Santa Barbara County, CA

calcoastnews.com

Man stabbed and killed in Santa Maria

A unknown suspect stabbed and killed a man in Santa Maria late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, a caller reported an assault in the 700 block of E. Betteravia Road, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 51-year-old Santa Maria man who had been assaulted and had suffered major injuries.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Isla Vista, CA
California Health
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
California Government
Santa Barbara, CA
kprl.com

Crash on Highway 154 – 09.21.2022

A man who caused a fatal crash on highway 154, is found guilty of second degree murder for the head on collision killed a Solvang woman and her two young children. 31-year-old John Dungan was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison. Investigators say Dungan intentionally caused the collision...
SOLVANG, CA
calcoastnews.com

Judge sentences Santa Barbara man to 45 years in prison for fatal crash

A judge on Monday sentenced a Santa Barbara man to 45 years in prison for driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 154 and killing a mother and her two young children in 2019. Several months after John Dungan was charged with stalking an ex-girlfriend; he cut of his ankle bracelet, took off his seat belt, and drove into oncoming traffic at 119 mph. He planned to kill himself and anyone he might crash into.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County Jury Convicts LA County Man Of Secretly Taking Photos And Spying On Women In Restrooms And Other Places

Updated--A Ventura County jury Wednesday spent about two hours in deliberation before convicting a Los Angeles County man of secretly spying, video taping, and photographing women in public restrooms and other places. 40-year-old Juventino Jesus Miranda Cardona was found guilty of 7 misdemeanors including Disorderly Conduct Looking Through a Hole...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Drug bust: Detectives seize 60 pounds of meth, thousands of pills coming into US from Mexico

OXNARD, Calif. - Officials seized large quantities of narcotics during a large bust in Oxnard. Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office say during a three-month investigation, they discovered that Jose Delgado, 39, was working with a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit prescription medications containing fentanyl to residents of Ventura County.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Man Dies After Jumping Off Port Hueneme Pier

A man is dead after jumping off the pier in the city of Port Hueneme late Thursday night. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office was notified of the incident by Port Hueneme Police around 11PM. The Channel Islands Harbor Patrol boat responded and got the man out of the water. They...
PORT HUENEME, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Attempted Murder Woman Suspect Arrested￼

On June 6, 2022, at approximately 6:57 a.m., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a stabbing victim at Lemonwood Park, located at 2055 San Mateo Place. Prior to officers arriving, the victim, a 75-year-old Oxnard resident, was transported by a private party to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Evidence of the assault was located in Lemonwood Park. Witnesses described the attacker as a white or Hispanic female in her mid 20’s.
OXNARD, CA
kclu.org

Woman arrested for what investigators call unprovoked stabbing of 75-year-old man in South Coast park

There’s been an arrest in what police say was the unprovoked stabbing of a 75-year-old man in a South Coast park. The attack occurred June 6th, in Oxnard’s Lemonwood Park. Detectives say the Oxnard man was taking an early morning walk through the park when a woman ran up to him, and stabbed him in the neck. The man had to undergo emergency surgery, but he survived.
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

One805 Live! Comes Alive to Support Santa Barbara’s First Responders

Contributing photographer Ingrid Bostrom has a wonderful gallery of the group of legendary musicians who rocked Santa Barbara with an all-star line-up at One805 Live! on Saturday, September 17 at a beautiful private estate — all in support of our first responders. One805 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, raising funds...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs

CommUnify is looking to identify unmet needs and challenges in the Santa Barbara County community by asking residents to complete a community needs assessment through an online survey and meetings with key groups countywide. The post Santa Barbara County residents urged to take part of community needs assessment survey to address unmet needs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

