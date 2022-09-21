ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Council mulls $340K plan to expand bus service

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City council members are slated to discuss the possibility of approving a $340,000 transit budget plan in fiscal year 2023, during their Monday meeting, in order to fund additional services recommended by a transit mobility study. The funds, if approved, will cover an additional southern route...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Historic Jet Gets Lift To Sioux City For New Paint

Sioux City, Iowa — An historic F-80 fighter jet made a recent flight to Sioux City for repainting with an assist from a Davenport-based Iowa Army National Guard Chinook helicopter. The 1950’s era jet has been on display at Camp Dodge in Johnston, and has the markings of the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison. Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
CANTON, SD
kscj.com

THREE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING

THREE WESTSIDE SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS WERE PLACED ON LOCKOUT FRIDAY MORNING AFTER A STUDENT AT WEST HIGH SCHOOL NOTIFIED SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION AND THE SIOUX CITY POLICE OF A VEILED THREAT THAT WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA. OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, THE DISTRICT IMPLEMENTED A LOCKOUT AROUND 8:30 A.M.,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
adelnews.com

Motorcyclist dies after collision with tractor in western Iowa

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a tractor Thursday evening in Shelby County. Timothy Steve McFarland, 33, of Emerson was traveling northbound on Highway 59 when a tractor operated by a Manilla man pulled out in front of him, according to an Iowa State Patrol accident report. McFarland collided with the tractor while it was attempting to turn south on the highway, according to the report.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Superintendent Shocked at Open Enrollment Numbers Following State Policy Change

The Storm Lake School Board on Wednesday approved recent open enrollment numbers for the district. Storm Lake has received 82 open enrollments into the district since August 1st, and 16 open enrollments out of the district. One open enrollment into Storm Lake was denied, which consisted of a special education student whose future programming needs won't be able to be provided by Storm Lake at this time due to space issues.
STORM LAKE, IA
Radio Iowa

Motorcyclist dies in SW Iowa crash with farm tractor

A Mills County man was killed in a collision near Avoca in western Iowa’s Shelby County last night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 33-year-old Timothy Steve McFarland, of Emerson, was traveling north on Highway 59 at around 8:19-p.m., when a 2005 International tractor pulled out from a farm drive at 525 Highway 59.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on drug, firearm offenses

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Karom Bol, 19. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Bol is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl as well as on firearm offenses.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Pierson man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Pierson, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Zackary Smith, 35, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday to 140 months in prison.
PIERSON, IA
WOWT

Body found on Highway 275 identified as 27-year-old La Vista man

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has publicly identified a body found Thursday on Highway 275. Thursday around 2:30 p.m. construction crews notified the authorities of a possible dead body on Highway 275, south of Morningside Road near Fremont. The body was identified Friday, but the...
FREMONT, NE
kiwaradio.com

Semi’s Cargo Sustains Over $100,000 In Damages In Highway 60 Accident

Alton, Iowa — No injuries were reported but hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage was done to the cargo a truck was hauling when an accident occured near Alton on Monday, September 19. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office tells us that shortly after 1:00 p.m., 41-year-old Nicholas...

