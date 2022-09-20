Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Brothers face off in our EndZone Game of the Week
Amory head coach Brooks Dampeer and Houston head coach Baylor Dampeer have football in their blood. Their dad Charlie coached 22 years of Mississippi high school football, and his sons followed suit. Not a moment goes by where football isn’t on their minds. “It’s always been a part of...
wcbi.com
MSU football HC Mike Leach says Bowling Green game is a chance to improve — not a break
WATCH: It’s a bounce-back week for the Bulldogs. But the pause in SEC play doesn’t call for a break.
wcbi.com
Crowds watch as Cross of Christ for Starkville is raised
STARKVILLE, Miss, (WCBI) – It is not every day that a construction project draws a crowd. But around a thousand people were on hand in Starkville today to watch the raising of a giant steel cross. Crews have been assembling the Cross of Christ for Starkville for a little...
wcbi.com
MSU hosts panel featuring women in leadership
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University is showcasing the talents of women in leadership roles on campus and in the community. The university’s office of Human Resources Management hosted a panel discussion today featuring female leaders at MSU and Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill. They each shared experiences...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Starkville may turn garbage collection over to private contractor
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Trash day in Starkville may be turned over to a private contractor. The Board of Alderman agreed to ask for bids for waste pick-up in the city. At Tuesday night’s meeting, the board voted for rfps. That stands for request for proposals. State law...
wcbi.com
Juniors and Seniors at Calhoun County Schools prepare for the future with career and college fair
PITTSBORO, MISS. (WCBI) – Juniors and seniors in Calhoun County schools had a chance to visit with area business professionals and college recruiters. It was part of an annual career and college fair. Albany Industries was busy at the career fair, recruiting for its soon to be opened plant...
wcbi.com
Brief taste of fall Friday ahead of warmer weekend
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Thursday’s front brings brief relief in the heat Friday. Much more fall-like air awaits next week. FRIDAY: Expect a good supply of sun today with highs in the lower 80s – much improved from the recent stretch of heat! High school football this evening looks quite pleasant with temperatures in the 70s at kickoff, falling into the 60s later in the evening.
wcbi.com
West Point police search for missing man
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police continue to search for a missing man. 32-year-old Cortez Pratt was last seen on North Jackson Street this past Sunday. Pratt was wearing blue shorts and a t-shirt, along with flip-flops. He is about five foot, 11 inches, and weighs 220...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
Lone rain chance overshadowed by settling of comfortable pattern
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Thursday’s cold front plus another cold front Sunday puts us well on track to more fall-themed temperatures. Highs drop into the mid to low 80s for the next week or so. FRIDAY: A high in the low 80s presents another fall treat for us off...
wcbi.com
Fleeing incident leads to 30-year sentence and fatal collision
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man in Monroe County will serve 30 years in prison after trying to avoid a safety checkpoint and killing a young man in the process. Back in October 2020, Eric William Patton attempted to avoid a safety checkpoint by crossing a median and speeding into oncoming traffic through Aberdeen.
wcbi.com
Tupelo club creates a positive influence in the community
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A civic group in Tupelo is doing its part to make a positive difference in the community. The Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club holds its regular meetings each week, but the club does a lot more than just meet and eat. Members act as ushers at...
wcbi.com
Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcbi.com
Responding to school threats at Columbus High School
GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Social media has been buzzing about the Columbus High School brawl and an alleged threat today, leading many parents to check their children out of school early today. Columbus High School was put on lockdown after several students were involved in a fight Tuesday.
wcbi.com
Tupelo High School goes on lockdown after bomb threat
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Things are back to normal at Tupelo High School after a brief lockdown. Students and staff were evacuated after a bomb threat. The district says they learned about the threat around 8 this morning. After a search of the school, no bomb was found. Tupelo...
wcbi.com
Law enforcement looking for woman using counterfeit money
WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Area law enforcement is looking for a woman accused of passing bogus bucks. This is a picture from surveillance footage of the suspect. Louisville police say the woman is accused of using counterfeit $20 bills to pay for her items. Stores in Louisville, Noxapater,...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County woman guilty of attempted murder
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman is found guilty of attempted murder. A jury also found Jeraldine Campbell not guilty of armed robbery. Campbell shot Bobby Hibbler in the head. The shooting happened back in July 2020 at a home on Grissom Road. Hibbler and other...
wcbi.com
New pallet block manufacturing facility creates jobs in Winona
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – ArbaBlox plans to build a new pallet blocks manufacturing facility in Winona creating 41 new jobs. The Mississippi Development Authority made the announcement this morning. ArbaBlox will invest more than $51 million in the plant. The company plans to use sawmill residuals from Biewer Lumber...
wcbi.com
The Louisville Community comes together to help a friend in need
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Louisville are coming together to help a neighbor and friend. The condition of Rita Taylor’s home was deteriorating, so, the community decided to step in. When you have lived in a city your whole life, your community can become your family. That’s...
wcbi.com
Starkville Police needs your help to find an armed robbery suspect
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Police need your help finding a suspect accused of armed robbery. Tavion Pegues allegedly stole a firearm and other property on Mercantile Street Friday morning. SPD would like Pegues to turn himself in. Otherwise, if you have any information, contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County chase ends after driver crashes into deputies car
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Caledonia man on multiple charges, after a brief pursuit in which the suspect intentionally rammed a deputy with his motorcycle. The man arrested was identified as Tristin Manuel Saraiva. The...
Comments / 0