Bell County, TX

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

I-35 crossings in Waco project getting closer to completion

Cheryl Ballou said motorists bent on buying baked goods at Collin Street Bakery in Waco occasionally arrived in a mood only cookies and fruitcake could improve during the $341 million widening of Interstate 35. The project began in April 2019, and transportation officials have said workers may place a bow...
WACO, TX
dailytrib.com

PEC to move boundaries, except for local District 5

District boundaries could shift for six of the seven directors on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative board but will not affect District 5, which is represented by Director James Oakley. District 5 covers Marble Falls, Bertram, Horseshoe Bay, and parts of Burnet, Llano, Lampasas, and Williamson counties. PEC staff presented the...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
US105

Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School

Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 24-25

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 24-25. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Waco Wild West 100 Bike Tour: Waco Wild West Bike Tour. 5K & Inflatable Obstacle Course: 5K Inflatable & Obstacle Course. Home for the...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Belton ISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for unnamed elementary school

CENTRAL TEXAS — A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for Belton ISD’s 12th yet-to-be-named elementary school. The school is currently called Elementary #12. In May 2022, voters approved a $168,825,000 million bond program to address growth, aging and evolving facilities, program equity and safety. Elementary #12 is the...
BELTON, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Traffic accident near Kempner

Traffic is backed up near Kempner because of a traffic accident Thursday during afternoon rush hour. Credit: Darron Wallace.
KEMPNER, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: September 23, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This lovely couple is showing us the definition of true love. Johnny and Ann-Nell Delord, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past Tuesday! They are from Gatesville and have 4 children and 24 grand and great-grand children. Governor Greg Abott congratulated 31 Texas National Blue Ribbon...
GATESVILLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco council set to ink $47.5M deal with Floyd Casey developers

A development agreement the Waco City Council will vote on Tuesday for the housing and retail project at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site includes just over $47 million in public investment over 15 years. The council is set to approve $19.2 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4...
WACO, TX
US105

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX

