And an inversion is trapping that smoke close to the ground. Still, the air quality is not hazardous for most people.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hazing#Bullying#Athletics#High School Football#Mariners#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Sehome High School#Northwest Conference#The Bellingham Herald
nwsportsmanmag.com

Skagit-Cascade Coho Fishery Update

THE FOLLOWING ARE RULE CHANGE NOTICES FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Skagit River reopening set, periodic closures announced some areas. Actions: Rescinds selective gear rules from the mouth to Gilligan Creek. Reopens Gilligan Creek to Cascade River Road (Marblemount Bridge).Implements bait prohibited from mouth to Cascade River Road (Marblemount Bridge). Closes all fishing Mondays through Wednesdays, Sept. 26 through Oct. 12, from Hwy. 9 Bridge in Sedro Woolley to Baker River.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Woman cited for indecent exposure near Bellingham elementary school

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was cited after allegedly committing a lewd act near an elementary school in Bellingham. Police records show that the suspect was seen walking near Carl Cozier Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, September 20th. A parent waiting to pick up their child told officers that...
BELLINGHAM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
whatcomtalk.com

Drink And Dine Waterside In and Around Bellingham

Mother Nature has provided our area with knockout water views. Naturally, many of our restaurants have capitalized on that beauty by adding decks and outdoor seating so we can enjoy soaking up all that Vitamin D while we dine, even as autumn weather approaches. Drop in on any of these...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Former WWU student convicted for murdering ex-girlfriend

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A former Western Washington University student has been convicted of shooting his former girlfriend to death in 2019. A jury convicted 24-year-old Rigoberto Galvan of Aggravated First Degree Murder and First Degree Burglary for killing 22-year-old Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner. Galvan broke into her 20th Street apartment and...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

No charges for officers involved in shooting of Concrete man

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has announced it will not bring charges against Sedro-Woolley Police officers involved in a shooting that left a Concrete man dead. Mount Vernon Police tried to stop a suspected stolen car on the night of February 16th but...
CONCRETE, WA
KING 5

Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
SEQUIM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy