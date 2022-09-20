ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

Event Dives Into Crabs of N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay

(Netarts, Oregon) – Along the Three Capes Route of the north Oregon coast, where Cape Lookout, Cape Kiwanda and Cape Meares beckon, there's a whole lotta crabbin' goin' on. Especially in Netarts Bay and its surrounding waters, where it's the home to a number of different crab species. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
beachconnection.net

Hatfield Marine Science Center Features Live Oregon Coast Shark Event

(Newport, Oregon) – October's Science On Tap event in Newport will give you a closer glimpse into the world of sharks on the Oregon coast. It's a night of sharks, actually: which sometimes go by brooding nicknames like Denizens of the Deep, the Man in the Gray Suit, the Landlord, the Taxman or Leviathan. (Above: blue shark photo courtesy Hatfield Marine Science Center)
KTVZ

Chase Doors of Redmond turning 90

Chase Doors got its start in Bend back in 1932 and is now known as Senneca Holdings and based in Redmond. They make traffic doors, the kind of swinging doors you'd see in grocery stores and commercial kitchens.
kbnd.com

Redmond Airport Eyes Expansion Project

REDMOND, OR -- The Redmond Airport is preparing for a large expansion project that could cost upwards of $200 million. Airport Director Zach Bass says it’ll be paid for through various sources and won’t ask taxpayers for additional money. “Another revenue bond; when I say ‘bond,’ it’s just on the airport. It’s not a GO [general obligation] bond. And then, quite a bit of FAA money that we’ve been competing for and been successful at, will help us get to that at least initial phase one of $100 million.”
opb.org

Bend releases first draft of ordinance banning illegal camping

The city of Bend on Wednesday released its first draft of an ordinance banning illegal camping in the city, the first glimpse into how camping could be prohibited in Central Oregon’s largest city. The proposal would ban people from camping on city property or on public right-of-ways, such as...
Central Oregonian

Data lacking but wolves likely already in Crook County

Due to limited reports of wolf activity, Crook County not yet deemed a 'known area of wolf activity'The prevailing belief among local livestock producers and Crook County Wolf Committee leadership is that wolves are likely in the area. But due to a lack of data, which is attributed to insufficient reporting of wolf sightings, the county is still not listed by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) as a "area of known wolf activity." These details and others regarding wolves in Crook County and throughout Oregon were discussed during an event held earlier this month. According to Crook County...
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.
oregontoday.net

Quake off Coos Co., Sept. 22

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 22. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Bandon at a depth of six-miles.
Central Oregonian

Keeping meat local from farm to fork, as F5 Smokehouse changes ownership

Local owners, Remington and Jenna Pike, also own their own livestock company, and the change in ownership at F5 Smokehouse allows them to have their hands on the process from beginning to endOn Sept. 6, F5-Smokehouse changed ownership, as Remington and Jenna Pike took over the business from prior owners, John and Candace Frantz. Jenna and Remington own Splitting Aces Livestock and began selling their meat approximately six years ago. The couple bought land in Crook County and moved to Mountain View Acres in March 2000. The couple met at Oregon State University and moved back to Central Oregon after...
kptv.com

Rain, cooler weather slows Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE Ore. (KPTV) - The rain and lower temperatures continued to help the Cedar Creek Fire on Monday, but officials indicated Tuesday that the danger to firefighters remains and might change in wetter weather to the possibility of falling rocks or trees in burned areas. Cooler weather and rain has...
bendsource.com

'Cutting Out Everything That's Not a Bear' with Mosquito Bob

On Aug. 15 I received an email from someone only identified as Mosquito Bob in my inbox, hinting about a location. "Hey man, I know a place in the pines that's magical, enchanted, whimsical, creative, entertaining, dangerous, exciting and unique," Mosquito Bob wrote. "I would like to share it with folks."
Lake Oswego Review

My view: What Oregon needs in its next governor is a maverick

Columnist: Republicans and Democrats are coming together to support former state Sen. Betsy Johnson. If you feel like your party is becoming more extreme on issues, it's because they have. If a candidate does not fall into line and support the party nearly 100%, they will be replaced with an extreme party loyalist. Candidates are no longer allowed to work with a member of the other party. Sen. Mark Hatfield, a true statesman, or Gov. Tom McCall, the "maverick," would have been primaried and shown the door today. In those days you could agree, disagree and reach a compromise based...
kbnd.com

Crook County Superintendent Receives Major Honor

PRINEVILLE, OR --Crook County School District Superintendent has been named the best in the state. Dr. Sara Johnson was awarded Oregon Superintendent of the Year in a surprise ceremony at Crook County High School on Wednesday. In an emotional speech, Johnson said she doesn’t do it alone. “Unbelievable. This team....
beachconnection.net

Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History

(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
northeastoregonnow.com

I-84 Chain-Up Helper Permits Available for the Pendleton & More

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) will issue permits for individuals interested in chaining up commercial vehicles during the winter months along specific sections of Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon. These areas include the snow zones between Pendleton and La Grande, Ladd Canyon east of La Grande and the area...
bendsource.com

Wild and Scenic Film Festival Rolls into Bend

Inspiration happens through various formats. The Wild and Scenic Film Festival presented by Oregon Natural Desert Association and sponsored by E2Solar at the Tower Theatre brings inspiration through visual storytelling on Friday, Sept. 30. The short films highlight activists working on environmental issues across the globe. And in the case of "National Parks 'One Star Reviews'" they also poke a little fun at irreverent reviews of America's crown jewels.
