Ex-boyfriend, 2 others charged in fatal shooting of teen Niko Niko’s employee found dead in Liberty County, authorities say

HOUSTON — Houston police say the person of interest they questioned this morning about the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son has now been charged in the case. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning at an apartment near the original crime scene.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO