ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

First day of fall likely bringing snow to Wyoming; Yellowstone has 80% chance on Thursday night

CASPER, Wyo. — Thursday marks the official start of fall, and some areas around Wyoming are expected to see snow, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Yellowstone National Park has an 80% chance of rain during the day Thursday and an 80% chance of rain and snow overnight. The park could see about 2 inches of snow accumulation, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Blustery conditions return Friday morning as parts of southeastern Wyoming to be under high wind warning

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — How fitting that on the first days of fall, southeastern Wyoming gets some of its first high wind warnings of the season. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a high wind warning for portions of the region beginning at 3 a.m. and lasting until at least 3 p.m. Friday, with western winds expected to blow at speeds of 30–40 mph with up to 65 mph gusts.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Asian clams found in Wyoming all water crafts must be checked

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As we move out of summer and into the fall, outdoor water enthusiasts are not out of the deep end yet. Wyoming Game and Fish officials want you to check your water crafts before entering waterways or storing your gear. The Public Information Officer...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
county17.com

Air quality health alert issued for northeastern Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Blowing dust Thursday driven by wind gusts as high as 50 mph has prompted an air quality health alert for the Powder River Basin, according to the National Weather Service. The health alert went into effect at 6 a.m. Sept. 22, and will continue until 4...
GILLETTE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State
cowboystatedaily.com

Gate-Crashing Poacher Gets Hefty Fine From Wyoming Authorities

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Putting the pedal to metal and crashing through gates in Johnson County with a mule deer buck strapped to his flatbed may have seemed a good escape plan for a Wyoming poacher. He thought wrong. Instead of getting treats for his...
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!

Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Rescue Mission is suing the government- pkg- Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version

Wyoming is potentially diversifying its mineral sector-pkg-Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version. Wyoming has a history of being a mineral-rich state, and now it may be adding gold and copper to its roster. We spoke with an official of a new company attempting to invest in Wyoming. CK Gold Project officials just submitted a mining permit application to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) this week to mine for gold and copper.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s average price per gallon of $3.82, is up 1 cent from our last report of $3.81 on Monday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming’s average gas price is up 2 cents from a week ago, and is up 26 cents per gallon from one year ago.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Asian Clams Invade Wyoming

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming

Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off

The 2022 Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off will be Saturday, October 1st starting at 9 AM. There will be a guess the pumpkins weight contest. The weigh=off for the Wyoming State Champion Pumpkin winner receives $1000. Then the Main Event is the Giant Pumpkin, Pumpkin Drop. All this will...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy