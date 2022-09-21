ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Hearing scheduled for Friday in Megan Boswell case

By Slater Teague
 2 days ago

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A hearing is scheduled for Friday in the case of Megan Boswell, who is accused of killing her 15-month-old child, Evelyn Boswell.

According to a court release, a hearing concerning the admissibility of photographs at Boswell’s trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on Feb. 6 , will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Sullivan County Justice Center.

Sheriff: Person of interest in Carter County homicide investigation arrested

Her trial was originally scheduled to begin this month but was pushed back during a hearing in June.

Boswell faces multiple charges , including two counts of felony murder. She is also accused of lying to investigators about the whereabouts of her daughter whose remains were discovered on family property in March 2020.

