How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
USC vs. Oregon State football game preview, prediction
USC is back on the road with a date at Oregon State in the Beavers' conference opener in college football's Week 4 action on Saturday. Both teams come in at 3-0 on the year, and both with statement wins over Fresno State. USC owns a win in the Pac-12 after routing Stanford on the road, while OSU is ...
Pac-12 commissioner blasts UCLA’s move to Big Ten as attempt to clear up ‘$100 million in debt’
The commissioner of the Pac-12 is attempting to block UCLA’s move to the Big Ten in 2024 and blasted the
10 defensive keys for USC vs. Oregon State
USC goes to Corvallis knowing it has an offense which can light up the scoreboard and make lots of big plays. The Trojans go to the Pacific Northwest knowing they have a defense which has come up with a lot of red-zone stops and will probably need to replicate that formula if it is doing to escape Reser Stadium with a victory.
Oregon State Beavers hosting key recruiting weekend, highlighted by 4-star quarterback
The Oregon State Beavers football program is hosting the USC Trojans in a clash of undefeated Pac-12 Conference teams Saturday. Hoping to take advantage of the big stage, Oregon State is hosting a collection of key West Coast visitors from the classes of 2023 and 2024. Of note, while LSU four-star ...
Utah vs. Arizona State schedule, TV: How to watch Pac-12 Week 4 college football game
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Utah Utes play on Saturday in a Week 4 college football game. Here's a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game. Pac-12 football Week 3 picks, predictions, odds: UCLA vs. Colorado | Oregon vs. Washington St. Arizona vs. California | USC vs. Oregon State...
College football odds Week 4: Oregon State to cover and other best bets
College football Week 4 is here, and we're ready to roll with some picks that will hopefully put some cash in our pockets. This week, I've got my eye on the Pac-12 again, especially after the conference dominated last weekend! And most bettors and football fans, truthfully, should be enjoying watching Pac-12 squads play ball since the conference as we know it will be going away soon.
