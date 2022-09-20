ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis Schroder’ sequel in Los Angeles could be looking a little different than the original film. Dan Woike of the LA Times wrote in a recent report that the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to use the newly-signed guard Schroder to chase “high-movement” point guards such as Ja Morant and Steph Curry. Woike adds that the organization is hoping to mirror with Schroder the success that Dwight Howard had during his second act with the Lakers in 2019-20.
Biggest takeaways from Thunder GM Sam Presti preseason media availability

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti spoke with the media on Thursday to for his annual preseason media availability. This marks the unofficial beginning of the 2022-23 regular season as the Thunder kick off training camp next week. The Thunder opens their season on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves in less than a month on Oct. 19.
