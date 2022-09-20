Ex-boyfriend, 2 others charged in fatal shooting of teen Niko Niko’s employee found dead in Liberty County, authorities say

Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Man in custody after kidnapping ex-girlfriend in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is in custody after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in northwest Harris County Thursday, deputies said. Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported kidnapping in the area of Fallbrook and 249 around 7 p.m. Deputies said they were able to track the suspect’s vehicle and...
Woman holding baby shot, killed by husband while NCIS agents investigated domestic violence claims, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas — A woman was shot and killed by her husband Thursday while NCIS agents were investigating her husband for domestic violence claims, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The husband was later shot and killed by Harris County Precinct 4 deputies while he was running away,...
Click2Houston.com
Wife killed by husband moments before he was shot, killed by authorities; NCIS investigator also injured in shooting, HCSO says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed and someone who is believed to be the suspected shooter was also killed at a residence in northwest Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was called in around 4 p.m. after reports...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize them? 2 suspects wanted for capital murder in 2003 case in La Porte, police say
LA PORTE, Texas – Authorities are searching for two suspects accused of murder in connection with an incident that occurred in March 2003. Miguel Beltran and Ciro Beltran are wanted for capital murder by the La Porte Police Department, according to Crime Stoppers in a release. The incident happened...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHOU
Woman dead, another person injured in shooting in Atascocita neighborhood
A woman is dead and another person was injured Thursday in a shooting in an Atascocita neighborhood. The gunman in this shooting may have been shot by deputies.
Texas woman fatally shot, NCIS agent wounded during probe over domestic violence claims
ATASCOCITA, Texas — An investigation into a domestic violence allegation in Texas turned deadly on Thursday when a man fatally shot his wife, authorities said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, another person, who may be a Naval Criminal Investigative Service investigator, was also injured in the shooting, the Houston Chronicle reported.
18-year-old charged in death of father whose body was found days after death, Friendswood PD says
Authorities haven't said how the 18-year-old suspect is linked to his dad's death. The son was arrested in central Texas for an unrelated warrant.
Click2Houston.com
Off-duty deputy working at nightclub shoots man accused of pinning him to vehicle in midtown Houston, investigators say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a shooting involving an off-duty deputy working as a security guard in midtown Houston Thursday and a suspect, units with the Houston Police Department and Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. Officers were called to a nightclub located at 2415 Main St....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Bicyclist killed after driver intentionally hits him with vehicle following fight, Galveston police say
GALVESTON, Texas – A driver is facing charges after he allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist with his vehicle on purpose following an argument in Galveston Wednesday evening, Galveston police said. Roy Gonzales, 60, has been charged with murder in the death of 32-year-old Cody Compian, according to the...
Woodlands Online& LLC
WANTED: Suspects responsible for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an Aggravated Robbery Deadly Weapon. On Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 2:07 p.m., unknown male suspects robbed the victim in the 9100 block of Bellaire Blvd. in...
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman speaks out after her husband was shot, killed hours before her 2-year-old was found dead inside hot vehicle; Says family knew the gunman
HOUSTON – In an emotional interview, Mabel Essien spoke to KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner about her husband Michael and her 2-year-old son Micah who both died on Wednesday afternoon. “I’m hanging on faith. I’m walking on faith. The only thing keeping me here is faith,” Essien said....
Widow says husband tried for years to help man accused of murdering him
HOUSTON — It’s hard to imagine the pain of losing your husband and 2-year-old son, but that is Mabel Essien's reality. Her husband Michael Essien, 38, was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in southwest Houston. Hours later her son, Micah, was found dead inside the family's stolen SUV nearby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man charged with murder after 2-year-old found dead in stolen SUV after his dad was shot and killed
HOUSTON — Houston police say the person of interest they questioned this morning about the deaths of a father and his 2-year-old son has now been charged in the case. Bolanle Fadairo, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the deaths of 38-year-old Michael Essien and his son Micah. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning at an apartment near the original crime scene.
Click2Houston.com
83-year-old woman, dog found dead in house fire in northwest Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – An 83-year-old woman and her dog were found dead in a house fire in northwest Harris County Friday, fire officials said. Officials with the Cy-Fair Fire Department received calls from the neighbors that a fire broke out at a home in the 10800 block of Donna Drive around 2 a.m.
Authorities search for man charged in shooting death of Houston-area fashion store owner
Deputies are putting a name to one of the faces captured in surveillance images, six months after a murder inside the victim's own business on the North Freeway.
fox26houston.com
Houston man arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities urging awareness about new crime trend
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston man was arrested for 'bank jugging,' authorities with Harris County Constable Precinct 1 Office said on Thursday. Officials said on June 15, Terrence Thompson, 59, was seen on surveillance video following a Bank of America customer who had withdrawn a large amount of money.
Click2Houston.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Deputies searching for man who robbed 2 north Harris County restaurants in less than 40 minutes
HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who they say robbed two north Harris County businesses, within a few minutes from each other, on Sunday. On Sept. 18 around 9:30 a.m., deputies said a man entered a Subway located at 5627...
Man shot to death in his sleep in what HPD calls random act of violence in southwest Houston
Police said surveillance video shows a young man hanging around the area before shooting the victim in his sleep.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Walter Plummer Jr.? $5K reward offered after deadly shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON – The family of a 24-year-old man is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in his murder, according to the Houston Police Department. Walter Plummer Jr. was fatally shot on Aug. 18 outside a food store, located in the 500 block of Berry Road.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Update: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma
SPLENDORA, TX -- On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
Comments / 2