‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
Scholar who saw all this coming: Americans "do not really understand liberal democracy"
In his widely-praised speech two weeks ago in Philadelphia, Joe Biden (finally) issued a clear and direct public warning about the Republican-fascist movement as an existential threat to American democracy. In an interview Sunday on "Meet the Press," Vice President Kamala Harris expanded on Biden's warning, connecting the 21st anniversary...
Phys.org
Holocaust photos found in attics and archives are helping to recover lost stories and provide a tool against denial
The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there's not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany's largest Jewish community.
My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters
My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
At least 50 groups in the US advocated to ban books in the past year
At least 50 groups have recently played a role in the evolving movement to have books removed from schools, a new PEN America analysis shows.
Melinda French Gates calls out 'great problem' of DC politics: 'There are too many men with seats of power still'
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recently found the world won't reach gender equality until at least 2108, three generations behind past estimates.
CNN’s Amanpour demands King Charles III address ‘reparations,’ ‘justice’ in the ‘wake of Black Lives Matter’
CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour suggested Friday that King Charles III must address Britain's "colonial legacy." Amanpour was live in London analyzing Charles III’s first public address as king and the conversation came around to how "different demographics" were listening to it for different reasons. "I really...
Is God The God Of America Only?
On the Fourth of July, America's patriotism soars. We love to sing "God Bless America" and refer to our country as the "greatest country in the world." We may not say it out loud, but if you ask Americans if they think God has some sort of "special" relationship with our country, you'd be surprised how many would say yes. People just kind of equate America with Christianity, right?
Opinion: LatinX Heritage Month is important for all Americans.
National Hispanic Heritage Month banner(shutterstock) Celebrating the contributions and cultures of the Latinx peoples began in 1968. President Reagan expanded the celebration, and it became known as ‘Hispanic Heritage Month’, from September 15th through October 15th.
Preserving the freedom to read: After 40 years of Banned Book Week, librarians craft new plan to fight back
The American Library Association launched Banned Book Week 40 years ago but as more books and authors have come under attack, the ALA has a new plan.
Graham: ‘To those who suggest that being pro-life is losing politics, I reject that’
The South Carolina senator argued he has not been inconsistent on his own stance on whether abortion should be left to the states.
Phys.org
Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read
Banned Books Week, an annual event that teachers and librarians across the U.S. mark with a combination of distress and defiance, is here again. The theme of this year's event, which takes place Sept. 18–24, is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." It comes amid regular high-profile efforts to...
'Diary of a Misfit' blends reportage, research and memoir
Washington Post reporter Casey Parks' first book, Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery, follows her attempts to uncover Roy Hudgins' story while rediscovering her own along the way.
anash.org
Should We Be Teaching Our Children English?
A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. What about teaching our children to read and write English? Rabbi Shimon Hellinger weighs in. A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. As all Chassidim know,...
purewow.com
Lifelong Friends Grapple with Nigeria’s Past, Present & Future in ‘Jollof Rice and Other Revolutions’￼
One could pretty easily argue that, over the past couple of years, few countries have produced as many exciting new authors as Nigeria—Oyinkan Braithwaite (My Sister, the Serial Killer), Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ (Stay with Me) and Chibundu Onuzo (Sankofa) come to mind. Joining...
Is the pandemic over? We asked an economist, an education expert and a public health scholar their views
President Joe Biden’s declaration that “the pandemic is over” raised eyebrows and the hackles of some experts who think such messaging could be premature and counterproductive. But to many Americans who have long since returned to pre-COVID 19 activities and are now being forced back into the office, the remark may ring true. The problem is that what “back to normal” feels like may differ from person to person, depending on the individual’s circumstances and by what criteria they are judging the pandemic to be over. The Conversation asked three scholars of different parts of U.S. society affected by the pandemic –...
AOL Corp
Experimenting with trans boyhood to bring my adult self back to life
Only a few weeks after my 28th birthday, the sweltering heat of late July marked a year since I first slathered a pump of cool testosterone gel on my shoulder, one of the many ways that I choose to honor my transness. It had been one year of opening myself to change as my shoulders broadened, my voice deepened, and the anxiety that hummed like a house music bass line began to melt into the background.
Ken Burns connects the past and the present in 'The U.S. and the Holocaust'
In his newest documentary series, The U.S. and the Holocaust, Ken Burns and his collaborators are revisiting some very familiar ground. Geoffrey C. Ward, who wrote the script for this new series, also wrote the Burns epic documentaries The War, about World War II, and The Roosevelts: An Intimate History, in which Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt figured prominently, as they do here. And Ward wrote The Civil War, which put Ken Burns on the map in the first place.
hackernoon.com
Designing Language and Civilization: A True Story of Awaking The Creative Minority
Code is the world’s most powerful language but language is a common thing. More than 7,000 human languages are spoken today, over 30,000 in human history, and there are 300+ computer languages. However, great creativity, design, and literature are uncommon things. The same language, such a malleable thing, will not even stay consistent over centuries. The true story of how the space between words came into being, this universal design motif, serves as a precedent for achieving the uncommon.
ArchDaily
Campus Sacred Spaces Are Changing
This article was originally published on Common Edge. In a time of global unrest, rising intolerance, and, some might argue, increasing secularization, is the campus chapel relevant anymore? Might it disappear altogether? As it turns out, campus sacred space appears to be transforming to play a more important role as many universities focus on educating their students to be more globally aware.
