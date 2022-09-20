I know there are many people who think marijuana and everything about it is “OK, “funny” or “cool” and those who are concerned about marijuana just need to get over themselves. Not so! The City Measure R and the County Measure S on the Nov. 8 ballot, if approved, would allow commercial marijuana growing, processing and dispensaries to be located throughout the city of Susanville and on lands in the county that are zoned industrial.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO