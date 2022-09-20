ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Brothers face off in our EndZone Game of the Week

Amory head coach Brooks Dampeer and Houston head coach Baylor Dampeer have football in their blood. Their dad Charlie coached 22 years of Mississippi high school football, and his sons followed suit. Not a moment goes by where football isn’t on their minds. “It’s always been a part of...
AMORY, MS
Crowds watch as Cross of Christ for Starkville is raised

STARKVILLE, Miss, (WCBI) – It is not every day that a construction project draws a crowd. But around a thousand people were on hand in Starkville today to watch the raising of a giant steel cross. Crews have been assembling the Cross of Christ for Starkville for a little...
STARKVILLE, MS
MSU hosts panel featuring women in leadership

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University is showcasing the talents of women in leadership roles on campus and in the community. The university’s office of Human Resources Management hosted a panel discussion today featuring female leaders at MSU and Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill. They each shared experiences...
STARKVILLE, MS
Brief taste of fall Friday ahead of warmer weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Thursday’s front brings brief relief in the heat Friday. Much more fall-like air awaits next week. FRIDAY: Expect a good supply of sun today with highs in the lower 80s – much improved from the recent stretch of heat! High school football this evening looks quite pleasant with temperatures in the 70s at kickoff, falling into the 60s later in the evening.
COLUMBUS, MS
West Point police search for missing man

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police continue to search for a missing man. 32-year-old Cortez Pratt was last seen on North Jackson Street this past Sunday. Pratt was wearing blue shorts and a t-shirt, along with flip-flops. He is about five foot, 11 inches, and weighs 220...
WEST POINT, MS
Fleeing incident leads to 30-year sentence and fatal collision

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man in Monroe County will serve 30 years in prison after trying to avoid a safety checkpoint and killing a young man in the process. Back in October 2020, Eric William Patton attempted to avoid a safety checkpoint by crossing a median and speeding into oncoming traffic through Aberdeen.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Tupelo club creates a positive influence in the community

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A civic group in Tupelo is doing its part to make a positive difference in the community. The Tupelo Luncheon Civitan Club holds its regular meetings each week, but the club does a lot more than just meet and eat. Members act as ushers at...
TUPELO, MS
Students in custody after Columbus High School fighting spree

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly a dozen students were reportedly involved in a brawl at Columbus High this morning. Parents say the school briefly went on lockdown during the melee. City leaders were told nine students were taken into custody. Columbus firefighters were on the scene because pepper spray...
COLUMBUS, MS
Responding to school threats at Columbus High School

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Social media has been buzzing about the Columbus High School brawl and an alleged threat today, leading many parents to check their children out of school early today. Columbus High School was put on lockdown after several students were involved in a fight Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, MS
Tupelo High School goes on lockdown after bomb threat

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Things are back to normal at Tupelo High School after a brief lockdown. Students and staff were evacuated after a bomb threat. The district says they learned about the threat around 8 this morning. After a search of the school, no bomb was found. Tupelo...
TUPELO, MS
Law enforcement looking for woman using counterfeit money

WINSTON CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Area law enforcement is looking for a woman accused of passing bogus bucks. This is a picture from surveillance footage of the suspect. Louisville police say the woman is accused of using counterfeit $20 bills to pay for her items. Stores in Louisville, Noxapater,...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Noxubee County woman guilty of attempted murder

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman is found guilty of attempted murder. A jury also found Jeraldine Campbell not guilty of armed robbery. Campbell shot Bobby Hibbler in the head. The shooting happened back in July 2020 at a home on Grissom Road. Hibbler and other...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
New pallet block manufacturing facility creates jobs in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – ArbaBlox plans to build a new pallet blocks manufacturing facility in Winona creating 41 new jobs. The Mississippi Development Authority made the announcement this morning. ArbaBlox will invest more than $51 million in the plant. The company plans to use sawmill residuals from Biewer Lumber...
WINONA, MS
The Louisville Community comes together to help a friend in need

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Louisville are coming together to help a neighbor and friend. The condition of Rita Taylor’s home was deteriorating, so, the community decided to step in. When you have lived in a city your whole life, your community can become your family. That’s...
LOUISVILLE, MS
Starkville Police needs your help to find an armed robbery suspect

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Police need your help finding a suspect accused of armed robbery. Tavion Pegues allegedly stole a firearm and other property on Mercantile Street Friday morning. SPD would like Pegues to turn himself in. Otherwise, if you have any information, contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131...
STARKVILLE, MS
Lowndes County chase ends after driver crashes into deputies car

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Caledonia man on multiple charges, after a brief pursuit in which the suspect intentionally rammed a deputy with his motorcycle. The man arrested was identified as Tristin Manuel Saraiva. The...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

