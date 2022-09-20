Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Comparing standards revision processes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite intense criticism throughout much of the past year, the South Dakota Department of Education has stood by its process for revising the state’s social studies content standards, even though some involved in the process have not. Speaking before public comments at hearing...
Ethics board keeps 'action' secret on complaint against Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — (AP) — South Dakota's ethics board won't publicly disclose the “appropriate action” it took after finding evidence Gov. Kristi Noem intervened with a state agency to influence her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license, a lawyer for the board told The Associated Press.
sdpb.org
Tribal buffalo council optimistic about USDA's 'climate-smart' initiative
A new USDA initiative encourages food producers to employ 'climate-smart' agriculture practices and expands market opportunities for more sustainable production. The program is also designed to focus on underserved, minority producers. In South Dakota, that largely means tribal ranches and farms. USDA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said the program offers opportunity...
KEVN
As 2022 election approaches, vast majority of South Dakota voters see civility declining in America
RAPID CITY, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - With the 2022 midterm elections approaching soon, a vast majority of South Dakotans feel that our nation has become less civil — and they place the responsibility for improving civility on a variety of institutions and individuals, including themselves, according to a new statewide poll.
KELOLAND TV
What led Smith to challenge for governor?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers. When did you make the decision...
sdpb.org
Controversial social studies standards receive first of four public hearings
This week the public had its first opportunity to speak to a state education committee about social studies and history curriculum standards. The four-and-a-half hour meeting in Aberdeen was the first of four such hearings. South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson shared her vision of what educational standards should...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off...
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota teachers and school administrators voice opposition to new proposed social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off a series of public hearings before deciding whether to adopt the governor’s proposed standards. They would remake the state’s standards for history and civics by relying heavily on material from Hillsdale College, a private, conservative institution in Michigan. Conservatives and some parents who spoke at the Board of Education Standards hearing in Aberdeen on Monday defended the proposal as a robust effort to address a lack of knowledge of American civics.
sdpb.org
Optimistic enrollment figures shared by state Board of Regents
The South Dakota Board of Regents confirms enrollment is up for this school year. Across the system, there are more than thirty-three thousand enrolled students in the six public universities. One notable increase came in the form of first-time students – mostly incoming freshman. Regents executive director Brian Maher...
KELOLAND TV
Smith comments on 1st education standards hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of four public hearings regarding new social standards in South Dakota classrooms wrapped up yesterday in Aberdeen. It included testimony from people both in favor and those who oppose. KELOLAND News sat down with democratic gubernatorial governor candidate Jamie Smith Tuesday to...
sdpb.org
Analysis: Meatpacking plants and carbon pipelines in South Dakota
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Today we have Michael Card Ph.D., emeritus professor of public policy & management at the University of South Dakota and Jonathan Ellis is a reporter with The Dakota Scout. Jonathan Ellis first breaks...
voiceofalexandria.com
Countries South Dakota imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Dakota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with South Dakota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
sdpb.org
District 8 House: Tim Reisch
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Tim Reisch is a Republican running for state representative and would represent the newly drawn District 8 which is in eastern South Dakota and includes the cities of De Smet, Howard, Madison, and Volga. He joins us today as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
KELOLAND TV
Nesiba talks state law, complaint filed against Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2006, South Dakotans voted on Initiated Measure 5, a ballot measure to place restrictions on use of state aircraft. The measure was added to the ballot following backlash over then Gov. Mike Rounds’ use of state planes to travel for personal family matters. At the time, Rounds opposed the bill, stating, “When an opportunity arises to combine state business and a personal or family event, the governor should be allowed to do so.“
KELOLAND TV
State employees in Sioux Falls to get new facilities
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
thefreshtoast.com
South Dakota Officials Lash Out Against Legalizing Cannabis, Insisting It Does This
Minnehaha County Sheriff said cannabis is one of the most represented drugs that law enforcement deals with on service calls and that it is often closely connected to violent crime and gang activity. As South Dakotans prepare to head to the polls this fall and vote on recreational marijuana, two...
Recreational marijuana: Both sides of the issue
When South Dakotans head to the polls this November, they'll once again be voting on recreational marijuana.
kvrr.com
Congressional delegation in North Dakota joins fight to save union jobs at Motor Coach
PEMBINA, N.D. (KVRR) — Members of congress in North Dakota are asking Motor Coach to reconsider its decision to close its Pembina plant. About 175 members of IAM Local W384 were told they will be out of a job by the end of the year. Senators Kevin Cramer and...
sdstandardnow.com
Noem continues to tell misleading story about family farm finances, part of a pattern of being less than forthright
Black Hills Woman Magazine is a glitzy little publication full of positive stories about female entrepreneurs and upcoming events in and around Rapid City. It may not have many subscribers, but copies can be found in the waiting rooms of local banks and dentists' offices. The current edition includes profiles...
