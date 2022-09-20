Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel had a specific request for Tennessee Vols fans on Thursday
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel had a very specific request for UT fans on Thursday as he met with the media for the final time before Saturday’s game against Florida. Heupel wants fans to be loud on Saturday — especially when Florida has the ball. “I can’t...
Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for Ranked SEC East Showdown Against Florida
No.11 Tennessee is set to host No.20 Florida inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday 3:30 pm ET. The eyes of the country will be fixed upon Knoxville, as the Vols look to get past the Gators. Moments ago, the Tennessee social media account revealed the uniforms the Vols will wear for the clash agains ...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee suspends wide receiver for first half of Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics officials confirmed to WVLT Sports Tuesday morning that Jimmy Calloway, a wide receiver for the Vols, will not be available to play for the first half of Tennessee’s matchup against Florida. The move comes after Colloway’s actions during the Vol’s game against Akron,...
Tennessee Smokies to host the Trash Pandas in Kodak during first playoff game
KODAK, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies are entering the postseason for the first time in several years!. The Smokies will take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Smokies Stadium Tuesday night at 7:15 p.m. in the first game of a best-of-three series in the Southern League's Northern Divisional Playoffs.
Vols fans gear up for sixth 'Checker Neyland game' against Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is known for having die-hard fans. Whether the Vols are winning or losing, they can always depend on the support of their fans. This upcoming Saturday is one of the season's biggest games, and fans like Kelly Barber have high hopes. "I...
How to avoid ticket scams for the Vols game against Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee vs. Florida game is sold out on trusted websites like TicketMaster. However, some people are desperate to get tickets to see the Vols take on the Gators. While people are reselling tickets, there are chances that fake ones are floating around. "If...
tigerdroppings.com
Here's What Dan Mullen Had To Say About Tennessee Fans
Prior to Florida and Tennessee squaring off this upcoming weekend, former Gators coach Dan Mullen shared his thoughts on Vols fans... "They have not been on top, or even really in the mix as a top program for quite a while," Mullen said on the College GameDay podcast (h/t Saturday Down South). "But every time you go in there, the stadium’s packed. It’s going to be deafening. I think it’s one of the most impressive stadiums in all of college football."
Blount County Special Olympics competes in bowling for first time in two years
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn — After two years away from the competition, Blount County Special Olympics athletes bowled their best strike on Tuesday at the Crest Bowling Lanes in Maryville. Organizers said this is an important way to bring the community and enthusiastic athletes back together. "It's just great. I...
Heading to the Florida-Tennessee game? From parking to parties, here's what you need to know
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 11 Tennessee will take on No. 20 Florida in a highly anticipated and sold-out game at Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Gates open at Neyland at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. It's a Checker Neyland game, which means you are highly encouraged to wear orange...
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
Some Knoxville restaurants put gator meat on the menu ahead of Florida game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, Neyland Stadium will fill with fans from across East Tennessee eager to watch their favorite team play against the Florida Gators. The week leading up to the big game is traditionally filled with excitement and festivities. It's also known as "Gator Hater Week." It's...
mymix1041.com
Cleveland, Walker Valley High Schools ‘Going Gold’ Night on Friday
Cleveland, TN is Going Gold in September for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Three Cleveland families whose children were all diagnosed with cancer in 2019 have created a group called Pediatric Cancer Supporters Of Cleveland, TN. They really want to bring awareness to the community and provide support for other families who have been affected by childhood cancer. In their efforts, at the hometown rival game this Friday between Cleveland High and Walker Valley, both teams are supporting their mission by Going Gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness.
wvlt.tv
"Vibrancy" Coming to Downtown Maryville
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says. Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 2 hours ago. One of the victims came forward to a counselor,...
crossvillenews1st.com
WBIR-TV TO GIVE TRIBUTE TO WEATHERMAN STEVE NORRIS TODAY
A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
East Tennessee couple focuses on dreams amid challenges
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Kelly and Doug Floyd smile as they think about their beloved green rancher tucked away in their tight-knit Louisville neighborhood. Kelly recounts a favorite memory. "We had this little habit when we pulled up to it. We would say, 'Look at that beautiful house, aren’t we...
bbbtv12.com
Truck Causes Power Outage to Parts of Oak Ridge
Shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, the power on the West side of the Oak Ridge Turnpike, including the Grove Center area where we are located, was knocked out by a tractor trailer which clipped a power line on a side access road beside the Grove Market. The truck then pulled the line which caused the power pole to break and some lines were severed. It is unknown if the driver of the truck will face any charges. The ORPD is investigating the incident. It took the City of Oak Ridge Electrical Department a little over an hour to restore power to the area, but worked on replacing the pole until after 11pm.
Book checked out in 1946 finally returned to Knox County library
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A book titled "Youth and the Future" has returned to the Lawson McGhee Library shelves after 76 years, according to the Knox County Public Library. It looks like the book was well used and provided the reader with good wisdom. The library waived the late fine after receiving the book, which also gave them a "good chuckle."
WDEF
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of East Ridge SRD
The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking Hamilton County Schools for the immediate removal of the East Ridge SRD involved in the recent student arrest. Local pastors are begging the question, Why wouldn’t the school first respond by giving the student that was unwilling to participate in class activities, a failing grade? or even suspension before taking the matter to the school disciplinary officer?
It's fall y'all! Here are East Tennessee's autumn activities
TENNESSEE, USA — Vols football is in full swing. Colder weather is creeping in. Trees are turning red, orange and yellow. That's right, East Tennessee. It's fall, y'all!. Get those comfy sweaters out of your closet and find a pumpkin-spiced treat. Here are some of the area's corn mazes,...
wvlt.tv
Cyclist killed in Roane County crash, THP says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oliver Springs cyclist was killed in a crash in Roane County Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A driver, identified as Sheldon Hickman, 33, of Harriman, struck a cyclist while traveling north on Harriman Highway around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 21, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.
