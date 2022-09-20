Read full article on original website
whtc.com
Driver who flew over Allegan County US-131 overpass in his car in January pleads to drug charge
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man who made his car go airborne over an overpass along US-131 in Allegan County earlier this year pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge. According to WOOD-TV 8, Chandler Cockerham pleaded guilty at a pretrial hearing on Thursday, September 22 to...
Driver pleads guilty to charges in crash that sent car airborne over US-131
DORR, Mich. — The driver that sent his car airborne over a US-131 exit near Dorr pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The hearing came months after the original incident in January, which was caught on camera by a traffic cam near the 142nd Avenue exit on US-131.
CHARGED | Muskegon Co. tow truck driver faces felony charges for defrauding insurance companies
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The operations manager for a Muskegon County tow truck company is charged with three counts of insurance fraud after investigators say he overbilled insurance companies for towing cars involved in crashes. Andrew Heykoop, operations manager for Eagle Towing in Muskegon County, is charged with three felony...
Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old WMU student
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County prosecutor charged a suspected drunk driver who allegedly crashed and killed a 21-year-old Western Michigan University student Wednesday. The crash: WMU, sorority reacts, following student death involving suspected drunk driver. Angel Hostiguin faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, a maximum 15-year felony,...
First of 3 harassment complaints against Kalamazoo police chief made in July, emails show
KALAMAZOO, MI – At least three complaints have been filed against Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley Jr. Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 16, after allegations of harassment by city of Kalamazoo employees, the city has said. City officials have declined to define the type of harassment.
2 on motorcycle injured in crash with minivan
Two people were hospitalized when a minivan collided with a motorcycle in Portage Wednesday night.
Kalamazoo man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at KDPS cruiser identified
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 30-year-old man from Kalamazoo was accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail Saturday at a Kalamazoo police cruiser. Police identified the man as Roger Summers, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Summers targeted the cruiser while it was parked on East Walnut Street Saturday,...
GRPD asking for help finding man reported missing
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police in Grand Rapids are looking for a man who hasn't been seen in about two weeks. Donald Hunnicutt was last seen in Kentwood. Police say they have no reason to believe anything suspicious happened. Those with information are being asked to call GRPD or Silent...
Southbound M-51 near Paw Paw closed for serious crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Southbound M-51 after Collins Cove is closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a three-vehicle crash, authorities said. State police said that serious injuries were reported in the crash in Van Buren County’s Paw Paw Township. Police asked motorists to avoid the area. State police...
Man found dead at Fish Ladder Park
The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man was found dead in Fish Ladder Park on Monday night. Police say the body of 41-year-old David Pienton was found shortly before midnight. His cause of death is not known at this time. The investigation is ongoing. View the full story on...
77-year-old woman dies after house exploded
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office has identified Joann Aimery, 77, as the woman who died from her injuries after her house in Gaines Township exploded early Monday morning. Aimery was found at the home on Fairwood Court, near the intersection of 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue,...
Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over on US-131 ramp
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck carrying gallons of milk rolled over during a crash, police said. Michigan State Police said the truck rolled over on the 28th Street ramp onto southbound US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 pounds of gallon milk containers, according to MSP. The ramp was...
Crews rescue pets from burning Muskegon home
MUSKEGON, MI – Fire crews rescued a pair of pets from a burning home Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union – IAFF Local 370 reported. Firefighters were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to a residential fire on Edgewater Street near Wilcox Avenue. The first arriving crews reported heavy fire from a corner of the home and wires down in the yard, the department stated in a Facebook post.
Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Thursday
A beach hazards statement and small craft advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties through Thursday evening.
Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
Two Men and a Truck moves into new 17,000-square-foot facility in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Less than a year after breaking ground on a new 17,000 square-foot facility, Two Men and a Truck is completely moved into its new digs on the east side of Kalamazoo. The company on Wednesday morning celebrates the opening of the new facility, located at 3521...
Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Michigan moving into Kent County
***Update: The severe weather warnings have all expired and the storms have moved out of the viewing area. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. for central Isabella and East-central Mecosta Counties Wednesday morning. The storm moved into Kent County just before 9 a.m. That...
Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots
We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
Have You Eaten At These Ghost Kitchens In The Kalamazoo Area?
I was scrolling through Uber Eats the other night, and noticed a new place that no one had talked about in Kalamazoo yet - Leo's Italian Kitchen. The food looked good, sounded good, it had pretty positive reviews, so I gave it a shot. It wasn't bad at all, especially...
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
