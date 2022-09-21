Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest An Individual Inside A Local Business, For Having A Loaded Firearm

Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On A Recent Shooting At A Local Business
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Stabbing Victim in Downtown Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating Another Shooting Incident On The East Side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Stop A Vehicle, Loaded Firearm Inside The Vehicle.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident In Rockford, Occupants Of One Vehicle Fled The Scene
WIFR
One hospitalized after shooting at Days Inn near Rockford
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Tuesday near Rockford. Around 11:30 p.m., police arrived at the Days Inn, 220 S. Lyford Road, after receiving reports of a shooting victim in the parking lot. Investigators say the suspect knew the...
WEAU-TV 13
$1 million cash bond set for 2nd suspect in Altoona homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been charged with homicide and both are being held on a $1 million cash bond after an Altoona man was found dead in April. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, on Sept. 15 in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
Shooting at Days Inn in Cherry Valley, suspect arrested
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A person was shot at the Days Inn, at 220 S. Lyford Road, Tuesday night and the suspect has been arrested, according to police. Cherry Valley Police responded to the hotel around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting and said the victim had been shot in the parking lot and […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident On West Side Leaves Some Residents Without Power
WSPY NEWS
Arrest of Sandwich man by U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning leads to lockdown of schools
U.S. Marshals and local police on Wednesday morning arrested 24-year-old Shamario Brown, of Sandwich, from the Casey's gas station on Route 34 in Sandwich. A news release from the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says that Brown was wanted on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
Police: Rockford man arrested for guns, drugs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Rockford man on Friday for guns and drugs. The sheriff’s department, along with the DEA Rockford Office, had been investigating an individual selling large amounts of narcotics in the Rockford area for the past couple of months, according to the department. The narcotics unit […]
Judge seals Duke Webb’s psych exam in Don Carter Lanes shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A report that could shed light on what sparked a former U.S. Army sergeant to allegedly go on a deadly shooting rampage at a Rockford bowling alley will not be made public. Court records show that 39-year-old Duke Webb was ordered on Jan. 15, 2021, to undergo a mental health evaluation […]
Kids, ages 12 and 13, arrested in string of Madison gas station burglaries
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison have arrested two kids, ages 12 and 13, following a string of four gas station burglaries in the city earlier this month. During the overnight hours of Sept. 6 and into Sept. 7, four gas stations were burglarized. Police have since identified the 12-year-old and 13-year-old as suspects.
Madison woman arrested after allegedly beating, biting, cutting woman
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday who they said beat, bit and cut another woman. Officers were sent to the 7000 block of Flower Lane around 6:15 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. A 26-year-old woman was found with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A 29-year-old woman was identified as...
Two people assaulted in Rock Falls Monday evening, four teen suspects arrested
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Four teenagers were arrested Monday evening after they were identified as the suspects of two assaults and a theft, according to the Rock Falls Police Department. Police say that on Sept. 19 at about 6:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 10th Street...
UPDATE: Dead woman found near New Milford identified
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body was found on Rotary Road Tuesday night. Police said the body was found in a wooded area in the 3500 block of Rotary Road around 8:21 p.m., near Atwood Park and New Milford. The Winnebago County Coroner identified the body as 33-year-old […]
rockfordscanner.com
Just in/Tragic news: Winnebago County Coroners office confirmed the body that was found, is of the missing woman Ashlee Gosnell.
rockfordscanner.com
UPDATE: Multiple Fire Departments Battling A House Fire In Winnebago This Afternoon
WIFR
One adult, one child escape house fire in Winnebago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A homeowner and a child are safe Thursday after escaping a house filled with smoke. Several fire units dispatched just after 4 p.m. to W. State Road in Winnebago for what firefighters initially thought was a fire on the home’s roof. Both the homeowner and the child were inside the house at the time of the fire.
Police: Woman pulls gun on man and his child at gas station
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at a man and his young child. The incident happened Tuesday night at the BP Gas Station on South Park St. Officers said the 37-year-old woman asked someone at the gas station for...
