Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator

Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
EWN

Binance.US Introduces Ethereum Staking Ahead Of The Upcoming ETH Merge

Binance.US is permitting users to stake their ETH to earn an attractive APY of 6%. The exchange had earlier launched staking services in June 2022. One of the highly anticipated crypto events of the year, the Ethereum merge is scheduled to deploy on the Ethereum mainnet next week. In this wake, several crypto exchanges including Binance.US have come up with attractive staking solutions to permit users to deposit their ETH to earn exclusive staking rewards.
EWN

Uniswap Dex Fully Backs Ethereum PoS Upgrade, No Support For ETHPOW Forks

Decentralized exchange Uniswap declared full support for the Merge. The dex does not have plans to support any Ethereum proof-of-work hard forks at press time. Uniswap’s decision was revealed on Wednesday, a day after the Bellatrix update went live. The platform expects smooth operations during the Merge transition. Ethereum’s...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Business Insider

Bitcoin Surges Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), also traded higher on Tuesday, surpassing the $1,300 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ripple (CRYPTO:...
decrypt.co

Helium Community Approves Crypto Wireless Network's Migration to Solana

Decentralized wireless network Helium has voted to ditch its own blockchain in favor of a move to Solana's network. Helium, a blockchain-based network that powers wireless communication protocols powered by thousands of individual users, will migrate its own purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain to the Solana blockchain. The network, which initially...
decrypt.co

Helium Founder Explains Why the Crypto Wireless Network Is Moving to Solana

It’s official: Helium is migrating to Solana following a vote. Nova Labs CEO Amir Haleem explains why Helium needed to make the change. Helium, a crypto wireless network, will transition from its own blockchain to Solana. In an interview with Decrypt, network founder Amir Haleem explains the challenges Helium...
decrypt.co

Ethereum Coin Mixer Tornado Cash Is Back on GitHub

GitHub pulled the tool’s code from its website within hours of the Treasury's ban last month. The code-sharing platform has now apparently rescinded its ban. Ethereum coin mixer Tornado Cash is now back on software hosting website GitHub. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control...
decrypt.co

Hacker Saves Abritrum From Ethereum-Draining Bug in Nitro Upgrade

A bug in the latest upgrade for Arbitrum, an Ethereum scaling network, had been live for almost three weeks, but had not yet been exploited. A white hat hacker has discovered a bug within the latest upgrade for Arbitrum, an Ethereum scaling network, that could have led to the theft of over $530 million.
decrypt.co

Ethereum NFTs Are Driving Crypto Adoption in Central and South Asia: Report

NFTs have become the biggest crypto on-ramp for countries in Central and Southern Asia, as well as Oceania, according to a report from Chainalysis on Wednesday. The blockchain analytics firm noted that, in Q2 2022, 58% of web traffic from these countries to crypto services was NFT-related. NFTs are unique...
Benzinga

Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration

Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
