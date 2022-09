The From the Heart Stitchers began in 2001 making chemo hats for the Massey Cancer Center and today has over 1899 stitchers making 1000's of items for service groups across the Commonwealth. You can sew, knit, crochet or loom anything from blankets to shawls and everything in between. Bring your sewing machine, knitting needles, etc. and supplies and we will make items for From the Heart every 4th Thursday. See https://fromtheheartstitchers.org/ for more information about this organization. For more information or questions about this program or if you have a special physical or communication need, please contact ask@pamunkeylibrary.org or call the Ashland Branch at 804-798-4072.

ASHLAND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO