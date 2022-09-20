Read full article on original website
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The #15 Flour Bluff Hornets took care of business on the road Tuesday in the zone opener, topping the King Mustangs 3-0. The Hornets (1-0) finished off a close first set against the Mustangs (0-1) before pulling away in the next two (25-21, 25-12, 25-18).
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page!
With the first month of the 2022 Texas high school football season officially in the books, it’s time to review and assess how the state’s top teams performed through Week 4. We’re taking a closer look at the top squads across the Lone Star State in the newest...
Del Valle picked up a 42-0 win over Akins and Hays held off Boerne Champion 34-29. Travis topped Manor New Tech 36-24 and Granger ran past Bruni 35-6.
Eagle Christian Academy football coach Bryce Frazier was honored by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football as the Private School Coach of the Week for the state. Frazier oversaw one of the state’s highest-scoring outputs as ECA outraced Buckholts, 73-72, last Friday. In that game, Eagles running back Lim Hall rushed for 314 yards and six touchdowns while Isaiah Glen chipped in 163 yards and two more TDs.
Sonny on other side: Big change for TCU-SMU rivalry in DFW
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sonny Dykes is now on the other side of the SMU-TCU rivalry, a 100-game series reinvigorated by two wins he had with the Mustangs before moving to become coach of the Big 12 program on the opposite end of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Those wins with Dykes in the last two meetings marked SMU’s first back-to-back victories over the Horned Frogs since 1992-93, when the schools located just more than 40 miles apart were still together in the old Southwest Conference. Dykes will be back in Dallas on Saturday, on the visiting sideline when the Horned Frogs (2-0) play there for the first time since 2018. The game was sold out days in advance, a nod to the recent success in the series for SMU (2-1) and the return of the former coach home fans almost certainly will boo for leaving them at the end of last season. “That’s the way it ought to be. Fans are cheering for their team this year, and what happened last year doesn’t really matter,” Dykes said. “If I bought a ticket to the game, I’d boo me, too.”
