10 defensive keys for USC vs. Oregon State

USC goes to Corvallis knowing it has an offense which can light up the scoreboard and make lots of big plays. The Trojans go to the Pacific Northwest knowing they have a defense which has come up with a lot of red-zone stops and will probably need to replicate that formula if it is doing to escape Reser Stadium with a victory.
CORVALLIS, OR
thecomeback.com

Oregon recruit left BYU game after derogatory chant

High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II of Salem, Oregon seems like a no-brainer to end up playing for the Oregon Ducks one day. However, following an incident at this weekend’s game against the BYU Cougars and a derogatory chant towards Mormons, he may now think twice. Manumaleuna has an...
EUGENE, OR
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 4: Oregon State to cover and other best bets

College football Week 4 is here, and we're ready to roll with some picks that will hopefully put some cash in our pockets. This week, I've got my eye on the Pac-12 again, especially after the conference dominated last weekend! And most bettors and football fans, truthfully, should be enjoying watching Pac-12 squads play ball since the conference as we know it will be going away soon.
CORVALLIS, OR

