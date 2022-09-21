Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
Eureka girls top Fortuna, move into a tie for Big 5 lead
The Eureka Loggers kept their impressive start to league play going with a straight sets win over Fortuna in Big 5 volleyball on Wednesday night. After opening with a four-sets win at McKinleyville last week, the Eureka girls kept the momentum going despite missing some key players. The Loggers won...
humboldtsports.com
SOCCER ROUNDUP — Big 4 girls teams continue to roll
The Big 4 teams continued to build momentum ahead of conference play on Wednesday night, with comfortable wins for Eureka, Arcata and McKinleyville. This year’s conference format has the Big 4 and Little 4 teams playing crossover games for the first two weeks and it has resulted in mostly lopsided games.
humboldtsports.com
Two local favorites take center stage as Bear River fights return
By Ray Hamill — Two popular local fighters will take center stage this weekend, on a Bear River Fight Night card that features numerous North Coast fighters. The third fight night of the year at the local casino, and No. 15 overall, will take place on Saturday night and promoter Brian Wilson of Hard Fought Productions is expecting another sellout, especially with 10 locals scheduled to fight.
kymkemp.com
Happy First Day of Autumn
Today or tomorrow depending on where in the world you are is the first day of the equinox. For those of us here on the West Coast, it will occur a little after 6 p.m. today. Here’s a look at the sunrise and sunset times in Eureka through the end of the month so you can see the progressively shorter daylight hours.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
North Coast Journal
Tuna Water Still Sitting off Eureka
It's been one heck of a season for albacore tuna off the North Coast, and it looks like it's not over yet. In a typical year, you get a few shots at the warm water over the course of the summer and into early fall. But this year has seen opportunities every week since the latter part of July. The first tuna of the season was caught out of Brookings on July 21, and it's been good fishing at selective ports from Fort Bragg north to Brookings ever since. And the good weather and ocean conditions appear they'll stick around a little longer. The forecast looks good through Thursday of this week, with the warm water sitting straight west of Eureka 20 to 25 miles. Boats that chased tuna Saturday out of Eureka were rewarded with a wide-open bite 20 miles offshore. If you haven't got your fill of tuna yet, and I'm willing to bet most have, there's still time to fill the jars, freezers and smokers.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Security National Announces Plans for a Community Housing Project Near Indianola Cutoff
We’ve been hearing whispers about this potential development for months, with local residents getting phone calls from an unidentified polling firm asking questions about a housing development project near the Indianola Cutoff between Eureka and Arcata. Well, now we know a bit more. Security National Properties, one of numerous...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 7:04 p.m.] Lightning Preceded Power Outage That Affected Humboldt, Trinity & Mendocino Counties
Residents in Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity counties are experiencing power outages with no estimated time of restoration. Just after 5 p.m. on September 20th, residents in Southern Humboldt began reporting outages across the region extending into southwestern Trinity County and northern Mendocino County. Power was quickly restored to areas in Garberville and Redway, however outlying areas near Miranda, Myers Flat, Alderpoint, Harris and Kettenpom and northern Mendocino were without power for close to an hour.
kymkemp.com
Fender Bender on Harris in Eureka Slowing Traffic
A car collided with the rear end of a pickup on Harris Street at the Walford Avenue stoplight about 1:20 p.m. According to Pat Cherry who provided the photo above, “[A]ll three cars were hit. I think the front blue car stopped short and the pickup hit the blue car then the car behind the pickup hit the truck.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATE) AHHH!!! Hometown Girl Sara Bareilles Will Play a Free Concert in Eureka Next Month!
UPDATE, 12:20 p.m.: Well, that went about as you’d expect! Less than three hours after the Sara Bareilles concert announcement was made, Eureka Mayor Susan Seaman has confirmed to LoCO that all of the roughly 11,000 free tickets to next month’s show have been claimed. We’d like to think we played a part, but more likely Sara video-promoting the show on her social media did the job.
kymkemp.com
Stolen Pickup Full of Trash Stuck Then Abandoned in the Mad River Near Blue Lake
An abandoned pickup filled with a large amount of trash wallows in the algae filled Mad River near the town of Blue Lake today while its owners, the victims of vehicle theft, rush to the scene to reclaim it. Frank Onstine who captured the above photo notified the City of...
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 21
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast early Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Lead Police Across Humboldt, Mendocino, Lake County Lines Ending With Foot Pursuit
The following is a press release issued by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In Sept. 16, 2022, at about 9:45 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched...
kymkemp.com
Driver of Box Van Allegedly Evading CHP Officers on the Avenue of the Giants Arrested for DUI
A short pursuit of a box van in Southern Humboldt on September 21st resulted in an arrest of the driver for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs. CHP Public Information Officer, Jonathon Clevenger told us that a CHP officer observed the vehicle driving erratically along the Avenue of the Giants. The vehicle continued south along the avenue adjacent to Highway 101 before entering onto the highway travelling south, failing to pull over for the officer. According to Clevenger, the driver of the vehicle pulled over near Hooker Creek Road at the south end of the Avenue of the Giants.
krcrtv.com
Second drive-by shooting reported in two weeks in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Gunshots were reportedly heard at around 8:45 p.m. Sunday on the 200 and 300 blocks of Dollison Street near Saint Bernard High School. There were numerous neighbors who heard the shots followed by the sound of a car speeding off. Police confirmed that a home on the 300 block of Dollison Street was hit.
kymkemp.com
Rio Dell Man Arrested on Stolen Vehicle Charges
This is a press release from the Ferndale Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09/21/22 at about 1:18 AM a Ferndale Police Officer saw a blue lnfiniti Sedan that matched the...
kymkemp.com
Some Areas in the Emerald Counties Received 7 Inches…How Much Rain Did You Get?
All the weather buffs we know have been comparing rain totals from the last five days. The National Weather Service has compiled the numbers across our region and shows an impressive range of numbers. According to their calculations, “Five day storm total precipitation from Saturday to Wednesday ranged from 12/100’s...
kymkemp.com
Crash on the Avenue Near Bull Creek
A solo vehicle crashed at Hwy 254 at mile marker 19.45 north of Weott about 7 p.m. According to the Incident Commander, one person has minor injuries, two others are injury free. The Incident Commander canceled the ambulance. Please keep an eye out for emergency vehicles if driving through the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Following Violent Brawl in Arcata, Local Bartender Plans ‘Peace Picnic’ on the Plaza to Rally Against Violence
After a violent brawl broke out in front of The Jam in Arcata over the weekend, one local bartender is planning a “Peace Picnic” – a community rally against violence – on the Arcata Plaza on Sept. 26. “I just felt in my heart that I...
Fox40
The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought
(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
