Columbia Sportswear Looks to Add $700 Million in Net Sales by 2025, Fueled by Growth at Sorel
At its first investor day since going public in 1998, Columbia Sportswear Co. outlined ambitious long-term growth targets. The Portland, Ore.-based sportswear company on Thursday laid out a goal to add over $700 million in net sales by 2025, a strategy that hinges on growth in footwear, digital sales and an international expansion. The company said it expects Sorel to be its fastest-growing brand, with a 20% to 22% expected compound annual growth rate over the next three years. Shares of Columbia Sportswear were down around 1.7% as of around 2 p.m. ET today. “We anticipate delivering operating margin improvement over this time...
Macy's Value Lies Beneath its Stores
Retail department store chain Macy’s (NYSE: M) stock has had a rollercoaster ride in the past two years as shares trade down (-32%) for the year. The iconic department store chain that brought Santa Claus into the mainstream has emerged from the pandemic as a well-oiled machine. The Polaris turnaround strategy has been a success; however, the recession is here and its hitting consumer discretionary stocks including like Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS), Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST), and Macy’s. Macy’s had negative top line growth for the first time in the post-pandemic period with comparable store sales down (-1.5%) in its second quarter. E-commerce sales also dropped (-5%) in the latest quarter. Inflationary pressures impacting costs and consumer spending had a negative impact on margins as they fell to 38.9% from 40.6% in the year ago period. The Polaris turnaround strategy has been successful, but the economic recession is making a negative material impact to both top and bottom lines. This has prompted Macy’s to lower its guidance for remainder of the year. The pandemic reminded investors of the valuable asset that lies beneath many of it’s store locations, the real estate.
Kohl's Launching New Retail Focus That Competes With Target
Kohl’s (KSS) was facing declined sales for quite some time and was even looking for a buyout option. The retailer had a deal in the works with Franchise Group (FRG) before ending talks just over 60 days ago. In the 60-plus days since ending the buyout talks, Kohl's has...
Plans For Foot Locker Closings in 2022
190 locations have been announced as permanently shuttering through year’s end. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FrontOffice.com, NRF.com, FootLocker-Inc.com, and ScrapeHero.com.
Gap Lays Off 500 as Fast-Fashion-Focused Consumers Snub Its Brands
When you’re out, you’re out. Just ask Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) or Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) what happens when consumer sentiment abruptly shifts somewhere else. Despite efforts to reinvigorate its brands of clothing and accessories -- Gap, of course, as well as higher-end Banana Republic, discount-oriented Old Navy and athleisure-focused Athleta -- Gap this week announced it is laying off 500 corporate workers and moving to cut costs amid slumping sales and profits.
Ralph Lauren Reveals What’s Next
Twenty million and counting is how many new customers are now shopping Ralph Lauren Corp. direct-to-consumer channels from four years ago, president and CEO Patrice Louvet said at an investor gathering Monday, after company executives rang the New York Stock Exchange opening bell to mark the Polo owner’s 25th year as a public company. Ralph Lauren today v. 2018 Ralph Lauren has largely shed its wholesale image with 63 percent of business now coming from DTC. Many of the company’s newer, younger customers are purchasing “more elevated full-price items,” Louvet said, crediting efforts around brand elevation with driving “strong sustainable pricing power”...
JCPenney to Expand Beauty Concept in Stores Nationwide
JCPenney on Monday announced its plans to debut its beauty concept in stores nationwide, following a successful pilot launch in fall 2021 with 10 brick-and-mortar locations. JCPenney Beauty will expand to 300 stores by early 2023 and 600 stores by the spring, the company announced in a press release. The...
Yeti Holdings Finance Head Steps Down
Yeti Holdings Inc YETI Chief Financial Officer Paul Carbone revealed his resignation, effective October 28, 2022. The company and its Board of Directors have already commenced a search for a new CFO. Carbone will be returning to Boston to pursue a business opportunity that will allow him to be closer...
Why This Nike Analyst Says Retailer Can 'Remain One Step Ahead'
Nike Inc NKE is the leader in sportswear and its digital business is likely to drive future growth, according to RBC Capital Markets. The Nike Analyst: Piral Dadhania initiated coverage of Nike with an Outperform rating and a price target of $125. The Nike Thesis: China’s economic recovery is likely...
Burberry CFO and COO Julie Brown steps down
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Burberry’s chief operating and chief financial officer Julie Brown is stepping down from her role in April 2023, kick-starting the search for a successor. Brown joined Burberry in 2017 from British medical equipment manufacturing company Smith & Nephew, where she...
Selfridges advent calendar 2022: A beauty bounty of luxury products worth a whopping £800
From mulled wine and trays of stuffing and roast potatoes to decadent hampers, the Christmas season is all about overindulgence – and it doesn’t get more indulgent than a beauty advent calendar.Replacing sweet treats with skincare saviours, must-have scents, luxe haircare and pampering products, beauty brands are serving up a whole new way to countdown to Christmas. And each year, the offerings have got bigger and better.From Asos’s treasure trove of firm favourites to Lookfantastic’s bargain bounty and The White Company’s 25-days of self-care, it’s safe to say brands have upped their game for 2022.One of the most anticipated calendars...
The best sales to shop today: Wayfair, Sheertex, Fitbit and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on the Classic Super-Fast Thermapen, a discounted FitBit Inspire 2 and savings on the T-fal E76597 Ultimate Hard Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan. All that and more below.
India's Reliance Retail in talks for rights of beauty retailer Sephora - report
BENGALURU, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Retail, run by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS), is in advanced talks to get the rights for beauty retailer Sephora in India, the Mint newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Activist investor pushes Kohl's to oust its CEO and chairman
Activist investor Ancora Holdings is pushing for the removal of Kohl's CEO and chairman. Michelle Gass has been CEO since 2018, and Peter Boneparth became chairman this year. The firm has previously pushed for board shake-ups. Activist investor Ancora Holdings is pushing Kohl's to remove its chief executive and its...
