Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Second Harvest Tells Walker “It Takes Us All” to Fight Food Insecurity
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank is taking the initiative to reach out to local leaders around Minnesota to inform and inspire them to learn about food insecurity in their respective regions. On Wednesday, representatives from Second Harvest visited Walker in their second of three public meetings, held under the...
mprnews.org
Brainerd High School football player injured during game is improving
The family of a Brainerd High School football captain who suffered a serious head injury during a game earlier this month says he is improving and has been moved out of intensive care. Conner Erickson collapsed on the sidelines during a Sept. 9 game in Moorhead. He was taken to...
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
lptv.org
League of Women Voters Helps Sponsor Forum for Brainerd School Board Candidates
Candidates running for the Brainerd School Board had a chance to take part in a public forum this week. The forum was presented and organized by the League of Women Voters in the Brainerd Lakes Area as a service to inform voters. All in attendance at the forum had the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lptv.org
One More Civil War Soldier Relieved of Duty in Cass County
For the past year, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have worked to relieve soldiers from their posts more than a century after the ceasefire. This past Saturday, the tradition continued in Walker by memorializing the final Civil War soldier from Cass County. More than 150 years...
lptv.org
Post-Race Concert at Brainerd International Raceway Prompts Noise Complaints
Some Crow Wing County residents have raised complaints about noise levels from recent events at the Brainerd International Raceway. BIR is a go-to destination for many events in the area, and the last event at the track was MAP Proving Grounds, where a post-race concert was held. The concert started in the late hours of the night and went into the early hours of the next day, leaving some residents living as far as two miles away from the track disturbed by the noise.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
lptv.org
Crow Wing County Board Candidates Discuss Issues at Brainerd Chamber Forum
With election season upon us, residents are getting ready to cast their votes for who they believe best represents them in different elected positions. The Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce recently held a forum for Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners candidates to help the public decide. Candidates running for...
RELATED PEOPLE
lptv.org
Brainerd Approves Preliminary 9.5% Levy Increase for 2023
The Brainerd City Council has made multiple changes to its budget. With the city also taking on a lawsuit settlement with former firefighters, the council has approved a preliminary levy increase for 2023. The preliminary increase was set at just under $7 million, which is a roughly 9.5% increase from...
Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
lptv.org
Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss of Barn
A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents. According to a press release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed, and a straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.
lptv.org
Crosslake Holds Town Meeting on Future City Developments
New shops, a new garden, and several road construction projects are on their way for the town of Crosslake. A town meeting was held on Friday to talk about future developments and get feedback from community residents. After great consideration and thought, Crosslake invited the public out to talk about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Engineer jumps off moving train in Sauk Rapids after being attacked by man with knife
SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A train engineer was forced to jump from a moving locomotive on Tuesday after a man armed with a knife climbed onto the train and attacked him in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, the police department reports. Sauk Rapids police say responded around 8:18 a.m. to...
knsiradio.com
801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign
(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
voiceofalexandria.com
Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County
(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater. Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County...
Man Seriously Hurt in Motorcycle Rollover Near Staples
STAPLES -- A central Minnesota man was hurt in a motorcycle rollover crash in Todd County early Monday morning. The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 210 at County Road 11. The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Devin Hoeper of Vining was going east on Highway 210 when his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krwc1360.com
MN Court of Appeals Upholds MDH Action Against Buffalo, Merrifield Bars for COVID Rules Violation
The Minnesota Court of Appeals this week upheld the authority of the Minnesota Department of Health to enforce restrictions imposed on restaurants, bars and retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and early 2021. Norm’s Wayside in Buffalo, along with the Mission Tavern in Merrifield, Minnesota had filed an appeal...
kfgo.com
Fatal rollover crash near Walker
WALKER, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal rollover crash was reported on Highway 200 near Walker, Minn., around 1 a.m. this morning. A 17-year-old male from Remer, Minn., was traveling westbound around a slight curve when the driver ended up going off the roadway to the right. The car struck the road approach, going airborne, landing sideways and rolling.
knsiradio.com
Man Who Attacked Train Engineer Charged
(KNSI) — A 40-year-old man is now charged after allegedly jumping on a train and assaulting the engineer with a knife in Sauk Rapids on Tuesday. Samuel David Hohman is charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property after prosecutors say he climbed into the cab and began choking the victim by wrapping his arms around his neck. He allegedly tells the conductor to “speed up and get out of town” before grabbing a small folding knife and attacking him. The two began fighting, and the victim was stabbed in the forehead. The victim told police he bit Hohman on the hand, pushed him away and jumped off the train.
kduz.com
Six Injured in Stearns County Crash
Five members of one family in one vehicle and another driver were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Sunday night. At just before 8:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township, Southwest of Clearwater.
Comments / 0