ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 6

Wilhelmina Coleman
2d ago

they been in Detroit you just chose to report the suburbs an the outskirts of the city first. my friends and family got their cars hit a month or two ago.

Reply
2
Related
CarBuzz.com

Car Thieves Continue Breaking Into Manufacturer Plants

With the global economy in the doldrums and local car prices in the stratosphere, motor vehicle thefts are going through the roof, and it's not just entry-level cars being stolen; thieves are targeting the good stuff too. Another worrying trend in the past year is thefts from dealerships and even manufacturing plants. The latest crime spree targeted the Chrysler Warren Truck Assembly Plant on Mound and 8 Mile and Ford's Flat Rock assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan. Several high-end cars were stolen, including a slew of Ford Mustangs and a couple of Jeep Wagoneers. Clearly, on-site security is not up to scratch.
DETROIT, MI
Motorious

Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Southfield, MI
Cars
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Southfield, MI
Detroit, MI
Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boyz#Fbi#The Cars#Vehicles#Kia#Tiktok#Usb
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
UPI News

Deer wanders into Dollar General store in Michigan

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A surprised shopper at a Dollar General store in Michigan captured video of an unusual fellow customer browsing the aisles -- a deer. Connie MacGuinness said she was at the Dollar General in Jackson when she heard a ruckus behind her. "I was shopping and I...
JACKSON, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy