Brainerd, MN

Second Harvest Tells Walker “It Takes Us All” to Fight Food Insecurity

Second Harvest North Central Food Bank is taking the initiative to reach out to local leaders around Minnesota to inform and inspire them to learn about food insecurity in their respective regions. On Wednesday, representatives from Second Harvest visited Walker in their second of three public meetings, held under the...
CASS COUNTY, MN
KEYC

15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN
lptv.org

One More Civil War Soldier Relieved of Duty in Cass County

For the past year, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War have worked to relieve soldiers from their posts more than a century after the ceasefire. This past Saturday, the tradition continued in Walker by memorializing the final Civil War soldier from Cass County. More than 150 years...
CASS COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Post-Race Concert at Brainerd International Raceway Prompts Noise Complaints

Some Crow Wing County residents have raised complaints about noise levels from recent events at the Brainerd International Raceway. BIR is a go-to destination for many events in the area, and the last event at the track was MAP Proving Grounds, where a post-race concert was held. The concert started in the late hours of the night and went into the early hours of the next day, leaving some residents living as far as two miles away from the track disturbed by the noise.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Approves Preliminary 9.5% Levy Increase for 2023

The Brainerd City Council has made multiple changes to its budget. With the city also taking on a lawsuit settlement with former firefighters, the council has approved a preliminary levy increase for 2023. The preliminary increase was set at just under $7 million, which is a roughly 9.5% increase from...
BRAINERD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man climbs aboard train, attacks engineer with knife outside of St. Cloud

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. – Police say a man hopped aboard a freight train and attacked the engineer with a knife Tuesday morning in central Minnesota.It happened at about 8:18 a.m. in Sauk Rapids on Benton Drive at 1st Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed into the cab of a Santa Fe Burlington Northern train that had just left St. Cloud, pulling a rock train behind it.The man then attacked the engineer, who was able to flee the cab and "jumped off the moving train."Police caught the suspect about two miles away in Sartell, where the train came to a stop. He is awaiting charges in the Benton County Jail. The engineer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for his injuries, which are described as "non-life threatening."WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
lptv.org

Farm Fire South of Park Rapids Results in Total Loss of Barn

A barn fire in Straight River Township south of Park Rapids resulted in the total loss of the building and its contents. According to a press release from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, the fire started at Carter’s Red Wagon Farm on September 16th at approximately 8:15 a.m. When deputies arrived on the scene after receiving the report, they found a barn, a storage shed, and a straw shed fully engulfed in flames. Park Rapids firefighters reportedly took hours trying to extinguish the fire, but a large pile of hay continued to burn.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
lptv.org

Crosslake Holds Town Meeting on Future City Developments

New shops, a new garden, and several road construction projects are on their way for the town of Crosslake. A town meeting was held on Friday to talk about future developments and get feedback from community residents. After great consideration and thought, Crosslake invited the public out to talk about...
CROSSLAKE, MN
knsiradio.com

801 Drivers Pulled Over in Central Minnesota During Special Enforcement Campaign

(KNSI) — More than 800 drivers were pulled over this past weekend during a special enforcement campaign in central Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it worked with the St. Cloud Police Department, Stearns County Sheriff’s Office and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office to make 801 traffic stops from September 16th through the 18th. The enforcement effort was part of Project 20(22). Officials say the program looks for the most dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and not wearing a seatbelt.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Alexandria man injured in crash in Stearns County

(Clearwater, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says a two-vehicle crash has sent two people to the hospital in Stearns County. The crash reportedly took place at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44, west of Clearwater. Authorities says Jason Noordmans, 34, of Monticello, was heading eastbound on County...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

Man Seriously Hurt in Motorcycle Rollover Near Staples

STAPLES -- A central Minnesota man was hurt in a motorcycle rollover crash in Todd County early Monday morning. The incident happened around 4:15 a.m. on Highway 210 at County Road 11. The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Devin Hoeper of Vining was going east on Highway 210 when his...
TODD COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Fatal rollover crash near Walker

WALKER, Minn. (KFGO) – A fatal rollover crash was reported on Highway 200 near Walker, Minn., around 1 a.m. this morning. A 17-year-old male from Remer, Minn., was traveling westbound around a slight curve when the driver ended up going off the roadway to the right. The car struck the road approach, going airborne, landing sideways and rolling.
WALKER, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Who Attacked Train Engineer Charged

(KNSI) — A 40-year-old man is now charged after allegedly jumping on a train and assaulting the engineer with a knife in Sauk Rapids on Tuesday. Samuel David Hohman is charged with second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property after prosecutors say he climbed into the cab and began choking the victim by wrapping his arms around his neck. He allegedly tells the conductor to “speed up and get out of town” before grabbing a small folding knife and attacking him. The two began fighting, and the victim was stabbed in the forehead. The victim told police he bit Hohman on the hand, pushed him away and jumped off the train.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
kduz.com

Six Injured in Stearns County Crash

Five members of one family in one vehicle and another driver were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Sunday night. At just before 8:30pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road 145 and County Road 44 in Lynden Township, Southwest of Clearwater.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN

