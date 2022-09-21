Read full article on original website
Related
James Cameron Once Felt That Tim Burton Was Miscast as the Director for ‘Planet of the Apes’
James Cameron was replaced by Fox for a planned ‘Planet of the Apes’ reboot with Tim Burton, who Cameron felt wasn't the right choice for the movie.
ComicBook
James Cameron Announces Avatar 4 Has Begun Filming
Though not in attendance at D23 Expo, Oscar-winning director James Cameron did send in a video for attendees to offer updates on the upcoming Avatar sequels. Cameron teased that work continues on the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water, calling it "a bit of an Odessy" but noting that "it's going great." While post-production continues on Avatar 2 however Cameron confirmed that filming continues on Avatar 3 and that production on Avatar 4 has officially started. Footage from the upcoming movie was screened at the event in 3D for attendees however and we've got a recap of what was shown here:
‘Avatar’ Rerelease Features Surprise ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Footage
Social media is abuzz in overseas markets where Disney today began rollout on a remastered version of James Cameron’s original 2009 Avatar, and as audiences are being treated to sneak footage from the upcoming sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. The studio isn’t commenting, but based on myriad Twitter posts, there appears to be a short glimpse of The Way of Water tagged onto the end of Avatar. What’s more, and evidently depending on the market and/or cinema, the footage being shown is not the same in every instance. What is pretty uniform is positive reaction (see a selection of...
James Cameron Rejected Fox’s ‘Avatar’ Notes by Telling Execs: ‘I Made “Titanic”‘ and It Paid for Your Half-Billion Dollar Studio Lot
James Cameron revealed in a recent interview with The New York Times that he shut down 20th Century Fox executives when they tried to battle him over a key sequence in “Avatar.” Cameron rejected the studio’s notes to make the film shorter and to trim the movie’s flying sequences by telling executives that he directed “Titanic” and thus paid for a large portion of the 20th Century Fox studio lot. “I think I felt, at the time, that we clashed over certain things,” Cameron said. “For example, the studio felt that the film should be shorter and that there was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cinema Blend
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
CNET
Harrison Ford Shares First 'Indiana Jones 5' Trailer, Says Film 'Will Kick Your Ass'
Harrison Ford returns as legendary explorer Indiana Jones on June 30, 2023, and at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, Lucasfilm gave audiences a first look at how digital technology will make the man in the hat look younger than Ford's 80 years. The trailer hasn't yet appeared online, but...
Is ‘Jeepers Creeper: Reborn’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
No one asked for a fourth Jeepers Creepers movie, but you’re getting one anyhow, with Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, coming to theaters via a limited Fathom release today. The new horror movie, directed by Timo Vuorensola, is not technically a sequel to the first three Jeepers Creepers film, but instead serves as a standalone separate from Victor Salva’s original trilogy, and is intended as a reboot for the franchise. Sadly, no Justin Long, but this new movie will star Sydney Craven, Imran Adams, Peter Brooke, Ocean Navarro, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall, Jodie McMullen, Georgia Goodman, and Jarreau Benjamin.
Disney Removes Patty Jenkins’ ‘Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’ From Release Schedule
It’s been almost two years since Lucasfilm officially announced a new Star Wars movie was going into production. That was back in December of 2020, when they unveiled Star Wars: Rogue Squadron, a movie about the famous group of X-wing pilots that was to be directed by Wonder Woman filmmaker Patty Jenkins.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Dwayne Johnson Releases New "Corrected" 'Black Adam' Trailer
Just about a month away from the official theatrical release of Black Adam, titular star Dwayne Johnson has released a new trailer titled “Legacy” to create additional buzz for the DC Universe film. A lot is currently riding on the movie, as it has been described as the...
Q&A: James Cameron on the return of 'Avatar'
NEW YORK (AP) — Thirteen years after James Cameron plunged moviegoers into the cosmic world of “Avatar,” the lush, distant moon of Pandora is finally orbiting back into view. Cameron’s “Avatar” industrial complex has been whirling in high gear for some time; production on the upcoming sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” began back in 2017. But after shuffling through half a decade’s worth of release dates, Cameron’s science-fiction epic is poised to again blanket movie screens and transport willing travelers back, in 3-D, to the land of the Na’vi. For even the visionary filmmaker of “Titanic” and “The Terminator,”...
