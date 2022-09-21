Read full article on original website
Sehome principal asks for trust as school works through ‘difficult’ football hazing event
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association requires coaching education classes be taken by all paid and volunteer coaches every three years.
q13fox.com
New details on why Sehome High School forfeited the football game against Sedro-Wooley
We now know why Sehome High School forfeited its football game against Sedro-Woolley. Bellingham Public Schools says it was because of a student behavior and culture issues.
73-year-old hiker broke her ankle on trail near Mt. Baker. They came to her rescue
Yellow Aster Butte is located within the Mount Baker Snoqualicum National Forest, less than seven miles north of the Mt. Baker Ski Area.
Skagit Breaking
Sedro-Woolley Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on SR20 near Lyman
Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound State Route 20 at Lyman-Hamilton Highway around 8:35 a.m. on September 21st, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Hunter Lake of Sedro-Woolley, had been traveling Westbound State Route...
whatcom-news.com
Roadwork scheduled on Slater and Hannegan Roads this weekend
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The City of Ferndale and Whatcom County Public Works departments have announced roadwork projects on Saturday and Sunday that are expected to impact traffic on main arterials. Motorists on Slater Road will be detoured around a half-mile road closure between LaBounty Drive and Rural Avenue...
My Clallam County
Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff
SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
KUOW
Western WA is covered by smoke again. But for how long?
There’s smoke in the air again this week, thanks to winds from the east that are bringing smoke from the Bolt Creek fire into the Puget Sound region. And an inversion is trapping that smoke close to the ground. Still, the air quality is not hazardous for most people.
Whatcom Humane Society offering help after more than 100 puppies seized in Skagit County
“It takes a village,” Whatcom officials said, as the Humane Society of Skagit Valley provides emergent care to the animals rescued from “abysmal” conditions.
nwsportsmanmag.com
Skagit-Cascade Coho Fishery Update
THE FOLLOWING ARE RULE CHANGE NOTICES FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. Skagit River reopening set, periodic closures announced some areas. Actions: Rescinds selective gear rules from the mouth to Gilligan Creek. Reopens Gilligan Creek to Cascade River Road (Marblemount Bridge).Implements bait prohibited from mouth to Cascade River Road (Marblemount Bridge). Closes all fishing Mondays through Wednesdays, Sept. 26 through Oct. 12, from Hwy. 9 Bridge in Sedro Woolley to Baker River.
Officials: Driver stopped with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets in Washington
WASHINGTON — A driver in the HOV lane in Washington was stopped with a fake passenger made from a duffel bag and blankets, officials say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter, the driver was stopped southbound on Interstate 5 near the King County and Snohomish County line.
KGMI
Woman cited for indecent exposure near Bellingham elementary school
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A woman was cited after allegedly committing a lewd act near an elementary school in Bellingham. Police records show that the suspect was seen walking near Carl Cozier Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon, September 20th. A parent waiting to pick up their child told officers that...
Man killed by SWAT officers after shooting at law enforcement officials during standoff in Sequim
The Kitsap County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting when Sequim police officers and Clallam County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence assault incident Thursday. According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic violence...
whatcomtalk.com
Drink And Dine Waterside In and Around Bellingham
Mother Nature has provided our area with knockout water views. Naturally, many of our restaurants have capitalized on that beauty by adding decks and outdoor seating so we can enjoy soaking up all that Vitamin D while we dine, even as autumn weather approaches. Drop in on any of these...
Tri-City Herald
These three taco joints in Washington are among the best in the US, Yelp says
Three spots in Washington are among the best for tacos in the nation, according to Yelp. Yelp released its list of the “top 100 taco spots,” and it included places in Everett, Issaquah and Lynnwood. To find the top taco spots, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the...
kpug1170.com
Former WWU student convicted for murdering ex-girlfriend
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A former Western Washington University student has been convicted of shooting his former girlfriend to death in 2019. A jury convicted 24-year-old Rigoberto Galvan of Aggravated First Degree Murder and First Degree Burglary for killing 22-year-old Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner. Galvan broke into her 20th Street apartment and...
kpug1170.com
No charges for officers involved in shooting of Concrete man
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has announced it will not bring charges against Sedro-Woolley Police officers involved in a shooting that left a Concrete man dead. Mount Vernon Police tried to stop a suspected stolen car on the night of February 16th but...
KGMI
Salvage crews raise Aleutian Isle from water off San Juan Island
SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash. – The commercial fishing boat that sank west of San Juan Island last month has been brought to the surface. The Coast Guard says the salvage crew raised the Aleutian Isle Saturday afternoon, September 17th. They have been pumping oily water and remaining fuel from...
Whatcom man reportedly fires gun at passing truck, then attempts to ram troopers’ vehicle
The man reportedly hit the windshield of the passing vehicle, shattering it and sending glass into the eyes of the driver.
Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
