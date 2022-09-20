Read full article on original website
It’s Okay for Idaho Women to Not Want Kids
It's not political. It's my opinion. I became a mother at the age of 27. Some people hear that and think nothing of it. After all, who raises a brow when a twenty-something gets pregnant? But what about a twenty-something who doesn't want kids? What about a thirty-something? What if a woman never wants children? What then?
Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire
Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
Idaho Agency Declares These Hemp Products Will Be Illegal Soon
Hemp products, and hemp production, took years to become legal in the Gem State. Idaho was the last or near the latest state to allow hemp to be legally grown. The state is the only state in the country not to have legalized any form of marijuana for medical or recreational use. Once hemp products were legalized, we've seen a CBD shop next to every gym, church, or dentist's office popping up in your favorite neighborhood.
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee Out of A Job After Shocking Report
BREAKING NEWS, Chief Lee out as Boise police chief. The official statement from the mayor's office. At the request of Mayor Lauren McLean, Chief Ryan Lee has resigned from his position with the Boise Police Department, effective October 14, 2022. Lee will be on leave for the rest of his tenure.
KLEWTV
Idaho white supremacist pleads guilty to hate crime
An Idaho man pleaded guilty on September 21, 2022, to hate crime and false statement charges in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington. Officials said in a news release that Jason Stanley of Boise, 46, pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime for his participation in the assault of T.S., a Black man, which occurred because of the man’s actual and perceived race at a bar in Lynnwood, Washington, on Dec. 8, 2018. Three other white supremacists earlier pled guilty for their roles in this assault.
Political payback? One wealthy donor may have influenced GOP primary defeats in Idaho
Campaign finance complaint alleges Larry and Marianne Williams over-contributed to candidates by thousands of dollars. When three Idaho senators spoke out against a charter school bill earlier this year, it sparked what they say was an aggressive effort to unseat them that was partly driven by one wealthy businessman who is the subject of a recent campaign finance complaint.
For Sale: This World Famous House is Cheaper Than Any Boise Home
Real Estate and Boise, Idaho. Two "things" that just seem to go hand in hand these days and it isn't for any great reasons. In fact--it's a polarizing and for many, frustrating. If you grew up in the Treasure Valley, you probably recite cliche sayings like "I remember when that...
Proclamation Will Make September Recovery Month in Ada County
Mental health and substance abuse unfortunately often go hand in hand. In a press release from PEER Wellness Center, information from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration shows that “in 2021, an estimated 33% of people in Idaho were affected by mental health.” Thankfully, officials in Ada County are helping raise awareness on both mental health and substance abuse throughout the month of September. Tomorrow morning at Julia Davis Park – Boise Pavilion, a proclamation making September 2022 Recovery Month in Ada County will be read at Ada County’s 7th Annual Recovery Rally.
KIVI-TV
Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns at the request of mayor
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigned Friday at the request of Mayor Lauren McLean. Lee's resignation is effective Oct. 14, 2022, according to a news release from city officials. McLean appointed retired officer Ron Winegar as acting chief, who will start Sept. 27, 2022. Lee will...
Police: Idaho chiropractor recorded patients undressing
Police arrested an Idaho doctor who’s been accused of recording his patients undressing. Garden City Police on Wednesday arrested Dr. Justin Anderson, of Boise, on two counts of video voyeurism, according to a news release from the police department. Police were dispatched to Optimal Spine & Posture in the 6700 block of North Glenwood Street in Garden City on Sept. 16 after a woman reported finding a recording device in a treatment room where she had changed her clothes. A call to Anderson’s office seeking comment was not immediately returned. Anderson’s arraignment was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police are encouraging other victims to come forward. The Garden City Police Department can be reached by calling 208-472-2950.
Post Register
Day 4 of Caldwell Police Lt. - Hoadley takes the stand
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The fourth day of court has drawn to a close in the trial of former Caldwell Police Lt. Hoadley. Hoadley is charged with excessive force and filing a false report after an FBI investigation. Today the defense called Hoadley himself to the stand. The former...
Trial of Joseph Hoadley Day 3 live blog
BOISE, Idaho — Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney's Office called four more witnesses Wednesday, the third day in the trial of former Caldwell Police officer Joseph Hoadley, who's charged with four felony counts: deprivation of rights under the color of the law; destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation; tampering with a witness by harassment; and tampering with documents. He pleaded not guilty to all four counts in August.
What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!
The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
Boise Fire Station #13 is Moving to State and Bogart Lane
Fire Station 13's move to State and Bogart Lane is an exciting development for the communities of Northwest Boise. When the deal was solidified back in 2021, Fire Chief Mark Niemeyer was thrilled. “This location off Bogart is the solution we have been looking for in Northwest Boise. It is...
idahobusinessreview.com
5 new-to-Idaho franchises come to Treasure Valley
There’s been a flurry of franchise activity in Treasure Valley as of late. At least five completely new-to-Idaho franchises have signed deals to open in Boise, Meridian and Eagle, and some of those businesses have already opened their doors. Two of those businesses fall under the “wellness” category, one being Perspire Sauna Studio, a “red-light therapy” ...
Post Register
Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that horrific day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
Nampa Police Prove They’re The Best Follow On Facebook
The streets are a lot safer this weekend as Nampa Police Department shared that they completed a successful bust that took place during a traffic stop yesterday. Nampa PD shared in a Facebook post that they took a huge load off of the street in epic fashion. In the post,...
Controversial ‘Party Group’ Invades Boise, Participants Beware
Halloween is always a special time to get out and party in the Treasure Valley, and it doesn't always need to be debauchery, either. Yes, "Spooky Season" is real and every single year, thousands of families, adults, and businesses alike get festive in their own ways. One outside, controversial company...
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Internal complaints and early retirements: What we know about the investigation into Boise’s police chief
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police Department Capt. Matt Bryngelson has worked for nearly seven police chiefs over the course of his career. Under Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, he said it became too much to handle – so he spent $125,000 to retire early. Nine officers filed...