James Webb Space Telescope's 1st images of Mars reveal atmosphere secrets
The James Webb Space Telescope excels at capturing images of distant cosmic objects, but the telescope's new Mars images demonstrate it can have an impact much closer to home.
A breakthrough fossil shows what a dinosaur-era pig would have looked like
A recent study on a 250 million-year-old fossil collection previously recovered from the Karoo desert in South Africa reveals various secrets of Lystrosaurus (also known as “shovel lizard”) — a strange animal that roamed the Earth during the Permian and Triassic eras and survived the biggest catastrophic event of that time. Interestingly, Lystrosaurus looked like a reptile but had mammal-like features, Live Science reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remember ‘Avatar’? Neither Do We. Catch Up Before the Sequel Arrives.
What can be accomplished in 13 years? Given that much time, J.K. Rowling published all seven of the Harry Potter books — and helped turn the first six of them into movies. Taylor Swift cranked out eight studio albums — and rerecorded two of them. The New York Yankees won the World Series eight times.
hypebeast.com
James Cameron Reveals He Was Worried 'Avatar 2' Would Lose Relevancy After a Decade
Ahead of the release of the Avatar 2, famed director James Cameron recently spoke to the New York Times about how it feels to release the sequel of the most highly grossed film. Back in 2009, the original Avatar grossed nearly $3 billion USD and the studio immediately wanted to...
ComicBook
Avatar 2: James Cameron Threw Out at Least One Sequel Script
James Cameron spent at least one year of the 13-year gap between 2009's Avatar and 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water writing an entire script he ultimately threw away. The Terminator and Titanic filmmaker — who returns to the world of Pandora and the home of the Na'vi in the first of four planned sequels — reveals he "started over" on Avatar 2, at long last set to release in theaters December 16. In an interview with The Times UK, Cameron explained the lengthy wait was because he wasn't satisfied with the script (and because he was "off doing deep-ocean exploration for a while.")
Scientists Think They've Solved the Mystery of a Bizarre Repeating Radio Signal from Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For more than a decade, scientists have spotted weird radio signals in space that flash for a fraction of a second with an intense brightness that hints at mysterious and energetic sources. Dozens of these fast radio bursts, or FRBs, have been discovered—including one-off bursts and FRBs that emit multiple flashes, sometimes in clockwork patterns—yet their origins remain unknown.
Digital Trends
Devs show what in-development games look like after GTA 6 leak
Over this past weekend, Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked, with 90 videos showing off in-development builds of the highly anticipated open-world game. Obviously, many aspects of these videos looked incomplete, which caused some people to immediately judge the final quality of the game, engage in lots of angry discourse, and reveal that they don’t quite understand how game development works.
James Cameron turns to Earth before release of new ‘Avatar’
NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a new nature documentary series that promises to show viewers incredible animal behavior in vibrant clarity. Heard that all before? Well, this one is on steroids. “Super/Natural,” a six-part series from National Geographic now streaming on Disney+, has tapped “Avatar” creator James Cameron...
ComicBook
Will Smith Partnering with Ms. Marvel Director For Upcoming Movie
Will Smith will produce and could star in Brilliance, the narrative feature directorial debut of filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The Oscar-winning director of documentary shorts Saving Face and A Girl in the River, who most recently helmed two episodes of the Marvel Studios series Ms. Marvel on Disney+, has signed onto the adaptation of author Marcus Sakey's novel for Paramount Pictures. According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Smith isn't committed to star in what would be his first production for Paramount since 2019's Ang Lee-directed Gemini Man. The project has been in development since 2014.
thedigitalfix.com
Nope scene is even scarier without any CGI
Jordan Peele’s latest critically-acclaimed film, Nope, took aim at the Hollywood industry and our fascination with spectacles. While the main plot of the thriller movie involved an attempt to capture a shot of ‘Jean Jacket’ — a supernatural, man-eating creature initially thought to be a UFO — an important subplot that predates the events of Nope is the incident on Gordy’s Home: a fictional comedy series starring a monkey who went on a violent rampage and mauled several castmates.
Comments / 0