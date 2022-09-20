ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susanville, CA

Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 15-19 – a little bit of everything

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 15-19, 2022. September 15. Things...
QUINCY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man gets 8 to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man was sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison for trafficking in methamphetamine and heroin with a combined weight of more than 2 pounds, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Regional Narcotics Unit detectives arrested Daryus Rashaun Howard, 33, Feb. 17...
RENO, NV
L.A. Weekly

Matthew Wing Dies in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 32 [Tehama, CA

45-Year-Old Man Fatally Injured in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Mile Marker 8.74. The incident happened on September 16th, at around 7:30 p.m., near mile marker 8.74. According to reports, a westbound Toyota 4-Runner crossed the double yellow lines on State Route 32. The vehicle continued on the eastbound lanes, off to the south shoulder, and into a tree.
TEHAMA, CA
mynews4.com

Thousands of textbooks found in dumpster outside Reno bookstore

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 & Fox 11 received multiple emails concerning thousands of books found on the floor and in the dumpster outside Textbook Brokers, a second-hand bookstore that buys, sells, and resells old or new books. An employee of nine years who...
RENO, NV
Lassen County News

Lassen County Jehovah’s Witnesses resume door-to-door ministry after 30-month pandemic pause

Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed their trademark door-to-door ministry after a two-and-a-half-year suspension, just in time for a September launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study. The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry on Sept. 1 marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Chamber Update

T-Mobile will be hosting a Community Vendors Fair, from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at the T-Mobile parking lot. Come support local vendors and small-town businesses and bring your kids for their dunk tank! For more information, or to reserve your vendor booth, call Mimi Farrin at (706) 495-0978.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

No on Measures R and S

I know there are many people who think marijuana and everything about it is “OK, “funny” or “cool” and those who are concerned about marijuana just need to get over themselves. Not so! The City Measure R and the County Measure S on the Nov. 8 ballot, if approved, would allow commercial marijuana growing, processing and dispensaries to be located throughout the city of Susanville and on lands in the county that are zoned industrial.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Real News Network

Judge rules California prison must close

Visiting Lassen County Judge Robert F. Moody ruled against the town of Susanville on Sept. 8 in a lawsuit which aimed to stop California Correctional Center (CCC) from closing. Judge Moody’s ruling lifts the preliminary injunction and allows the state to move forward with plans for closure effectively immediately.
CALIFORNIA STATE

