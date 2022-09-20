Dennis Schroder’ sequel in Los Angeles could be looking a little different than the original film. Dan Woike of the LA Times wrote in a recent report that the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to use the newly-signed guard Schroder to chase “high-movement” point guards such as Ja Morant and Steph Curry. Woike adds that the organization is hoping to mirror with Schroder the success that Dwight Howard had during his second act with the Lakers in 2019-20.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO