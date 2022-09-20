Read full article on original website
Early voting is underway in South Dakota
Registered South Dakota voters can now go to their county auditor’s office to fill out and submit their ballot. Voters will weigh in on several statewide races, including governor, U.S. Senate and various constitutional officers. Voters will also determine determine the makeup of the state legislature. Every seat is...
Analysis: Meatpacking plants and carbon pipelines in South Dakota
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Today we have Michael Card Ph.D., emeritus professor of public policy & management at the University of South Dakota and Jonathan Ellis is a reporter with The Dakota Scout. Jonathan Ellis first breaks...
Committee members say jail solutions need money, voluntary involvement
The South Dakota legislature’s interim study on regional jails has resulted in a number of potential solutions to the lack of beds in jails and prisons. Its last in-person meeting was held earlier this week. Now the committee will draw up its recommendations to the 2023 state legislature for possible action.
Biden Administration student debt relief plan to reach nearly 175,000 South Dakotans | Sept 21
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... The Biden-Harris Administration says their student debit relief plan would benefit people in...
On missing the newsroom, for so many good reasons
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. At least once a week on this blog, I have something to say. I actually say something, in spoken words, most Thursday mornings on public radio, where I’m fortunate enough to chat about my blog topics with my friend and colleague Lori Walsh, the talented host of the In the Moment radio show.
