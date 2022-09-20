ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Jackson seeking $35.1 million in matching funds for water, sewer projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Major repairs at the city of Jackson’s two water treatment facilities could be funded through a state’s matching grant program. Thursday, the Jackson City Council approved seeking $35.1 million in matching funds through the Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program. The program...
eenews.net

Bipartisan lawmakers push Hill probe of Miss. water woes

Bipartisan leaders of the House Homeland Security Committee said Wednesday that Mississippi’s Republican leaders should appear on Capitol Hill to discuss whether the city of Jackson was starved of funds, a factor that’s been blamed for fueling a water crisis there. “How does a city that size not...
The Associated Press

Montecito Acquires Orthopedic Property in Mississippi

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of a 49,500 square-foot medical office building in Flowood, Mississippi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005800/en/ Montecito Medical Real Estate acquires Capital Ortho in Flowood, Mississippi (Photo: Business Wire)
WLBT

Merit Health reducing services at Jackson facility, company confirms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Merit Health Central, a major hospital that provides care to tens of thousands of Jacksonians, will soon be reducing what care can be provided at that facility, though the reasons for that have not yet been disclosed by company management. Jana Fuss, Merit Health’s director of...
WJTV 12

Crews work to fix power feed at Jackson water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 91 PSI as of Tuesday, Sept. 20. All tanks are currently maintaining good margins for overhead storage. Onsite storage at the plant has also remained stable. On Monday, […]
Mississippi Link

Robust Community Meeting at Cade Chapel

About two hundred residents gathered at 6 p.m. Monday at Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church to discuss Jackson’s water crisis. The event was sponsored jointly by the Mississippi State Conference of NAACP and the NAACP, featured several speakers and a highly engaged audience. Numerous public and elected officials were...
madisoncountyjournal.com

Ridgeland marijuana petition falls short

RIDGELAND — One of the nine confirmed forgeries on a pro-marijuana petition here was Attorney General Lynn Fitch’s signature, officials said. City Clerk Paula Tierce, in a certified document present to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen, said that a petition for a referendum on medical marijuana ran 372 pages and had 3,060 total signatures.
WJTV 12

Clay Street to temporarily close in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced a temporary lane closure for the City of Vicksburg. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26. “There will be some other local alternative routes […]
thewestsidegazette.com

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues

The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
mageenews.com

Police Uniforms Ordered

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Police Chief Shane Little informed the Board of Aldermen at the September 20, 2022 meeting that uniforms for all policemen have been ordered and should arrive soon.
WDAM-TV

Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
capitalbnews.org

Jackson’s Not Alone. Water Crises Are Plaguing Black Communities Nationwide.

JACKSON, Miss. — The historic floods that washed across southern Louisiana in 2016 left Joyce Turner Keller’s home so damaged she was forced to sleep in her car. The Baton Rouge native had no flood insurance to recover the belongings she lost in the floodwaters. Government officials were slow to respond as she struggled with the bureaucracy of emergency aid programs.
