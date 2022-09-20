Read full article on original website
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSMedia TVJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
WLBT
Jackson seeking $35.1 million in matching funds for water, sewer projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Major repairs at the city of Jackson’s two water treatment facilities could be funded through a state’s matching grant program. Thursday, the Jackson City Council approved seeking $35.1 million in matching funds through the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program. The program...
WAPT
Jackson mayor says 'we're not waiting another minute' to secure funding for water system
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba appeared Thursday on ABC's "GMA3," where he was asked about the city's water crisis and a controversial statement made by Gov. Tate Reeves. Lumumba said the cost to make long-term repairs to the city's water system will be expensive, but he...
WLBT
Mayor Lumumba states his case for referendum on Jackson’s garbage collection contract; attorney says that option is illegal
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The future of trash pickup in Jackson remains in limbo. Since April, Richard’s Disposal has been collecting trash. So far, the company still hasn’t been paid. Some council members say it’s because they were never awarded a valid contract. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba...
Water problems in Jackson, Mississippi, go deeper than pipes, experts say
JACKSON, Miss. — When Jackson, Mississippi, residents lost access to clean water late last month, federal, state and local officials scrambled to fix an infrastructure problem deeper than just money could solve. In August, historic flooding in Mississippi damaged a major pump at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant, the...
Jackson water crisis spurs calls to bring the federal hammer down on Mississippi
Advocates say the long-running problems at Jackson's troubled water plant show the largely Black city has been neglected by the Republican-controlled state government.
eenews.net
Bipartisan lawmakers push Hill probe of Miss. water woes
Bipartisan leaders of the House Homeland Security Committee said Wednesday that Mississippi’s Republican leaders should appear on Capitol Hill to discuss whether the city of Jackson was starved of funds, a factor that’s been blamed for fueling a water crisis there. “How does a city that size not...
WLBT
SBA opens Business Recovery Center to help Jackson businesses impacted by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have a business or nonprofit organization affected by the Jackson water crisis that began August 30, you can now apply for a low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman made the announcement on Wednesday. A...
Montecito Acquires Orthopedic Property in Mississippi
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of a 49,500 square-foot medical office building in Flowood, Mississippi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005800/en/ Montecito Medical Real Estate acquires Capital Ortho in Flowood, Mississippi (Photo: Business Wire)
WLBT
Merit Health reducing services at Jackson facility, company confirms
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Merit Health Central, a major hospital that provides care to tens of thousands of Jacksonians, will soon be reducing what care can be provided at that facility, though the reasons for that have not yet been disclosed by company management. Jana Fuss, Merit Health’s director of...
Crews work to fix power feed at Jackson water treatment plant
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 91 PSI as of Tuesday, Sept. 20. All tanks are currently maintaining good margins for overhead storage. Onsite storage at the plant has also remained stable. On Monday, […]
WLBT
‘When they call us, we show up’: Hinds Co. public works employees fight for raises
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of Hinds County public works employees stood in solidarity Tuesday morning, with one message to the board of supervisors: give us a raise. With the sun blaring down, workers held a rally outside the public works headquarters in Raymond. They were protesting a vote by...
Mississippi Link
Robust Community Meeting at Cade Chapel
About two hundred residents gathered at 6 p.m. Monday at Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church to discuss Jackson’s water crisis. The event was sponsored jointly by the Mississippi State Conference of NAACP and the NAACP, featured several speakers and a highly engaged audience. Numerous public and elected officials were...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Ridgeland marijuana petition falls short
RIDGELAND — One of the nine confirmed forgeries on a pro-marijuana petition here was Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s signature, officials said. City Clerk Paula Tierce, in a certified document present to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, said that a petition for a referendum on medical marijuana ran 372 pages and had 3,060 total signatures.
Merit Health Central is moving many services from Jackson to the suburbs. Employees wonder what’s next
Merit Health Central is struggling: services and units are closing or being moved, and current and former employees say the hospital is unable to maintain safe staffing levels. The private hospital, one of nine Merit Health facilities in the state, has already moved or is planning to move its cardiovascular services, neonatal intensive care unit […]
Clay Street to temporarily close in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced a temporary lane closure for the City of Vicksburg. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26. “There will be some other local alternative routes […]
thewestsidegazette.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues
The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
mageenews.com
Police Uniforms Ordered
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Police Chief Shane Little informed the Board of Aldermen at the September 20, 2022 meeting that uniforms for all policemen have been ordered and should arrive soon.
WLBT
Jackson City Hall closed Thursday afternoon due to lack of air conditioning
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the third day in a row, Jackson City Hall has closed around lunchtime due to a lack of air conditioning. A memo went out before lunch Thursday directing employees to work remotely for the rest of the day, Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne said.
WDAM-TV
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
capitalbnews.org
Jackson’s Not Alone. Water Crises Are Plaguing Black Communities Nationwide.
JACKSON, Miss. — The historic floods that washed across southern Louisiana in 2016 left Joyce Turner Keller’s home so damaged she was forced to sleep in her car. The Baton Rouge native had no flood insurance to recover the belongings she lost in the floodwaters. Government officials were slow to respond as she struggled with the bureaucracy of emergency aid programs.
