Pickering gains identifier number, additional ARPA funds
Pickering City Clerk Milt Sovereign announced at the September 7 city council meeting, that Pickering had received the unique entity identifier number and has received additional ARPA funds in the amount of $14,326.78 and $138.05. He gave an accounting of ARPA funds spent to date: $1,850 for the siren repair,...
Skidmore ends museum committee
After discussion on September 8, the Skidmore City Council dissolved the Skidmore Depot Museum committee. Cheryl Huston, an ex-committee member, stated she and Cindy Kenny and Fran Harbin had wanted to volunteer at the museum to preserve Skidmore history. They had not wanted to be a committee, which the city started.
Nodaway County donates ARPA funds to The Ministry Center
On September 13, The Ministry Center received $66,768 in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the Nodaway County Commissioners. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker presented the check to The Ministry Center Director Merlin Atkins. Standing around the electric pallet jack purchased with $5,000 are, front: Ministry Center volunteer, Alice Keller, Chair of the Board Kim Mitchell; back: Nodaway County Collector Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins, Nodaway County Associate Commissioners Chris Burns and Scott Walk.
Missouri State Auditor identifies concerns in audit of Nodaway County
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway issued an audit of Nodaway County that identifies areas of concern and provides recommendations to county officials to address those concerns. The review gave a rating of “good,” the same rating given in the previous audit of Nodaway County. “Audits can help local...
Hopkins passes ordinance to increase water, sewage, trash
At the Hopkins City Council meeting, September 12, Ordinance #476, concerning rates, reconnection charges and deposits for water, sewage services and trash pick-up, was read three times and passed unanimously. Water rates for residential users are a minimum charge of $46.30 per month which for the first 1,000 gallons. Over...
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
TCW collects children’s hats, gloves
Today’s Civic Women is collecting hats and gloves for children from Monday, September 26 through Friday, October 21. The organization is asking people to recycle gently used children’s hats and gloves in sizes four to nine, gender-neutral colors. New items are also accepted. The hats and gloves will be distributed in Eugene Field Elementary School classrooms.
First Bostic plea results in probation
FALLS CITY - Randall Bostic, 42, of Hiawatha, Kan., was sentence to two years probation for possession of methamphetamine Aug. 28, 2021. An arrest warrant says Bostic was arrested after a confidential informant purchased over a gram of meth at the Rulo boat docks. Prosecutors say Bostic was driving a...
Carolyn M. Hansen, 57, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
Missouri woman hospitalized after car overturns
DEKALB COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Ford Focus driven by Monica M. Wormsley, 34, Maysville, was northbound on Fairview Road two miles south of Amity. The car crossed Ketchum Road and...
Maysville Driver Injured in Rollover Crash
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Maysville driver was taken to the hospital following an accident in DeKalb County Wednesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 34-year old Monica Wormsley was northbound on Fairview Road, 2 miles south of Amity when her vehicle crossed the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle went airborne, overturned and came to rest on its top.
St. Joseph man sustains possible injuries in Brown County accident
A 26-year-old St. Joseph, Mo. man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of 270th and Sage Brush Roads Tuesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred about 6 miles north of Robinson shortly after 12:30 p.m. when a semi truck, driven by Bradley Somers, 63, of Robinson, was westbound on 270th Road, preparing to turn right onto Sage Brush Road, when a semi truck, driven by Cody Barger, 26, of St. Joseph, attempted to pass on the right and struck the passenger side of Somer's truck.
Rock Port man hurt in motorcycle crash
(Tarkio) -- One person was injured in a weekend motorcycle accident in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred at around midnight Saturday at Route AA just east of O Avenue, 2 miles northwest of Tarkio. Authorities say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 49-year-old Michael Maifeld of Rock Port was eastbound when it crossed the center line, exited the north side of the roadway and entered a culvert. The motorcycle impacted the culvert embankment and came to a rest on its left side.
Rock Port feeling confident heading into Atchison County Super Bowl
(Rock Port) -- Two of KMAland Missouri's fiercest rivals clash in Tarkio on Saturday afternoon when East Atchison and Rock Port go at it in the Atchison County Super Bowl. For Rock Port, the Blue Jays come in at 3-1 with back-to-back wins behind them. "We're feeling pretty good," Coach...
Shatto Milk company celebrating family
(OSBORN, Mo.) Shatto Milk Company celebrated their 19th anniversary with family day. With an event full of food, fun, and family, the Shatto Milk Company wanted to honor those who have helped the company get their big name. Shatto Family Day is about fun, food, and of course, the farm,...
Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble
A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
St. Joseph man injured after truck crash during attempt to pass
BROWN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Tuesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Freightliner truck driven by Cody A. Barger, 26, St. Joseph, was westbound on 270 Road six miles north of Robinson. The driver attempted to pass a 2021...
