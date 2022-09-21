ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

FOXBusiness

Marriott opens $600M global headquarters as it encourages in-person work

Marriott International opened a $600 million global headquarters in Maryland, making office work more appealing to more than 3,500 employees. The new 21-story, 785,000-square-foot office building in Bethesda was intentionally "designed to better connect" Marriott's global workforce by enabling collaboration through diverse and dynamic workspaces, according to the company. There...
Deadline

Danny Treibatch Joins Range Media Partners Digital Department As A Partner

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Treibatch has joined Range Media Partners as a Partner in their digital department. In his new role, he’ll be representing digital and podcast talent as well as working alongside the larger Range roster as they look to expand their brands and monetize content in new ways. Treibatch, a former WME digital talent agent and podcast industry executive, most recently worked as the Head Of Talent at Spotify Studios leading talent development for the platform’s internal podcast studio. “I’m beyond thrilled to be joining such an incredible team here at Range Media Partners. As the digital and podcast landscape continues to...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Marco’s Pizza names Gerardo Flores chief development officer

Gerardo Flores has been named chief development officer of Marco’s Pizza. Flores will be responsible for developing U.S. and international growth strategies, streamlining the development process and driving expansion. Flores has nearly 20 years of experience in top-level leadership roles in the franchise industry. Most recently, he served as...
AdWeek

Jessie McGuire Named First-Ever Managing Partner of ThoughtMatter

Jessie McGuire has been named the first-ever managing partner of New York-based brand design studio ThoughtMatter. Formerly ThoughtMatter’s managing director, McGuire has been instrumental in helping the studio more than double in size, growing its creative and strategic capabilities. McGuire has led work for cultural institutions, including Yerba Buena...
WWD

Katla’s Plans for New Role as Fashion 4 Development’s Goodwill Ambassador? Give Fashion a New Business Model

There was much ado about sustainability at Fashion 4 Development’s 10th Annual First Ladies Luncheon Tuesday. Beyond the pomp of hosting highnesses and excellencies was a lineup of speakers and awardees working on the future for greener fashion. Fashion 4 Development, or F4D, is a global platform founded by Evie Evangelou that’s committed to supporting the 17 U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection The idea is that, if fashion works its best angles, it could have an outsized impact on sustainability and development around the world. Setting the tone...
thepennyhoarder.com

Earn Unlimited PTO Working From Home as a Customer Support Project Manager

Arkestro, a predictive procurement platform, is hiring a customer support project manager to work full time remotely. You will be resolving incoming customer support issues, developing customer relationships and managing customer activity. If necessary, you will escalate customer issues. You must have at least three years of experience in a...
