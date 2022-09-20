ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

breezejmu.org

The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half against App State

BOONE, N.C. — If there was a team that needed to get out of a first half, it’s JMU. This first half hasn’t been nearly what the Dukes wanted out of the gate. Being down 28-10 at halftime, there are a lot of issues that need fixing. Meanwhile, App State is feeling quite comfortable on the field.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

JMU overcomes 25-point deficit to beat App State, 32-28

BOONE, N.C. — Rap music reverberated across Kidd Brewer Stadium before nearly every JMU offensive play. Chants of “App!” “State!” bounced off each side of “The Rock,” as the stadium’s also called, in a visceral echo as the Mountaineer faithful pointed toward the sky.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Volleyball sweeps App State 3-0 in Sun Belt opener

History repeated itself Friday night in Godwin Hall, as JMU volleyball rekindled a rivalry with Appalachian State. Ten years ago, the Dukes welcomed the Mountaineers to Harrisonburg and took away the 3-0 victory. JMU did the same on Friday, sweeping the visitors and earning its first victory in the Sun Belt Conference.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Dukes vs. Mountaineers: Previewing Week 4 App State matchup

A myriad of factors could determine Saturday’s outcome: field position, time of possession, maybe even a second Hail Mary pass in as many weeks. A late fumble flipped the Appalachian State-JMU result 15 years ago in the FCS No. 1 Mountaineers’ favor, and one year later, a kickoff return touchdown changed the momentum, which the Dukes rode to victory.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Inside the Locker Room: What JMU is saying before Week 4

First road test, first conference game. JMU versus Appalachian State could mean a lot for both teams. With the Dukes, currently 2-0, playing their most difficult game this season, a win could make a statement across the conference and country of JMU’s new era. For the Mountaineers, a win against JMU keeps their national momentum going.
HARRISONBURG, VA
breezejmu.org

Attanasi's late goal lifts Dukes over Monarchs, 1-0

Old rivals. New conference. A fresh start. These were the words to describe the windy Thursday night clash between JMU and the Old Dominion women's soccer teams with a 1-0 win for the Dukes. This was the Dukes’ second regular-season conference match after recently joining the Sun Belt Conference in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Shawn Clark
ourstate.com

On the Trail of Faith & Frescoes in West Jefferson

Start with the light. Even on an overcast day, a soft glow seems to rise from the two windows that frame The Mystery of Faith in St. Mary’s Church in West Jefferson. This is my first stop on the High Country Fresco Trail, a collection of mountain churches where artist Benjamin F. Long IV created stunning Biblical images in an intricate and now largely forgotten art form. The trail attracts pilgrims both artistic and religious — as many as 50,000 a year, at least pre-Covid — and is as important to art historians as it is to seekers of grace. But I’m not thinking about any of that. I’m thinking about the light.
WEST JEFFERSON, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
tribpapers.com

A Preview of the Coming “Highway 55” Restaurant

Marion – Last week, I found myself in Marion. While there, I thought I’d research the new Highway 55 restaurant coming to Weaverville. I tried contacting the company more than two weeks ago for more information about the eatery without hearing back. Highway 55 in Marion is currently...
MARION, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Conover Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Catawba County early Thursday September 22, 2022. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the man as Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover. The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Troopers say the...
CONOVER, NC

