A judge on Monday sentenced a Santa Barbara man to 45 years in prison for driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 154 and killing a mother and her two young children in 2019. Several months after John Dungan was charged with stalking an ex-girlfriend; he cut of his ankle bracelet, took off his seat belt, and drove into oncoming traffic at 119 mph. He planned to kill himself and anyone he might crash into.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO