The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. At least once a week on this blog, I have something to say. I actually say something, in spoken words, most Thursday mornings on public radio, where I’m fortunate enough to chat about my blog topics with my friend and colleague Lori Walsh, the talented host of the In the Moment radio show.

JOURNALISM ・ 1 DAY AGO