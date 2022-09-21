James Cameron spent at least one year of the 13-year gap between 2009's Avatar and 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water writing an entire script he ultimately threw away. The Terminator and Titanic filmmaker — who returns to the world of Pandora and the home of the Na'vi in the first of four planned sequels — reveals he "started over" on Avatar 2, at long last set to release in theaters December 16. In an interview with The Times UK, Cameron explained the lengthy wait was because he wasn't satisfied with the script (and because he was "off doing deep-ocean exploration for a while.")

