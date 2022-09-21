ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton County, SC

blufftontoday.com

Human remains found by boater at the mouth of the Savannah River

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a scene after human remains were discovered by a boater at the mouth of the Savannah River in Jasper County. "Around 8 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20), Jasper County dispatch received a call about the discovery, and the sheriff's office then contacted (the) South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to assist in getting to the area where the remains were found," Jasper County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby said.
WSAV News 3

Bluffton promotes first Black female lieutenant in department history

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Thursday was a landmark day in the Town of Bluffton as the police department made a historic promotion. They welcomed the first Black female Lieutenant to their ranks. Michelle Mayers was officially sworn in as the highest ranking African American female officer in Department history. A St. Helena Island native and […]
WSAV News 3

Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
WSAV News 3

Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
wtoc.com

Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Beaufort County are investigating the double shooting that happened Tuesday night on Hilton Head. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office says a 23-year-old man was shot three times and an 18-year-old man also with gunshot wounds are both stable after being brought to Savannah’s Memorial Hospital.
Thrillist

This South Carolina Town is the Kazoo Capital of the United States

There’s just something about Beaufort, South Carolina. Old oak trees festooned with Spanish moss shade the quaint historic quarter. The words of famed Southern writer Pat Conroy seem to come alive in this place he loved so much. And the tides seem to whisper of ships seeking harbor in days gone past. But, if you listen closer, that might not be history whispering to you. It might be the distinct humming tune of a kazoo instead.
wtoc.com

City of Beaufort investing millions of dollars to improve parks

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort is looking to invest millions of dollars into parks around the area. A city master plan would spend over $6 million on one park and just under another million at another one. The upgrades to both will take time and be done through phases, as Beaufort leaders want to spread out the spending.
wtoc.com

Tony Thomas, former Savannah alderman, arrested for felony theft

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah city councilman Tony Thomas was arrested for theft. According to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office booking website, Thomas was arrested Tuesday by the Pooler Police Department for felony theft by taking. Pooler Police arrested Thomas at the Parker’s off Godley Station. In the booking report, Thomas was listed as the store’s manager.
WSAV News 3

BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system.  Officials say these concentrations do […]
wtoc.com

Federal funds helping I-95 widening project in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Road projects across South Carolina are getting some extra support thanks to millions of dollars in federal funding. “It was a positive perfect storm if you will,” South Carolina Department of Transportation Communications Director, Pete Poore said. SCDOT knew they’d have ARPA money to...
walterborolive.com

Teen brings gun onto CCHS grounds

A 17-year old is potentially facing charges after an incident at the Colleton County High School football game led to the involvement of law enforcement officials on September 16, 2022. The Colleton County School District has issued a blanket statement concerning the incident that reads as follows:. “In order to...
walterborolive.com

Colleton homeowner shoots, kills one of two armed intruders

A Colleton County homeowner who shot and killed an intruder last week is not facing any criminal charges for the incident. This criminal investigation is still underway, and local authorities say it is not likely that the victim/homeowner will be charged. The victim/homeowner’s identity has not been released. On...
