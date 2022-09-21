Read full article on original website
Oakridge gets volleyball wins over Holton and Tri-County
The Oakridge volleyball team turned in a solid performance in a tri-match on Thursday evening. The Eagles finished 2-0 with wins against Tri-County (25-16, 23-25, 17-15) and Holton (25-20, 27-25). Hayley Seewald had seven aces, three assists and two kills, while Gracie Willea had 30 assists and seven kills on...
Spring Lake girls take top spot at OK Blue Jamboree
The Spring Lake Lakers girls cross country team took top team honors on Wednesday afternoon at the OK Blue Jamboree held in Spring Lake at Rycenga Park. Spring Lake finished with a team score of 27. They were followed by Hudsonville Unity Christian (55), Allendale (89), Grand Rapids West Catholic (113), Holland Christian (135, Fruitport (154), Coopersville (175) and Hamilton (216).
Ludington swimming team defeats Manistee, 124-51
Recording nine first-place finishes, including in two relay events, the Ludington girls swimming and diving team defeated Manistee, 124-51 at the Donald C. Baldwin pool Thursday night. Reese Willis recorded two individual victories, in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle and was also part of the two winning relays...
Whitehall overpowers North Muskegon on the tennis courts
NORTH MUSKEGON – 1, WHITEHALL – 7 Singles:. No. 1 – Luke Hall, NORTH MUSKEGON def. River Morrison, WHITEHALL, 6-3 , 7-6 (4), -; No. 2 – Rob Hentschel, WHITEHALL def. Will Ripple, NORTH MUSKEGON , 3-6 , 7-5 , 6-3 ; No. 3 – Owen...
Stout, Carafelle score a pair of goals each to lead Sailors past Muskegon
The Mona Shores boys soccer team blew by Muskegon in OK Conference-Green play on Thursday evening by a final score of 8-0 Gavyn Stout and Ezra Carafelle led the attack with a pair of goals apiece. Greyson Drexler, Tommy Hylland, Gavin Miller and Ryan Burnaw each tallied a score. Easton...
Mason County Eastern sweeps WMD Jamboree
The Mason County Eastern Cardinals swept both the boys and girls cross country WMD Jamboree #2 on Wednesday afternoon at Walkerville. In the boys division the Cardinals finished with a team score of 25 points while the Pentwater Falcons finished with 30 points. Taking top individual honors was Mason County...
Bush leads Spring Lake past Coopersville with hat trick
The Spring Lake boys soccer team closed up shop early in their game against Coopersville on Wednesday evening. The Lakers shut out the Broncos by a score of 8-0 in OK Conference-Blue action. Conrad Bush led the way with a hat trick on the night. Will Rudd, Isaac Rudd, Bryce...
Fremont falls to Greenville 5-2 in Thursday soccer action
The Fremont boys soccer team fell to the Yellow Jackets of Greenville on Thursday evening. The Packers lost by a score of 5-2. Evan Roosnick opened the scoring with a goal for Fremont. The Yellow Jackets fired back with two goals to steal the lead. Justin Guanga added the Packers’...
Ludington improves to 12-1-1 with soccer win over Oakridge
Ludington survived a determined Oakridge team, and a little bit of rust after being idle for several days, to come away with a rugged 3-0 boys soccer victory over the Eagles in the West Michigan Conference game on the road Thursday night. The Orioles led only 1-0 at the half,...
Lumberjacks start USHL season with explosive first-period comeback at USHL Fall Classic
The Muskegon Lumberjacks opened their 2022-23 USHL hockey season with their backs against the wall in Pittsburgh for the USHL Fall Classic. But with the first game under its belt, Muskegon is now 1-0. The Lumberjacks took down a hot Sioux Falls squad, 7-4 after trailing 2-0 to start the...
Hovey, Schmieding and Rockwell lead Hart past Mason County Central in five sets
After a slow start that saw it fall behind, 2-1 in sets the Hart girls volleyball team rallied to take the next three and snare a 3-2 win over visiting Mason County Central in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers match at home Tuesday night. The Pirates dropped the first two sets,...
Mona Shores tops Zeeland East in Thursday tennis action
NORTON SHORES – — The Mona Shores boys tennis team downed Zeeland East on Thursday evening. The Sailors won by a score of 6-2. The Sailors only gave up one match in singles action and one in doubles play. Mona Shores is set to host the GMAA tournament...
Jayhawks soccer team post 1-0 win over Aquinas College JV team
The Muskegon Community College mens soccer team topped the Aquinas College jayvee team by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday. Most of the action was at midfield with both squads playing stout defense. Austin Hall netted the lone goal in the second half. MCC is set to travel to Schoolcraft...
Jensen, Pannucci and Bogner lead North Muskegon past Holton in three sets
The North Muskegon volleyball team got by Holton in West Michigan Conference action on Tuesday evening. The Norse claimed victory in three sets (25-14, 25-12, 25-22). Allie Jensen had nine digs, six kills, five aces and two blocks for the Norse. Natalie Pannucci threw in eight kills and eight digs,...
Jorissen, Ortega each have hat tricks in Hart win over Fremont
Bryce Jorissen and Guillermo each scored a hat trick on Wednesday and led the Hart Pirates to a 9-1 victory over Fremont. Jorissen exploded for a hat trick over a 6-minute stretch of the first half of the West Michigan Conference game at Fremont. It was the first time the...
Mona Shores takes first two sets before falling to Zeeland West in five sets
The Mona Shores volleyball team lost their hold over Zeeland West in OK Conference-Green action on Tuesday night. The Sailors won the first two sets but lost steam and lost the next three sets. The loss came with set scores of 25-17, 25-19, 20-25, 20-25 and 13-15. Ava Dunn made...
Turtles swim team falls to Zeeland in league action
The Greater Muskegon Co-op swimming team faced rough waters against Zeeland in OK Rainbow action on Tuesday as they fell by a score of 104-64. Despite the loss, the Turtles swam to 17 personal record swims. The 400 free relay team of Sydney Sytsema, Marilyn Gaston, Robyn Hunt and Delaney...
Reeths-Puffer falls in four sets to Zeeland East
The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell to OK Conference-Green foe Zeeland East on Tuesday evening. The Rockets lost in four sets with set scores of 25-23, 13-25, 11-25 and 19-25. Sophia Hekkema led with six kills, four digs, two aces and two blocks. Madisyn Dykeman threw in nine kills, two blocks...
Gauthier gets her 1000th career kill as Shelby gets by Ravenna in three sets
Shelby hosted Ravenna in a girls volleyball match and to promote suicide awareness Tuesday night,. “The match was important to us, but the cause was the most important play of the night,” said Tigers head coach Thomas Weirich. “It will forever connect our two programs, and we hope to continue the tradition for many years to come.”
Spring Lake comes from behind to beat Fruitport in five sets
The Spring Lake volleyball team notched their first OK Conference-Blue win against rival Fruitport on Tuesday evening. The Lakers fell behind midway through but rallied back to win in five sets (25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13). Kallie Lewkowski posted 20 kills, 16 digs and three blocks for the Lakers. Brooke...
