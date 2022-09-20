Read full article on original website
Oregon vs. Washington State picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 football game?
The Oregon Ducks play the Washington State Cougars in a Week 4 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday. Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. MST and can be seen on Fox. Oregon is a 6.5-point favorite in the...
Washington 2024 QB Jake Schakel takes in Huskies win over Michigan State
Puyallup (Wash.) Emerald Ridge 2024 quarterback Jake Schakel had a busy weekend. He helped the Jaguars beat Sumner (Wash.) in SPSL play then headed to Husky Stadium for Saturday's game between Washington and Michigan State. Joining his Emerald Ridge teammate Jacob Lane, a commit to the Huskies, Schakel got to...
Pac-12 commissioner blasts UCLA’s move to Big Ten as attempt to clear up ‘$100 million in debt’
The commissioner of the Pac-12 is attempting to block UCLA’s move to the Big Ten in 2024 and blasted the
10 defensive keys for USC vs. Oregon State
USC goes to Corvallis knowing it has an offense which can light up the scoreboard and make lots of big plays. The Trojans go to the Pacific Northwest knowing they have a defense which has come up with a lot of red-zone stops and will probably need to replicate that formula if it is doing to escape Reser Stadium with a victory.
Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant
High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
Oregon’s coach, athletic director condemn chant incident during BYU game
‘There’s no room for that in our stadium,’ said Ducks football coach Dan Lanning after Oregon fans directed a chant at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Oregon State Beavers hosting key recruiting weekend, highlighted by 4-star quarterback
The Oregon State Beavers football program is hosting the USC Trojans in a clash of undefeated Pac-12 Conference teams Saturday. Hoping to take advantage of the big stage, Oregon State is hosting a collection of key West Coast visitors from the classes of 2023 and 2024. Of note, while LSU four-star ...
2024 QB TC Manumaleuna checks out BYU-Oregon, has more visits planned
Salem (Ore.) North Salem 2024 quarterback T.C. Manumaleuna took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend for the Ducks game against BYU. With family members on both steams, he also had plenty of family come in to town. "The visit was good," said Manumaleuna. "I had my two older...
Utah vs. Arizona State schedule, TV: How to watch Pac-12 Week 4 college football game
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes play on Saturday in a Week 4 college football game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. Pac-12 football Week 3 picks, predictions, odds: UCLA vs. Colorado | Oregon vs. Washington St. Arizona vs. California | USC vs. Oregon State...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 4: Oregon State to cover and other best bets
College football Week 4 is here, and we're ready to roll with some picks that will hopefully put some cash in our pockets. This week, I've got my eye on the Pac-12 again, especially after the conference dominated last weekend! And most bettors and football fans, truthfully, should be enjoying watching Pac-12 squads play ball since the conference as we know it will be going away soon.
