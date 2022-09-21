ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart, MI

Comments / 0

Related
localsportsjournal.com

Oakridge gets volleyball wins over Holton and Tri-County

The Oakridge volleyball team turned in a solid performance in a tri-match on Thursday evening. The Eagles finished 2-0 with wins against Tri-County (25-16, 23-25, 17-15) and Holton (25-20, 27-25). Hayley Seewald had seven aces, three assists and two kills, while Gracie Willea had 30 assists and seven kills on...
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake girls take top spot at OK Blue Jamboree

The Spring Lake Lakers girls cross country team took top team honors on Wednesday afternoon at the OK Blue Jamboree held in Spring Lake at Rycenga Park. Spring Lake finished with a team score of 27. They were followed by Hudsonville Unity Christian (55), Allendale (89), Grand Rapids West Catholic (113), Holland Christian (135, Fruitport (154), Coopersville (175) and Hamilton (216).
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington swimming team defeats Manistee, 124-51

Recording nine first-place finishes, including in two relay events, the Ludington girls swimming and diving team defeated Manistee, 124-51 at the Donald C. Baldwin pool Thursday night. Reese Willis recorded two individual victories, in the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle and was also part of the two winning relays...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitehall overpowers North Muskegon on the tennis courts

NORTH MUSKEGON – 1, WHITEHALL – 7 Singles:. No. 1 – Luke Hall, NORTH MUSKEGON def. River Morrison, WHITEHALL, 6-3 , 7-6 (4), -; No. 2 – Rob Hentschel, WHITEHALL def. Will Ripple, NORTH MUSKEGON , 3-6 , 7-5 , 6-3 ; No. 3 – Owen...
WHITEHALL, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Hart, MI
Sports
City
Hart, MI
City
Ravenna, MI
City
Hesperia, MI
City
Holton Township, MI
City
North Muskegon, MI
City
Scottville, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Shelby, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Stout, Carafelle score a pair of goals each to lead Sailors past Muskegon

The Mona Shores boys soccer team blew by Muskegon in OK Conference-Green play on Thursday evening by a final score of 8-0 Gavyn Stout and Ezra Carafelle led the attack with a pair of goals apiece. Greyson Drexler, Tommy Hylland, Gavin Miller and Ryan Burnaw each tallied a score. Easton...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Eastern sweeps WMD Jamboree

The Mason County Eastern Cardinals swept both the boys and girls cross country WMD Jamboree #2 on Wednesday afternoon at Walkerville. In the boys division the Cardinals finished with a team score of 25 points while the Pentwater Falcons finished with 30 points. Taking top individual honors was Mason County...
MASON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Bush leads Spring Lake past Coopersville with hat trick

The Spring Lake boys soccer team closed up shop early in their game against Coopersville on Wednesday evening. The Lakers shut out the Broncos by a score of 8-0 in OK Conference-Blue action. Conrad Bush led the way with a hat trick on the night. Will Rudd, Isaac Rudd, Bryce...
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Fremont falls to Greenville 5-2 in Thursday soccer action

The Fremont boys soccer team fell to the Yellow Jackets of Greenville on Thursday evening. The Packers lost by a score of 5-2. Evan Roosnick opened the scoring with a goal for Fremont. The Yellow Jackets fired back with two goals to steal the lead. Justin Guanga added the Packers’...
FREMONT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Bennett
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington improves to 12-1-1 with soccer win over Oakridge

Ludington survived a determined Oakridge team, and a little bit of rust after being idle for several days, to come away with a rugged 3-0 boys soccer victory over the Eagles in the West Michigan Conference game on the road Thursday night. The Orioles led only 1-0 at the half,...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores tops Zeeland East in Thursday tennis action

NORTON SHORES – — The Mona Shores boys tennis team downed Zeeland East on Thursday evening. The Sailors won by a score of 6-2. The Sailors only gave up one match in singles action and one in doubles play. Mona Shores is set to host the GMAA tournament...
NORTON SHORES, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamboree#Ne Riverside Park#Mason County Central
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawks soccer team post 1-0 win over Aquinas College JV team

The Muskegon Community College mens soccer team topped the Aquinas College jayvee team by a score of 1-0 on Wednesday. Most of the action was at midfield with both squads playing stout defense. Austin Hall netted the lone goal in the second half. MCC is set to travel to Schoolcraft...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jorissen, Ortega each have hat tricks in Hart win over Fremont

Bryce Jorissen and Guillermo each scored a hat trick on Wednesday and led the Hart Pirates to a 9-1 victory over Fremont. Jorissen exploded for a hat trick over a 6-minute stretch of the first half of the West Michigan Conference game at Fremont. It was the first time the...
FREMONT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
localsportsjournal.com

Turtles swim team falls to Zeeland in league action

The Greater Muskegon Co-op swimming team faced rough waters against Zeeland in OK Rainbow action on Tuesday as they fell by a score of 104-64. Despite the loss, the Turtles swam to 17 personal record swims. The 400 free relay team of Sydney Sytsema, Marilyn Gaston, Robyn Hunt and Delaney...
ZEELAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Reeths-Puffer falls in four sets to Zeeland East

The Reeths-Puffer volleyball team fell to OK Conference-Green foe Zeeland East on Tuesday evening. The Rockets lost in four sets with set scores of 25-23, 13-25, 11-25 and 19-25. Sophia Hekkema led with six kills, four digs, two aces and two blocks. Madisyn Dykeman threw in nine kills, two blocks...
ZEELAND, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Gauthier gets her 1000th career kill as Shelby gets by Ravenna in three sets

Shelby hosted Ravenna in a girls volleyball match and to promote suicide awareness Tuesday night,. “The match was important to us, but the cause was the most important play of the night,” said Tigers head coach Thomas Weirich. “It will forever connect our two programs, and we hope to continue the tradition for many years to come.”
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake comes from behind to beat Fruitport in five sets

The Spring Lake volleyball team notched their first OK Conference-Blue win against rival Fruitport on Tuesday evening. The Lakers fell behind midway through but rallied back to win in five sets (25-19, 17-25, 20-25, 25-20, 15-13). Kallie Lewkowski posted 20 kills, 16 digs and three blocks for the Lakers. Brooke...
SPRING LAKE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy