breezejmu.org
The good, bad and ugly of JMU's first half against App State
BOONE, N.C. — If there was a team that needed to get out of a first half, it’s JMU. This first half hasn’t been nearly what the Dukes wanted out of the gate. Being down 28-10 at halftime, there are a lot of issues that need fixing. Meanwhile, App State is feeling quite comfortable on the field.
breezejmu.org
JMU overcomes 25-point deficit to beat App State, 32-28
BOONE, N.C. — Rap music reverberated across Kidd Brewer Stadium before nearly every JMU offensive play. Chants of “App!” “State!” bounced off each side of “The Rock,” as the stadium’s also called, in a visceral echo as the Mountaineer faithful pointed toward the sky.
breezejmu.org
Volleyball sweeps App State 3-0 in Sun Belt opener
History repeated itself Friday night in Godwin Hall, as JMU volleyball rekindled a rivalry with Appalachian State. Ten years ago, the Dukes welcomed the Mountaineers to Harrisonburg and took away the 3-0 victory. JMU did the same on Friday, sweeping the visitors and earning its first victory in the Sun Belt Conference.
breezejmu.org
Dukes vs. Mountaineers: Previewing Week 4 App State matchup
A myriad of factors could determine Saturday’s outcome: field position, time of possession, maybe even a second Hail Mary pass in as many weeks. A late fumble flipped the Appalachian State-JMU result 15 years ago in the FCS No. 1 Mountaineers’ favor, and one year later, a kickoff return touchdown changed the momentum, which the Dukes rode to victory.
breezejmu.org
Inside the Locker Room: What JMU is saying before Week 4
First road test, first conference game. JMU versus Appalachian State could mean a lot for both teams. With the Dukes, currently 2-0, playing their most difficult game this season, a win could make a statement across the conference and country of JMU’s new era. For the Mountaineers, a win against JMU keeps their national momentum going.
breezejmu.org
A preview to a big time matchup between Appalachian State and JMU.
JMU football is 2-0 and heads to Appalachian State this weekend for a top matchup. Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon dives into storyline behind this gridiron matchup.
breezejmu.org
Attanasi's late goal lifts Dukes over Monarchs, 1-0
Old rivals. New conference. A fresh start. These were the words to describe the windy Thursday night clash between JMU and the Old Dominion women's soccer teams with a 1-0 win for the Dukes. This was the Dukes’ second regular-season conference match after recently joining the Sun Belt Conference in...
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
wvtf.org
In the 1970s, a project to build new dams along the New River inspired thousands to organize
A company building the Mountain Valley Pipeline through Virginia says they expect to complete construction by 2023. This comes after years of legal disputes, and a grassroots protest movement that’s delayed the MVP several times. Nearly 50 years ago, a different major infrastructure project in southwest Virginia inspired residents,...
ourstate.com
On the Trail of Faith & Frescoes in West Jefferson
Start with the light. Even on an overcast day, a soft glow seems to rise from the two windows that frame The Mystery of Faith in St. Mary’s Church in West Jefferson. This is my first stop on the High Country Fresco Trail, a collection of mountain churches where artist Benjamin F. Long IV created stunning Biblical images in an intricate and now largely forgotten art form. The trail attracts pilgrims both artistic and religious — as many as 50,000 a year, at least pre-Covid — and is as important to art historians as it is to seekers of grace. But I’m not thinking about any of that. I’m thinking about the light.
tiremeetsroad.com
Driver in Lincolnton, NC pulled over for towing 20-foot Bayliner with his Chevrolet Cavalier in a trailer made from a Ford Ranger bed
Lincolnton resident Joey Puig shared photos he took of his local police pulling over a driver in a late ’90s Chevrolet Cavalier coupe towing an entire 20-22 foot Bayliner boat. If that wasn’t bad enough, the boat was haphazardly secured to what looks like a makeshift trailer made from the bed of a Ford Ranger.
country1037fm.com
Video:Hickory Family Captures Bear Hiding In Tree After Scare From Dog
Hey Dude! You are the apex predator here. Apparently one bear in Hickory, North Carolina forgot that he could probably take the family dog if he wanted to. A black bear was frightened into scurrying up a tree after the family dog barked at it him. Luckily for us the...
Help McDowell Co. deputies identify this individual
On September 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Rd. in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny.
Woman faces charges following traffic stop in McDowell Co.
A woman is facing charges following a traffic stop in McDowell County.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Sept. 19
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Sept. 9-15: Azucar Cuban Restaurant, 15905 N. Old Statesville Road – 97.5. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 Duckworth’s Grill & Taphouse, 16609 Statesville Road – 95.
my40.tv
Suspect accused in deadly hit-and-run turns herself in, State Highway Patrol says
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman charged in a deadly hit-and-run incident in the mountains has turned herself in. Trooper Rohn Silvers, a public information officer for the N.C. State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), confirms 19-year-old Estafania Salgado Mata was arrested on Sept. 19 and charged with felony hit-and-run with serious injury or death.
tribpapers.com
A Preview of the Coming “Highway 55” Restaurant
Marion – Last week, I found myself in Marion. While there, I thought I’d research the new Highway 55 restaurant coming to Weaverville. I tried contacting the company more than two weeks ago for more information about the eatery without hearing back. Highway 55 in Marion is currently...
wccbcharlotte.com
Conover Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Catawba County early Thursday September 22, 2022. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the man as Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover. The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Troopers say the...
