Barton Commission hears about National Recovery Month prior to Friday event
Substance use disorder, or addiction in common parlance, is costly to both individuals and society as a whole. That's why there have been building movements to treat addiction as a medical issue. At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, Central Kansas Community Corrections Director Amy Boxberger and a few other community members presented a proclamation that September is National Recovery Month. One of the events to celebrate the month is Recovery Out Loud, Every Voice Matters Friday night at 6:30 p.m. at Jack Kilby Square.
Reminder: Great Bend city-wide cleanup begins Saturday
The weather is cooling just in time for some cleanup. Great Bend citizens will have the opportunity to dump items for free beginning Saturday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 2 as part of the city-wide cleanup. City Administrator Kendal Francis spoke about the event at Monday's council meeting. "Remember we'll...
Kansas State Fair announces attendance numbers
The Kansas State Fair said 315,273 people went through the gates during this year’s Fair in Hutchinson. The number is an increase from the 2021 attendance of 281,981. Fair officials said the Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well-attended and the initial projections show carnival attendance higher than last year. Food and commercial vendors also reported good sales projections.
Proposal for highway near Great Bend…What’s a ‘Green T’ intersection?
Even though the expansion of U.S. 56 Highway, just east of Great Bend, would be several years out if the project gets funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation, the preferred choice for the improvement at the U.S 56 and K-156 Highway intersection is a “continuous unsignalized green T.”
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/22)
BOOKED: Mario Arias on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $947.50 cash only; and on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Failure to Appear, bonds totaling $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: James Hazlett, returning from KDOC for district court. BOOKED: Zackery Jacobs on two Barton...
Atrium has had to be boarded up again multiple times this year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council received an update on the situation at the Atrium Hotel during their meeting on Tuesday. Building Inspector Izzy Rivera was unavailable, but he gave information to City Manager Gary Meagher on the issues. "This year, his department has contacted a contractor to...
Before & After: Hoisington downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
Celebrating Hispanic heritage in Hutchinson
The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
Man convicted of DUI from 2020 Great Bend case
On Tuesday morning a Barton County jury convicted Gavin Allen of driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony, and transporting an open container, a misdemeanor. The DUI conviction is a felony in this case because it is a third or subsequent conviction within the last 10 years. On Sept....
Great Bend to build aquatic habitats to improve fishing at lakes
For years, the City of Great Bend battled a blue-green algae issue at Veterans Lake. The problem was remedied in 2015 by inserting doses of alum into the body of water to remove the phosphorus from the geese. The lake has remained off the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s blue-green algae warning list since the alum insert. That’s the good news.
Northwest KS farm uses goats to clear weeds as alternative to chemicals
John Bird and his wife, Jo Ann Jennings, have land along Big Creek on the edge of Hays that had been overgrown with weeds. The couple wanted to avoid using chemicals to kill the weeds, and the location of the strip of land near buildings made burning impractical. Instead, the...
Great Bend wanting to construct a paintball course
The Youth Academy is held twice a year through the City of Great Bend to give children a chance to tour and learn about all of the city’s operations. Near the end of the event, City Administrator Kendal Francis asks the kids what they would like to see in Great Bend. A paintball course was brought up, and now the city is working to create a course.
Motorcycle escort for Dave Schoonover is Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A flagged motorcycle escort is planned for army veteran and longtime American Legion member Dave Schoonover. The ride will be on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the South Hutchinson Veterans Memorial. Schoonover was killed in a motorcycle accident in Arkansas while on his way with other American Legion Legacy Riders to the beginning of this year’s Legacy Ride in August.
Dodge City rolls past Great Bend 10-0
Unbeaten Dodge City found little resistance Thursday from the Great Bend Panthers at Cavanaugh Field. The Red Demons dominated the Panthers in a 10-0 win. Dodge improves to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the Western Athletic Conference. Great Bend is now 1-7 and 0-3. The Panthers play at Garden City...
Infant killed in Hays house fire
Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman. Lingering heat, drought impact fall harvest for Kansas farmers. Farmers work to get crops out of their fields as one of the hottest summers on record comes to a close. Royals fire president of baseball operations...
Kansas woman hospitalized after semi rear-ends SUV
GREENSBURG, Kan. — A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8 a.m. Thursday in Kiowa County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a semi, driven by 43-year-old Jason Hindman of Preston, was eastbound on U.S. 54 when he rear-ended an SUV driven by 31-year-old Mario Garza of Garden City, who had slowed down and moved left for law enforcement on a traffic stop. Both vehicles traveled into the south ditch.
Golden Belt Humane Society's Community Give Back Day is Saturday
Golden Belt Humane Society appreciates the help it receives from the community. And now it's time to give back. Saturday morning at Brit Spaugh Park, the humane society will be handing out pet food and materials on a first-come, first-serve basis. Director Heather Acheson said it's part of a partnership with Chewy brand and the Humane Society of the U.S.
