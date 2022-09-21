Read full article on original website
Related
blufftontoday.com
Murdaugh similarities threaten Murder Mystery Ball as Hampton council opposes show
Though Hampton’s mayor and council voted this week to pass a formal resolution opposing an Oct. 29 Murder Mystery Masquerade Ball that they say has “themes that echo the real world allegations and issues” of the ongoing Alex Murdaugh crime saga, the show will go on, arts officials say.
blufftontoday.com
Human remains found by boater at the mouth of the Savannah River
The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a scene after human remains were discovered by a boater at the mouth of the Savannah River in Jasper County. "Around 8 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20), Jasper County dispatch received a call about the discovery, and the sheriff's office then contacted (the) South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to assist in getting to the area where the remains were found," Jasper County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said.
Bluffton promotes first Black female lieutenant in department history
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Thursday was a landmark day in the Town of Bluffton as the police department made a historic promotion. They welcomed the first Black female Lieutenant to their ranks. Michelle Mayers was officially sworn in as the highest ranking African American female officer in Department history. A St. Helena Island native and […]
WJCL
South Carolina woman attacked by raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is recovering after being attacked by a raccoon while vacationing on Hilton Head Island. It happened back on Labor Day weekend. Ard said when she arrived to Shipyard Plantation for the first day of her vacation, she realized the air...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body, ID Of Missing Georgia Man Washes Up On Remote South Carolina Island
This discovery could close a missing persons case.
Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
WRDW-TV
Missing runaway teen found, City of Aiken officers say
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety was seeking the public’s help in locating an endangered runaway teenager with health issues. 16-year-old Mariah Simmons was located safe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Hilton Head Island man accused of causing damage to to Sea Pines Resort, fleeing security
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — A Hilton Head Island man is facing several charges after authorities say he caused nearly $40,000 in damages while driving through the Sea Pines Resort. Daniel Paul Geoffrey Jr., 25, was booked into the Beaufort County Detention Center on Monday. According to the BCSO,...
wtoc.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Beaufort County are investigating the double shooting that happened Tuesday night on Hilton Head. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office says a 23-year-old man was shot three times and an 18-year-old man also with gunshot wounds are both stable after being brought to Savannah’s Memorial Hospital.
Allendale Police Department investigating Jonathan Priester homicide, $5000 reward offered for information
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – A reward is being offered in reference to the death of Jonathan Priester. According to the Allendale Police Department, Priester, A.K.A. Papa, was found behind an abandoned residence on Wilson Street in Allendale. The South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) says they were called in by APD on January 25th to investigate […]
Thrillist
This South Carolina Town is the Kazoo Capital of the United States
There’s just something about Beaufort, South Carolina. Old oak trees festooned with Spanish moss shade the quaint historic quarter. The words of famed Southern writer Pat Conroy seem to come alive in this place he loved so much. And the tides seem to whisper of ships seeking harbor in days gone past. But, if you listen closer, that might not be history whispering to you. It might be the distinct humming tune of a kazoo instead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Carolina Women Lose $840K & $130K to Scammers Posing as FBI & CIA Agents
Two women from Beaufort County, SC become victims to a scam with fake agents that is targeting many Americans. Woman looking at her phonePhoto by Becca Tapert on Unsplash. Beaufort County, SC Woman Loses $864K in Scam with a ‘Fake FBI’ agent.
wtoc.com
City of Beaufort investing millions of dollars to improve parks
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is looking to invest millions of dollars into parks around the area. A city master plan would spend over $6 million on one park and just under another million at another one. The upgrades to both will take time and be done through phases, as Beaufort leaders want to spread out the spending.
wtoc.com
Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah city councilman Tony Thomas was arrested for theft. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office booking website, Thomas was arrested Tuesday by the Pooler Police Department for felony theft by taking. Pooler Police arrested Thomas at the Parker’s off Godley Station. In the booking report, Thomas was listed as the store’s manager.
BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system. Officials say these concentrations do […]
wtoc.com
Federal funds helping I-95 widening project in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Road projects across South Carolina are getting some extra support thanks to millions of dollars in federal funding. “It was a positive perfect storm if you will,” South Carolina Department of Transportation Communications Director, Pete Poore said. SCDOT knew they’d have ARPA money to...
walterborolive.com
Teen brings gun onto CCHS grounds
A 17-year old is potentially facing charges after an incident at the Colleton County High School football game led to the involvement of law enforcement officials on September 16, 2022. The Colleton County School District has issued a blanket statement concerning the incident that reads as follows:. “In order to...
walterborolive.com
Colleton homeowner shoots, kills one of two armed intruders
A Colleton County homeowner who shot and killed an intruder last week is not facing any criminal charges for the incident. This criminal investigation is still underway, and local authorities say it is not likely that the victim/homeowner will be charged. The victim/homeowner’s identity has not been released. On...
WJCL
Hilton Head Shooting: 2 victims sent to the hospital; authorities investigating
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Update 8:10 a.m.:Officials now say two victims were injured in the incident. In a notification sent out Wednesday morning, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported:. "When deputies arrived they found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
Comments / 1