Allegan County, MI

Driver faces felony charges in crash that killed 21-year-old WMU student

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County prosecutor charged a suspected drunk driver who allegedly crashed and killed a 21-year-old Western Michigan University student Wednesday. The crash: WMU, sorority reacts, following student death involving suspected drunk driver. Angel Hostiguin faces charges of operating while intoxicated causing death, a maximum 15-year felony,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Allegan County, MI
Allegan County, MI
iheart.com

GRPD asking for help finding man reported missing

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Police in Grand Rapids are looking for a man who hasn't been seen in about two weeks. Donald Hunnicutt was last seen in Kentwood. Police say they have no reason to believe anything suspicious happened. Those with information are being asked to call GRPD or Silent...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Southbound M-51 near Paw Paw closed for serious crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI – Southbound M-51 after Collins Cove is closed Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a three-vehicle crash, authorities said. State police said that serious injuries were reported in the crash in Van Buren County’s Paw Paw Township. Police asked motorists to avoid the area. State police...
PAW PAW, MI
iheart.com

Man found dead at Fish Ladder Park

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man was found dead in Fish Ladder Park on Monday night. Police say the body of 41-year-old David Pienton was found shortly before midnight. His cause of death is not known at this time. The investigation is ongoing. View the full story on...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

77-year-old woman dies after house exploded

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office has identified Joann Aimery, 77, as the woman who died from her injuries after her house in Gaines Township exploded early Monday morning. Aimery was found at the home on Fairwood Court, near the intersection of 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue,...
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI
WOOD

Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over on US-131 ramp

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck carrying gallons of milk rolled over during a crash, police said. Michigan State Police said the truck rolled over on the 28th Street ramp onto southbound US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 pounds of gallon milk containers, according to MSP. The ramp was...
WYOMING, MI
MLive

Crews rescue pets from burning Muskegon home

MUSKEGON, MI – Fire crews rescued a pair of pets from a burning home Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union – IAFF Local 370 reported. Firefighters were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to a residential fire on Edgewater Street near Wilcox Avenue. The first arriving crews reported heavy fire from a corner of the home and wires down in the yard, the department stated in a Facebook post.
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMTCw

Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
ALLEGAN, MI
Fox17

Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Michigan moving into Kent County

***Update: The severe weather warnings have all expired and the storms have moved out of the viewing area. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 9:30 a.m. for central Isabella and East-central Mecosta Counties Wednesday morning. The storm moved into Kent County just before 9 a.m. That...
KENT COUNTY, MI
kzookids.com

Best New Restaurants in Kalamazoo: Your Fave New Dining Spots

We are lucky to live in Kalamazoo with so many culinary masterpieces nearby. While we LOVE our restaurants (6600+ votes for the best restaurants in Kalamazoo support that notion), we never settle for good enough when it comes to our food. And neither do our local restaurant owners: even during...
KALAMAZOO, MI

