Homeless

Phys.org

Holocaust photos found in attics and archives are helping to recover lost stories and provide a tool against denial

The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there's not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany's largest Jewish community.
The Guardian

My father’s family kept slaves – and he defended it. Acknowledging it matters

My father, a successful lawyer and former aerospace engineer with an Ivy League degree, was an ardent defender of slavery. Throughout my childhood, at the dinner table and the park, and when driving past public housing, he held forth on the superiority of white people and, as he saw it, the inferiority of everyone else. He idolized our ancestors, who enslaved Black people in Mississippi. He would routinely denounce abolition as the meddling of know-nothing northern “bleeding hearts”.
Fox News

CNN’s Amanpour demands King Charles III address ‘reparations,’ ‘justice’ in the ‘wake of Black Lives Matter’

CNN’s chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour suggested Friday that King Charles III must address Britain's "colonial legacy." Amanpour was live in London analyzing Charles III’s first public address as king and the conversation came around to how "different demographics" were listening to it for different reasons. "I really...
Odyssey

Is God The God Of America Only?

On the Fourth of July, America's patriotism soars. We love to sing "God Bless America" and refer to our country as the "greatest country in the world." We may not say it out loud, but if you ask Americans if they think God has some sort of "special" relationship with our country, you'd be surprised how many would say yes. People just kind of equate America with Christianity, right?
Phys.org

Book bans reflect outdated beliefs about how children read

Banned Books Week, an annual event that teachers and librarians across the U.S. mark with a combination of distress and defiance, is here again. The theme of this year's event, which takes place Sept. 18–24, is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." It comes amid regular high-profile efforts to...
anash.org

Should We Be Teaching Our Children English?

A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. What about teaching our children to read and write English? Rabbi Shimon Hellinger weighs in. A recent article on Anash.org explored the Rebbe’s view on the study of secular subjects. As all Chassidim know,...
The Conversation U.S.

Is the pandemic over? We asked an economist, an education expert and a public health scholar their views

President Joe Biden’s declaration that “the pandemic is over” raised eyebrows and the hackles of some experts who think such messaging could be premature and counterproductive. But to many Americans who have long since returned to pre-COVID 19 activities and are now being forced back into the office, the remark may ring true. The problem is that what “back to normal” feels like may differ from person to person, depending on the individual’s circumstances and by what criteria they are judging the pandemic to be over. The Conversation asked three scholars of different parts of U.S. society affected by the pandemic –...
AOL Corp

Experimenting with trans boyhood to bring my adult self back to life

Only a few weeks after my 28th birthday, the sweltering heat of late July marked a year since I first slathered a pump of cool testosterone gel on my shoulder, one of the many ways that I choose to honor my transness. It had been one year of opening myself to change as my shoulders broadened, my voice deepened, and the anxiety that hummed like a house music bass line began to melt into the background.
Connecticut Public

Ken Burns connects the past and the present in 'The U.S. and the Holocaust'

In his newest documentary series, The U.S. and the Holocaust, Ken Burns and his collaborators are revisiting some very familiar ground. Geoffrey C. Ward, who wrote the script for this new series, also wrote the Burns epic documentaries The War, about World War II, and The Roosevelts: An Intimate History, in which Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt figured prominently, as they do here. And Ward wrote The Civil War, which put Ken Burns on the map in the first place.
hackernoon.com

Designing Language and Civilization: A True Story of Awaking The Creative Minority

Code is the world’s most powerful language but language is a common thing. More than 7,000 human languages are spoken today, over 30,000 in human history, and there are 300+ computer languages. However, great creativity, design, and literature are uncommon things. The same language, such a malleable thing, will not even stay consistent over centuries. The true story of how the space between words came into being, this universal design motif, serves as a precedent for achieving the uncommon.
ArchDaily

Campus Sacred Spaces Are Changing

This article was originally published on Common Edge. In a time of global unrest, rising intolerance, and, some might argue, increasing secularization, is the campus chapel relevant anymore? Might it disappear altogether? As it turns out, campus sacred space appears to be transforming to play a more important role as many universities focus on educating their students to be more globally aware.
