Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal Santa Maria stabbing
Santa Maria police announced they arrested the man who allegedly fatally stabbed a 51-year-old man around midnight Wednesday.
Central Coast man accused of setting dad on fire is incompetent to stand trial, judge rules
Joseph Garcia faces charges of murder and animal cruelty after a dispute that allegedly ended with his father and a family dog on fire.
calcoastnews.com
Man stabbed and killed in Santa Maria
A unknown suspect stabbed and killed a man in Santa Maria late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, a caller reported an assault in the 700 block of E. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 51-year-old Santa Maria man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries.
Santa Barbara man convicted of killing three in 2019 crash receives 45 years to life
The Santa Barbara man convicted of killing three people after intentionally crashing his car into another along Highway 154 in 2019 has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. The post Santa Barbara man convicted of killing three in 2019 crash receives 45 years to life appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Sees Big Jump in Applications for Concealed Weapons Permits
Since the Supreme Court opened up the rights of U.S. citizens to obtain concealed weapons permits on June 22, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has received 125 new applications. Of those, three have been denied and the rest are still awaiting final determination. In June, the Supreme Court...
A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate
The deadly stabbing of a 51-year-old man that happened near Betteravia and Bradley Road Wednesday morning raises concern among locals in Santa Maria. The post A fatal stabbing in Santa Maria is concerning locals on the increasing crime rate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kprl.com
Crash on Highway 154 – 09.21.2022
A man who caused a fatal crash on highway 154, is found guilty of second degree murder for the head on collision killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. 31-year-old John Dungan was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. Investigators say Dungan intentionally caused the collision...
Judge approves $230 million settlement for 2015 Santa Barbara oil spill damages lawsuit
Federal District Court Judge Philip S. Gutierrez approved a $230 million settlement in the class action lawsuit filed against Plains All American Pipeline for damages caused in the 2015 Santa Barbara oil spill. The post Judge approves $230 million settlement for 2015 Santa Barbara oil spill damages lawsuit appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen charged for fatally shooting another teen in Oxnard
A 15-year-old teenage boy from Oxnard has been charged with the murder of another 14-year-old boy after reportedly shooting the victim while he was standing near a bus stop in Oxnard. The post Teen charged for fatally shooting another teen in Oxnard appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
L.A. Weekly
Ray Timothy Oberholzer Arrested after DUI Collision on 101 Freeway [Santa Barbara, CA]
The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m., near the Castillo Street off-ramp. According to reports, Oberholzer was driving a Ford sedan at high rates of speed when he attempted to exit the freeway. As he made a left turn onto northbound Castillo Street, he lost control and struck a large retaining wall.
calcoastnews.com
Judge sentences Santa Barbara man to 45 years in prison for fatal crash
A judge on Monday sentenced a Santa Barbara man to 45 years in prison for driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 154 and killing a mother and her two young children in 2019. Several months after John Dungan was charged with stalking an ex-girlfriend; he cut of his ankle bracelet, took off his seat belt, and drove into oncoming traffic at 119 mph. He planned to kill himself and anyone he might crash into.
kvta.com
Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places
Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing
The Santa Maria Police Department is investigating the death of a 51-year-old man who was stabbed to death early Wednesday morning. The post Santa Maria Police investigate fatal stabbing appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Drug bust: Detectives seize 60 pounds of meth, thousands of pills coming into US from Mexico
OXNARD, Calif. - Officials seized large quantities of narcotics during a large bust in Oxnard. Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office say during a three-month investigation, they discovered that Jose Delgado, 39, was working with a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit prescription medications containing fentanyl to residents of Ventura County.
kvta.com
Man Dies After Jumping Off Port Hueneme Pier
A man is dead after jumping off the pier in the city of Port Hueneme late Thursday night. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident by Port Hueneme Police around 11PM. The Channel Islands Harbor Patrol boat responded and got the man out of the water. They...
vidanewspaper.com
Attempted Murder Woman Suspect Arrested￼
On June 6, 2022, at approximately 6:57 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a stabbing victim at Lemonwood Park, located at 2055 San Mateo Place. Prior to officers arriving, the victim, a 75-year-old Oxnard resident, was transported by a private party to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Evidence of the assault was located in Lemonwood Park. Witnesses described the attacker as a white or Hispanic female in her mid 20’s.
kclu.org
Woman arrested for what investigators call unprovoked stabbing of 75-year-old man in South Coast park
There’s been an arrest in what police say was the unprovoked stabbing of a 75-year-old man in a South Coast park. The attack occurred June 6th, in Oxnard’s Lemonwood Park. Detectives say the Oxnard man was taking an early morning walk through the park when a woman ran up to him, and stabbed him in the neck. The man had to undergo emergency surgery, but he survived.
Santa Barbara Independent
One805 Live! Comes Alive to Support Santa Barbara’s First Responders
Contributing photographer Ingrid Bostrom has a wonderful gallery of the group of legendary musicians who rocked Santa Barbara with an all-star line-up at One805 Live! on Saturday, September 17 at a beautiful private estate — all in support of our first responders. One805 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, raising funds...
Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs
CommUnify is looking to identify unmet needs and challenges in the Santa Barbara County community by asking residents to complete a community needs assessment through an online survey and meetings with key groups countywide. The post Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria warns about phone scam that targets city water
A scam focused on contaminated water is circulating among Santa Maria residents but has no basis in reality, the city said Thursday.
Comments / 6