beachconnection.net
Event Dives Into Crabs of N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay
(Netarts, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes Route of the north Oregon coast, where Cape Lookout, Cape Kiwanda and Cape Meares beckon, there's a whole lotta crabbin' goin' on. Especially in Netarts Bay and its surrounding waters, where it's the home to a number of different crab species. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Drought, low water prompt ODFW to close fishing in Crooked River, Ochoco Creek until at least Oct. 31
Due to ongoing drought and low water, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Thursday it is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday until at least Oct. 31. The post Drought, low water prompt ODFW to close fishing in Crooked River, Ochoco Creek until at least Oct. 31 appeared first on KTVZ.
beachconnection.net
Hatfield Marine Science Center Features Live Oregon Coast Shark Event
(Newport, Oregon) – October's Science On Tap event in Newport will give you a closer glimpse into the world of sharks on the Oregon coast. It's a night of sharks, actually: which sometimes go by brooding nicknames like Denizens of the Deep, the Man in the Gray Suit, the Landlord, the Taxman or Leviathan. (Above: blue shark photo courtesy Hatfield Marine Science Center)
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
KTVZ
Chase Doors of Redmond turning 90
Chase Doors got its start in Bend back in 1932 and is now known as Senneca Holdings and based in Redmond. They make traffic doors, the kind of swinging doors you'd see in grocery stores and commercial kitchens.
kbnd.com
Redmond Airport Eyes Expansion Project
REDMOND, OR -- The Redmond Airport is preparing for a large expansion project that could cost upwards of $200 million. Airport Director Zach Bass says it’ll be paid for through various sources and won’t ask taxpayers for additional money. “Another revenue bond; when I say ‘bond,’ it’s just on the airport. It’s not a GO [general obligation] bond. And then, quite a bit of FAA money that we’ve been competing for and been successful at, will help us get to that at least initial phase one of $100 million.”
opb.org
Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping
The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
Data lacking but wolves likely already in Crook County
Due to limited reports of wolf activity, Crook County not yet deemed a 'known area of wolf activity'The prevailing belief among local livestock producers and Crook County Wolf Committee leadership is that wolves are likely in the area. But due to a lack of data, which is attributed to insufficient reporting of wolf sightings, the county is still not listed by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) as a "area of known wolf activity." These details and others regarding wolves in Crook County and throughout Oregon were discussed during an event held earlier this month. According to Crook County...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
oregontoday.net
Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22
A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
Keeping meat local from farm to fork, as F5 Smokehouse changes ownership
Local owners, Remington and Jenna Pike, also own their own livestock company, and the change in ownership at F5 Smokehouse allows them to have their hands on the process from beginning to endOn Sept. 6, F5-Smokehouse changed ownership, as Remington and Jenna Pike took over the business from prior owners, John and Candace Frantz. Jenna and Remington own Splitting Aces Livestock and began selling their meat approximately six years ago. The couple bought land in Crook County and moved to Mountain View Acres in March 2000. The couple met at Oregon State University and moved back to Central Oregon after...
kptv.com
Rain, cooler weather slows Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE Ore. (KPTV) - The rain and lower temperatures continued to help the Cedar Creek Fire on Monday, but officials indicated Tuesday that the danger to firefighters remains and might change in wetter weather to the possibility of falling rocks or trees in burned areas. Cooler weather and rain has...
bendsource.com
'Cutting Out Everything That's Not a Bear' with Mosquito Bob
On Aug. 15 I received an email from someone only identified as Mosquito Bob in my inbox, hinting about a location. "Hey man, I know a place in the pines that's magical, enchanted, whimsical, creative, entertaining, dangerous, exciting and unique," Mosquito Bob wrote. "I would like to share it with folks."
My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick
Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based...
kbnd.com
Crook County Superintendent Receives Major Honor
PRINEVILLE, OR --Crook County School District Superintendent has been named the best in the state. Dr. Sara Johnson was awarded Oregon Superintendent of the Year in a surprise ceremony at Crook County High School on Wednesday. In an emotional speech, Johnson said she doesn’t do it alone. “Unbelievable. This team....
KTVZ
30-year Bend Santa hoping for ‘miracle’: suffering from COVID pneumonia, unable to work
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While it's not yet the season, a long-time Central Oregon Santa, William Walther, is looking for a Christmas miracle. “If I stayed here, I’d lose everything, because there's no way I could make it,” Walther said Tuesday from his home in Burns, addressing his situation.
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
northeastoregonnow.com
I-84 Chain-Up Helper Permits Available for the Pendleton & More
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon. These areas include the snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande, Ladd Canyon east of La Grande and the area...
bendsource.com
Wild and Scenic Film Festival Rolls into Bend
Inspiration happens through various formats. The Wild and Scenic Film Festival presented by Oregon Natural Desert Association and sponsored by E2Solar at the Tower Theatre brings inspiration through visual storytelling on Friday, Sept. 30. The short films highlight activists working on environmental issues across the globe. And in the case of "National Parks 'One Star Reviews'" they also poke a little fun at irreverent reviews of America's crown jewels.
