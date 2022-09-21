Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Beloit (WI) to Demolish, Reconstruct Fire Station 2
The demolition and reconstruction of Beloit Fire Station 2 is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024, according to township officials, BeloitDailyNews.com reported. In May, the Wisconsin governor announced that Beloit will receive a $7,675,000 grant from the Neighborhood Investment Fund. The next step for the project is to establish what the new fire station might look like, the report said.
wclo.com
Developer looks to convert former Crazy Joes into self-storage facility
A vacant downtown Janesville storefront could be getting new life soon. The new owner of the Crazy Joes furniture building on west Milwaukee Street in Janesville is looking to rezone the property in order to facilitate it’s reuse. The plan is to convert the building into a self storage...
wclo.com
Outgoing City Manager looks back on time in Janesville fondly
Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag is proud of the work he’s done in his more than eight years on the job. Freitag says in the first six months on the job he was able to establish a mission statement, vision statement, organizational values, and a strategic plan. Freitag says...
wclo.com
Fire damages Janesville home
Damage is estimated to be around $50 thousand after a house fire in Janesville’s Courthouse Hill area. Firefighters were called to 26 Harrison Street about 3:00 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the fire originated in the kitchen. Neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the duplex. No one was reported hurt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wclo.com
Pavement rehabilitation happening at Traxler Park
The City of Janesville begins a major pavement rehabilitation project at Traxler Park. City Project Engineer Karissa Chapman Greer says work is expected to last until the first week in November. As a result the park will be closed to vehicular traffic on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m....
Groundbreaking marks start of construction on Oregon Culver’s
OREGON, Wis. — The groundbreaking for a fast-food restaurant usually doesn’t create significant fanfare, but the beginning of construction of a new Culver’s in Oregon is a big deal for the small community. Village leaders and the quick service chain’s founder Craig Culver took part in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the restaurant’s future home at the corner of...
wclo.com
Janesville to announce interim city manager
The city of Janesville appears to have selected their interim City Manager. City Council President Paul Benson said in a press release that in order to give that individual the opportunity to speak with their family, friends, and work colleagues before the news becomes public, they will announce the identity of the Interim City Manager at the regular City Council meeting on September 26.
Rockford bridge could close without $14M repairs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford City Council members are considering their options to pay for renovations to an important bridge used by 6,900 cars every day. Engineering experts say more than $14 million will be needed to perform needed repairs to the 15th Avenue bridge or it will close within the next decade. City engineers […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Winnebago County Animal Services at ‘maximum critical capacity’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Animal Services shelter says it is experiencing “maximum critical capacity.” “A few days ago, we had 25 cats brought in from a condemned home and so, that is the community and us having to be there for the community, we have to make sure we are available to […]
Hard Rock Casino Rockford announces official groundbreaking
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials with Hard Rock International announced on Wednesday that a formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the permanent casino next week. The groundbreaking will take place on Wednesday, September 28th. “The festivities are slated to begin at 1 p.m. where Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials, […]
wclo.com
Common Sense Rock County hosts Civics Academy
A group local citizens are concerned with the growing partisan nature of non-partisan government offices. Spokesperson Rich Gruber says Common Sense Rock County is a grass roots grassroots effort to organize, educate and advocate for the reestablishment of common sense principles. Gruber says the Rock County Citizens Academy kicks off...
WEAU-TV 13
$1 million cash bond set for 2nd suspect in Altoona homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been charged with homicide and both are being held on a $1 million cash bond after an Altoona man was found dead in April. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, on Sept. 15 in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
"Truly incredible": 3,000-year-old canoe recovered from Wisconsin's Lake Mendota
Featured video is a CBS News report from 2021MADISON, Wis. -- A second ancient canoe has been recovered from Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin.According to the Wisconsin Historical Society, a 3,000-year-old dugout canoe was recovered by maritime archeologists with the historical society and partners from the state's tribal nations. It's believed to be the oldest canoe discovered in the Great Lake region by about 1,000 years. Radiocarbon dating places it at 1,000 B.C.Less than one year ago, a 1,200-year-old canoe was discovered in the same lake - and drew international attention, the historical society said."Finding an additional historically significant...
Rockford seeks federal funding to fix old bridge
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford city council members consider ways to close the gap Monday night when it comes to paying for an important bridge across the Rock River. The bridge could shut down within the next decade without needed fixes. The item was referred, with no discussion or vote. However, one city engineer said […]
WISN
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
Badger Herald
Freshman gets caught holding open door at Memorial Union, misses first week of school
On the first day of school, freshman Gill Stillman was walking into the Memorial Union when he noticed a girl trailing not far behind him. “It was 1:30pm, so I wanted to get Strada before the line got too long,” Stillman said. “But then I saw this girl walking behind me and thought to myself, ‘Hey, let’s start this year off on a good foot, Gill. Why don’t you hold that door open for her?’”
WIFR
Winnebago County explain to residents how they can receive a free Ring Doorbell
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County leaders hope their new safety initiative that uses Ring Doorbells promises residents peace of mind, while helping area law enforcement fight crime. Tuesday night, dozens of community members gathered to learn how they can get their hands on one of the 677 the county is offering.
wclo.com
Senator Baldwin calls on OpenGate Capital to honor agreement with former Hufcor workers
A Wisconsin US Senator continues to fight for the more than 160 workers at a shuttered Janesville room partition manufacturer. Senator Tammy Baldwin sent a letter to OpenGate Capital CEO Andrew Nikou calling on him to give former Hufcor employees the health insurance and back pay they are owed. The...
wclo.com
Rock County Supervisor calls for cutting Treasurer’s budget
One Rock County Supervisor is expressing his frustration with the County Treasurer’s Office. District 14 Supervisor Mike Zoril says the Treasurer’s Office has remained closed to the public since 2020, although all other county offices have re-opened. Zoril says both phone and online payments require a service fee...
Judge seals Duke Webb’s psych exam in Don Carter Lanes shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A report that could shed light on what sparked a former U.S. Army sergeant to allegedly go on a deadly shooting rampage at a Rockford bowling alley will not be made public. Court records show that 39-year-old Duke Webb was ordered on Jan. 15, 2021, to undergo a mental health evaluation […]
Comments / 2