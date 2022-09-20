ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Comparing standards revision processes in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite intense criticism throughout much of the past year, the South Dakota Department of Education has stood by its process for revising the state’s social studies content standards, even though some involved in the process have not. Speaking before public comments at hearing...
EDUCATION
sdpb.org

Tribal buffalo council optimistic about USDA's 'climate-smart' initiative

A new USDA initiative encourages food producers to employ 'climate-smart' agriculture practices and expands market opportunities for more sustainable production. The program is also designed to focus on underserved, minority producers. In South Dakota, that largely means tribal ranches and farms. USDA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said the program offers opportunity...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
KELOLAND TV

What led Smith to challenge for governor?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers. When did you make the decision...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdpb.org

Controversial social studies standards receive first of four public hearings

This week the public had its first opportunity to speak to a state education committee about social studies and history curriculum standards. The four-and-a-half hour meeting in Aberdeen was the first of four such hearings. South Dakota Secretary of Education Tiffany Sanderson shared her vision of what educational standards should...
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota social studies hearings pit teachers against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off...
EDUCATION
mitchellnow.com

South Dakota teachers and school administrators voice opposition to new proposed social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota teachers and school administrators are voicing opposition to Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed standards for social studies in public schools because it mostly left them out of the process of writing the standards. The state’s Board of Education Standards has kicked off a series of public hearings before deciding whether to adopt the governor’s proposed standards. They would remake the state’s standards for history and civics by relying heavily on material from Hillsdale College, a private, conservative institution in Michigan. Conservatives and some parents who spoke at the Board of Education Standards hearing in Aberdeen on Monday defended the proposal as a robust effort to address a lack of knowledge of American civics.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Warren
sdpb.org

Optimistic enrollment figures shared by state Board of Regents

The South Dakota Board of Regents confirms enrollment is up for this school year. Across the system, there are more than thirty-three thousand enrolled students in the six public universities. One notable increase came in the form of first-time students – mostly incoming freshman. Regents executive director Brian Maher...
COLLEGES
KELOLAND TV

Smith comments on 1st education standards hearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first of four public hearings regarding new social standards in South Dakota classrooms wrapped up yesterday in Aberdeen. It included testimony from people both in favor and those who oppose. KELOLAND News sat down with democratic gubernatorial governor candidate Jamie Smith Tuesday to...
ABERDEEN, SD
sdpb.org

Analysis: Meatpacking plants and carbon pipelines in South Dakota

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Today we have Michael Card Ph.D., emeritus professor of public policy & management at the University of South Dakota and Jonathan Ellis is a reporter with The Dakota Scout. Jonathan Ellis first breaks...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
voiceofalexandria.com

Countries South Dakota imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries South Dakota imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with South Dakota. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Debt Relief#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#South Dakotans#The Biden Administration
sdpb.org

District 8 House: Tim Reisch

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Tim Reisch is a Republican running for state representative and would represent the newly drawn District 8 which is in eastern South Dakota and includes the cities of De Smet, Howard, Madison, and Volga. He joins us today as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
DE SMET, SD
KELOLAND TV

Nesiba talks state law, complaint filed against Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2006, South Dakotans voted on Initiated Measure 5, a ballot measure to place restrictions on use of state aircraft. The measure was added to the ballot following backlash over then Gov. Mike Rounds’ use of state planes to travel for personal family matters. At the time, Rounds opposed the bill, stating, “When an opportunity arises to combine state business and a personal or family event, the governor should be allowed to do so.“
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

State employees in Sioux Falls to get new facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy