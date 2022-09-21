Adam Sandler is recovering from hip surgery, using a cane to walk. Adam Sandler is walking with a cane after undergoing hip surgery, People reported on Tuesday (Sept. 20). The "Hustle" star, 56, was spotted using the cane for assistance while walking around Los Angeles with his wife and teenage daughters earlier this month. According to his rep, Adam was planning to have the surgery between other commitments; it wasn't related to a new or sudden injury. the actor did tell Entertainment Tonight earlier this year that he was injured while shooting the basketball flick "Hustle," as he frequently hit the court with his co-stars to shoot hoops — including NBA players involved in the film. The groin injury he apparently sustained was painful enough that he told ET he was "still limping around like a fool" a year after the incident. Despite his recovery, he still plans to hit the road for a two week-long comedy tour starting Oct. 15, his rep said. Per People, the surgery took place "around Labor Day."

