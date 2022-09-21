Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
Binance.US Introduces Ethereum Staking Ahead Of The Upcoming ETH Merge
Binance.US is permitting users to stake their ETH to earn an attractive APY of 6%. The exchange had earlier launched staking services in June 2022. One of the highly anticipated crypto events of the year, the Ethereum merge is scheduled to deploy on the Ethereum mainnet next week. In this wake, several crypto exchanges including Binance.US have come up with attractive staking solutions to permit users to deposit their ETH to earn exclusive staking rewards.
Uniswap Dex Fully Backs Ethereum PoS Upgrade, No Support For ETHPOW Forks
Decentralized exchange Uniswap declared full support for the Merge. The dex does not have plans to support any Ethereum proof-of-work hard forks at press time. Uniswap’s decision was revealed on Wednesday, a day after the Bellatrix update went live. The platform expects smooth operations during the Merge transition. Ethereum’s...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
If You Had $1,000 To Invest Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic Or Litecoin?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $100 right now,...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum and XRP Whales Come Alive, Abruptly Move Nearly $300,000,000 Worth of Crypto in Just 24 Hours
Whale addresses are moving nearly $300 million worth of Ethereum (ETH) and XRP in just 24 hours this week, according to data from crypto transaction-tracking platform Whale Alert. In one of the largest transactions, Whale Alert reports that an unknown wallet transferred 38,781 Ethereum worth more than $52 million to...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
Coinbase CEO: Crypto is up there with chips and 5G as a matter of ‘national security’
Brian Armstrong, CEO and cofounder of crypto exchange Coinbase, warned the industry might be forced offshore if regulators don't change their approach. Is the cryptocurrency industry a matter of national security?. Brian Armstrong, cofounder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, seems to think so, and argues it needs to be...
Business Insider
Bitcoin Surges Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, showed some recovery signs, climbing above the $19,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), also traded higher on Tuesday, surpassing the $1,300 mark. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Ripple (CRYPTO:...
decrypt.co
Helium Community Approves Crypto Wireless Network's Migration to Solana
Decentralized wireless network Helium has voted to ditch its own blockchain in favor of a move to Solana's network. Helium, a blockchain-based network that powers wireless communication protocols powered by thousands of individual users, will migrate its own purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain to the Solana blockchain. The network, which initially...
decrypt.co
Helium Founder Explains Why the Crypto Wireless Network Is Moving to Solana
It’s official: Helium is migrating to Solana following a vote. Nova Labs CEO Amir Haleem explains why Helium needed to make the change. Helium, a crypto wireless network, will transition from its own blockchain to Solana. In an interview with Decrypt, network founder Amir Haleem explains the challenges Helium...
decrypt.co
Ethereum Coin Mixer Tornado Cash Is Back on GitHub
GitHub pulled the tool’s code from its website within hours of the Treasury's ban last month. The code-sharing platform has now apparently rescinded its ban. Ethereum coin mixer Tornado Cash is now back on software hosting website GitHub. The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control...
decrypt.co
Hacker Saves Abritrum From Ethereum-Draining Bug in Nitro Upgrade
A bug in the latest upgrade for Arbitrum, an Ethereum scaling network, had been live for almost three weeks, but had not yet been exploited. A white hat hacker has discovered a bug within the latest upgrade for Arbitrum, an Ethereum scaling network, that could have led to the theft of over $530 million.
decrypt.co
Ethereum NFTs Are Driving Crypto Adoption in Central and South Asia: Report
NFTs have become the biggest crypto on-ramp for countries in Central and Southern Asia, as well as Oceania, according to a report from Chainalysis on Wednesday. The blockchain analytics firm noted that, in Q2 2022, 58% of web traffic from these countries to crypto services was NFT-related. NFTs are unique...
Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Bull Max Keiser Blasts Ethereum As A ‘Centralized Ponzi Scheme’ As ETH’s Supply Increases Post-Merge
One of Bitcoin’s most vocal advocates, Max Keiser, has once again criticized ethereum in the wake of the much-anticipated upgrade to the world’s second-largest crypto by market value. “ETH Is A Useless Ponzi”. Max Keiser is not a fan of Ethereum, even after one of the most impressive...
Some crypto bigwigs said the Ethereum merge is a step toward mainstream adoption. Mark Cuban called it ‘a non-event’
The Ethereum merge made the influential blockchain much more green. The upgrade successfully shifted the model to proof of stake, eliminating mining on the network and reducing its environmental impact by more than 99%. But did the merge lay the groundwork for mainstream adoption and more institutional investment? It depends...
