It seems as though 2022 has been a year full of school shootings. Well now, we just had another one, this time in San Antonio. Chris describes what happened and how, much like Uvalde, the parents tried to intervene. However, the police were engaging this time, and fought back against the parents. It’s understandable why the parents would want to intervene, but they should always follow the law and let the cops handle the situation, no matter what!

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO