Bell County approves improvements for Chaparral Road, details next steps for the project
KILLEEN, Texas — A project that would widen Chaparral Road, and improve traffic around Chaparral High School, is one step closer to going forward. The Bell County Commissioners Court has now approved their part of an interlocal agreement to improve Chaparral Road after the City of Harker Heights did the same thing last week.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Who's paying? | Copperas Cove water pipe breaks, floods homeowners
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Robbie Marion, now 80-years-old, has lived in Copperas Cove since the 1970s. Her home suddenly flooded Monday night after a city water pipe burst around 8 p.m. Marion said she first saw the water rushing by the back door. "It was horrible. It was just...
I-35 crossings in Waco project getting closer to completion
Cheryl Ballou said motorists bent on buying baked goods at Collin Street Bakery in Waco occasionally arrived in a mood only cookies and fruitcake could improve during the $341 million widening of Interstate 35. The project began in April 2019, and transportation officials have said workers may place a bow...
PEC to move boundaries, except for local District 5
District boundaries could shift for six of the seven directors on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative board but will not affect District 5, which is represented by Director James Oakley. District 5 covers Marble Falls, Bertram, Horseshoe Bay, and parts of Burnet, Llano, Lampasas, and Williamson counties. PEC staff presented the...
Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School
Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
Report Shows Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Killeen, Texas
Buckle up Killeen, Texas! A new report shows the roads that tend to have the most accidents, and chances are one or more of these are roads you drive on daily. Half the battle for us cautious drivers is just knowing what intersections to avoid. Here's the list. Dangerous Killeen...
Cattle seized from Texas county commissioner in livestock cruelty investigation
KXAN saw the cattle the sheriff's office removed. After eight days in BCSO's custody with plenty of food and water, some of the cattle's bones were still visible through their skin, and they still appeared to be significantly underweight.
Police: Belton man declared missing, whereabouts unknown
A local man from Central Texas has been declared missing by police. Kenneth Corwin of Belton was last seen Friday in the 100 block of Elm Drive.
Central Texas junior entrepreneurs will pitch their small business in a competition to win a $1,000 award
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas junior entrepreneurs under the age of 10 will pitch their small businesses to a panel of women business owners for a chance to win a $1,000 award. The Governor’s Commission for Women, Lemonade Day and the Beacon State Fund partnered together to award...
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 24-25
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 24-25. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Waco Wild West 100 Bike Tour: Waco Wild West Bike Tour. 5K & Inflatable Obstacle Course: 5K Inflatable & Obstacle Course. Home for the...
Belton ISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for unnamed elementary school
CENTRAL TEXAS — A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for Belton ISD’s 12th yet-to-be-named elementary school. The school is currently called Elementary #12. In May 2022, voters approved a $168,825,000 million bond program to address growth, aging and evolving facilities, program equity and safety. Elementary #12 is the...
Gatesville church saved by nearby neighbors and members passing by
A boy playing basketball across the street saw smoke coming from a church building and told his parents. A pair of members passing by also helped limit the damage.
Traffic accident near Kempner
Traffic is backed up near Kempner because of a traffic accident Thursday during afternoon rush hour. Credit: Darron Wallace.
Good News Friday: September 23, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This lovely couple is showing us the definition of true love. Johnny and Ann-Nell Delord, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past Tuesday! They are from Gatesville and have 4 children and 24 grand and great-grand children. Governor Greg Abott congratulated 31 Texas National Blue Ribbon...
Waco council set to ink $47.5M deal with Floyd Casey developers
A development agreement the Waco City Council will vote on Tuesday for the housing and retail project at the former Floyd Casey Stadium site includes just over $47 million in public investment over 15 years. The council is set to approve $19.2 million in Tax Increment Financing Zone No. 4...
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown
The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures.
