Bartlesville, OK

Christy Wiggins
3d ago

This really makes me sad that someone calls the the police because they are 'approached' by a homeless person. Residents know there are homesless all over town. Most will not hurt you. This lady probably felt threatened once the police arrived and all the chaois started. And Im sure there is a mental health issue as well. What happened to empathy, caring about others regardless of race, color, relgion, descency. Have we really forgotten how to treat each other?

Nonna of yo Business
3d ago

It sounds like she was trying to catch something to eat. So sad!!!

