COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Thursday’s front brings brief relief in the heat Friday. Much more fall-like air awaits next week. FRIDAY: Expect a good supply of sun today with highs in the lower 80s – much improved from the recent stretch of heat! High school football this evening looks quite pleasant with temperatures in the 70s at kickoff, falling into the 60s later in the evening.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO