oilcity.news
Rock Springs resident becomes Wyoming ‘Ultimate Angler’ after landing 10 trophy-sized fish species
CASPER, Wyo. — A Rock Springs resident has joined the ranks of Wyoming’s “Ultimate Anglers” after landing trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. Garrett Isaacson recently became an “Ultimate Angler” after two and a half years of effort pursuing the title, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Wednesday.
county17.com
First day of fall likely bringing snow to Wyoming; Yellowstone has 80% chance on Thursday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Thursday marks the official start of fall, and some areas around Wyoming are expected to see snow, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Yellowstone National Park has an 80% chance of rain during the day Thursday and an 80% chance of rain and snow overnight. The park could see about 2 inches of snow accumulation, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
capcity.news
Blustery conditions return Friday morning as parts of southeastern Wyoming to be under high wind warning
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — How fitting that on the first days of fall, southeastern Wyoming gets some of its first high wind warnings of the season. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a high wind warning for portions of the region beginning at 3 a.m. and lasting until at least 3 p.m. Friday, with western winds expected to blow at speeds of 30–40 mph with up to 65 mph gusts.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Asian clams found in Wyoming all water crafts must be checked
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As we move out of summer and into the fall, outdoor water enthusiasts are not out of the deep end yet. Wyoming Game and Fish officials want you to check your water crafts before entering waterways or storing your gear. The Public Information Officer...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Public Hunters May Be Squeezed Out By Out-Of-State ‘Landowner Tags’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Landowner hunting tags could be pushing rank-and-file hunters out of one of Wyoming’s premier trophy elk hunt areas, a state legislator said. “(Elk hunt Area 124) is probably the most desirable, hardest-to-draw bull elk tag in the state of Wyoming,...
county17.com
Air quality health alert issued for northeastern Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Blowing dust Thursday driven by wind gusts as high as 50 mph has prompted an air quality health alert for the Powder River Basin, according to the National Weather Service. The health alert went into effect at 6 a.m. Sept. 22, and will continue until 4...
It’s Time To Stop Ignoring Wyoming’s Beautiful Bighorn Mountains
It's time for the world to stop ignoring Wyoming's beautiful Bighorn Mountains. And I KNOW some of you are saying, "No. Hush. Be Quiet." because here in Wyoming, we like to be a bit secretive about how amazing our state is. But, I think it's time we let other people...
Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Rescue Mission is suing the government- pkg- Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version
Wyoming is potentially diversifying its mineral sector-pkg-Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version. Wyoming has a history of being a mineral-rich state, and now it may be adding gold and copper to its roster. We spoke with an official of a new company attempting to invest in Wyoming. CK Gold Project officials just submitted a mining permit application to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) this week to mine for gold and copper.
kotatv.com
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
The national gas price average edged a penny higher on Wednesday after 99 days of declining gas prices. Plans are underway for an influx of new people who will be moving to the Black Hills in the next few years. Win the biggest pumpkin award at the Great Downtown Pumpkin...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Tuesday, September 20, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.82, is up 1 cent from our last report of $3.81 on Monday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up 2 cents from a week ago, and is up 26 cents per gallon from one year ago.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Asian Clams Invade Wyoming
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming
Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off
The 2022 Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off will be Saturday, October 1st starting at 9 AM. There will be a guess the pumpkins weight contest. The weigh=off for the Wyoming State Champion Pumpkin winner receives $1000. Then the Main Event is the Giant Pumpkin, Pumpkin Drop. All this will...
Wyoming’s Most Haunted Site Is Also One Of The Most Tragic
We have nearly jumped all the hurdles to make our way to the spooky season. Bring on the flannel, cardigans, hoodies, and special drinks, let's take a deep dive into spooky events and places around our state to get into the fun season. While, candy, apple cider, and warm clothing...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
