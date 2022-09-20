ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego to open shelter for seniors in motel near Embarcadero

By Gary Warth
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday that the city will lease the Pacific Hotel, a 34-room hotel, and will convert it into a non-congregate shelter for seniors. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The city of San Diego is leasing a motel near the Embarcadero and will convert it into a shelter that will provide at least 32 rooms for homeless seniors, Mayor Todd Gloria announced Tuesday.

"We're going to clean up this place, we're going to furnish the rooms, and we expect to take clients in in just a month or two," Gloria said at a press conference outside the Pacific Inn Hotel & Suites on Pacific Highway.

The city is leasing the vacant, unfurnished hotel for $72,400 a month through June 2023, with two one-year options to renew. Gloria said a service provider to run the shelter will be selected in the next couple of weeks.

The motel will provide individual rooms for homeless seniors, an alternative to the dorm-like setting of most of the city's congregate shelters. Homeless service providers and senior advocates have pushed for a separate shelter for a growing population of homeless seniors in recent years, as many older homeless people say they are uncomfortable in the large, congregate shelters with bunk beds.

City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera, also at the press conference, said the need for a seniors-only shelter was evident Monday at a City Council special meeting focused on homelessness.

"During the course of that meeting, we heard from a number of seniors about their experiences of living in homelessness," he said. "They shared a lot of their fears, trauma, and what has prevented them from staying in a shelter. We heard from a blind senior who quite literally said that because of how unsafe he feels, he'd prefer a jail cell to what he’s been offered so far."

Elo-Rivera said homeless people who are reluctant to go into shelters may be more willing to accept the offer when the city opens additional non-congregate shelters.

In September 2020, the San Diego Regional Task Force on Homelessness released a report that showed 27 percent of people on the street and 24 percent of people in shelters were at least 55 years old. Of those seniors who were on the street, 55 percent said they had a physical disability, and half said they had a chronic health condition.

In September 2021, Serving Seniors released a Needs Assessment that focused on older adults who were at-risk of, or already experiencing, homelessness. The report found that in 2020, one out of every four homeless persons without shelter were 55 or older, and 43 percent were experiencing homelessness for the first time.

National reports projected the number of homeless people 55 and older would grow from 170,000 in 2017 to 225,000 by 2026, with the fastest growth among people 65 and older.

Serving Seniors President Paul Downey has called on the city to do a better job of helping older homeless seniors, and suggested the city open a shelter that could accommodate 180 to 240 people. In earlier interviews, he has said seniors may be uncomfortable in large shelters with younger homeless people who may be struggling with addictions and mental health issues. In contrast, Downey said most homeless seniors had lost their homes because of economic reasons such as a costly illness or losing their job or spouse.

The motel is in the district represented by Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, who praised the location of the shelter.

"These seniors can live in dignity, across the street from Waterfront Park and with a trolley stop just one block away," he said.

In an email statement in support of the new shelter, Serving Seniors Chief Operating Officer Melinda Forstey said the city's action answered a need identified by her organization.

“We're heartened by today’s news from Mayor Todd Gloria and see it as one of many steps necessary to comprehensively address the homelessness crisis for San Diego’s older adult population,” the statement read.

During the press conference, Elo-Rivera reflected on the five weeks he lived in his car 11 years ago after a "combination of pride and fear" kept him out of the shelter system.

"That experience living in my car was exhausting," he said. "On the brink of that exhaustion, a friend of mine helped me get a hotel room for a night, and I will never, ever forget the feeling of opening that door and seeing that bed and knowing that for at least one night, I would have a room of my own and a bed of my own."

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

